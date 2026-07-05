Max King is closing in on his first AFL appearance in more than two years

Max King during the St Kilda Saints 2026 Official Team Photo Day. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA says Max King's return from injury is "imminent" as he aims to play his first senior game in more than two years.

King has not played at AFL level since June 2024 due to a troublesome knee injury, with his latest comeback via the VFL in May derailed by a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old has been listed as "TBC" on the club's injury list, creating uncertainty around when he is going to play again.

Max King's last AFL game was in June 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

But on Sunday, Saints assistant coach Robert Harvey said the spearhead's return is just around the corner.

"He has worked so hard to get back to a position where he can put his hand up," Harvey told SEN.

"He has probably had a week and a bit of full training with the group, so we expect an imminent return for Max the way he's moving, which is really pleasing."

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When asked if King would return through the VFL or the AFL, Harvey said: "We haven't had that conversation. It will be a conversation, but he's almost prepared to play some footy, which is great".

Last month, King headed to the Gold Coast for a rehab block as part of his recovery.

Max and Ben King during the round 13 match between St Kilda and Gold Coast on June 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's just part of his rehab, a change of environment. His brother is up there, so some real nourishment for him and a connection there," coach Ross Lyon said at the time.

"Get him away from the circus, probably, to be fair, and freshen him up.

"Again, nothing sinister - he's going to play a lot of great footy for the Saints. It's just a matter of time."