Lachie Neale remains undecided on where he will play in 2027, with his Lions coach Chris Fagan 'cool' with him meeting rival clubs

Lachie Neale during the round 17 match between Geelong and Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, on July 02, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan says he is "cool" with dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale meeting with opposition clubs during the season, admitting he has done the same with players from other teams.

Neale is due to meet with St Kilda coach Ross Lyon on Friday night, as well as Essendon officials, as he weighs up his future, with South Australia and Western Australia also options on the table.

While the existence of such meetings are an open secret and increasing commonplace, they have rarely been as publicly known as Neale's situation.

Lachie Neale during the round 17 match between Geelong and Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, on July 2, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"I'm OK with it. Lachie Neale is a free agent, and he's had a fair few things going on in his life, and he has to be able to deal with that, going forward. It's not just from a domestic perspective, but financially as well, he has to explore his options," Fagan told reporters after Brisbane's impressive 22-point win over Geelong.

"Old-fashioned me, I wouldn't like it, but I've come to accept that's the modern game. The thing about it is, the only thing I really care about is that he's OK himself, and that he plays well for the team, and he's doing that.

"What he does in terms of his career going forward – the ball's in his court, he knows that we want him to stay and be a player at our footy club, but he's free to explore his options, and I'm cool with that."

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Fagan said the ongoing discussions weren't having an unsettling effect on Neale's teammates, nor the Lions' coaches and staff.

"I don't think so, because I think as an industry, we're becoming accustomed to it. Probably 10 years ago, it wouldn't be too good, it'd be frowned upon, but I think times are changing in that space, and that's probably a good thing," Fagan said.

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"I mean, if you've got free agency, these things are going to happen, so why get all tied up in knots about it? The main thing is, we know that we want him and we love him. He's at a crossroads in his life where he has to make a decision, and he's got a lot going on. I'm sure he'll work it out.

"It goes on. It's not like it's a secret, it happens all the time. I'm guilty, I've sat down and talked to players from other clubs, but I think that's commonplace. What we try and do is make sure those meetings remain private – I think that's the key."

Speaking to Fox Footy post-match, a candid Neale said his playing future is still undecided, and that Brisbane remains in the hunt for his signature.

"It's nice to be 33 and feel a little bit wanted. I love my football. I love playing for this footy club. What will be will work itself out over the next six to eight weeks in the back half of the year. I'll leave [manager] Tommy Petroro to deal with most of that," Neale said.

"I've caught up with Dom [Ambrosio, Lions list manager] and Danny [Daly, Lions footy boss] as well so it's not just other clubs. It's a bit of a different situation that I'm working through and we'll work out the best result in due time. But I love playing for this club. I'm all in at the moment, trying to win a third premiership and who knows, I might be back next year as well."

"Weighing up whether to be closer to them (my parents), closer to the kids... success, finance..."



A brilliantly honest Lachie Neale explains why he's meeting with other clubs & how he'll decide on his AFL future. #AFLCatsLions pic.twitter.com/Lo4Qc4kwhH — Fox Footy (@FOXFOOTY) July 2, 2026

Neale said a lot of his decision would come down to family, with his former partner Jules and their children moving to Perth.

"And Mum and my stepdad are on a farm right on the border of South Australia and Victoria. So it's sort of weighing up whether I be closer to them, closer to the kids, whether I stay in Brisbane and make that work as well. It's definitely a chance," he said.

"Like I said, I love playing here so I've just got weigh up success, finance and everything that goes along with playing footy. I'm 33 so probably don't have that long left.

"I honestly don't know what I'm going to do. That's 100 per cent the truth. I'm not sure what I'll decide. I'm loving playing for this club and hopefully we can make a run at [the premiership] this year."