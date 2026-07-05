Gold Coast and Collingwood are waiting for the Match Review Officer's report into Saturday evening's game

Brayden Maynard and Touk Miller during the match between Collingwood and Gold Coast in R17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD is in danger of being slapped with a massive fine from the AFL, even if Brayden Maynard avoids suspension for making contact with an umpire on Saturday evening.

The Match Review Officer will on Sunday deliver his findings from the fiery match between the Magpies and Gold Coast, with Maynard and Suns veteran Touk Miller both under scrutiny for making contact with an umpire during an all-in brawl at half-time.

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It will be the MRO's job to determine if the umpire contact made by the players was intentional, which would likely lead to a lengthy suspension, or careless, which would be a fine only.

But even if Maynard's actions are graded careless, the Pies would still be set to cop a significant financial sanction as it would be the club's fifth charge for careless umpire contact this season.

As reported by AFL.com.au in May, the AFL wrote to clubs last month to remind them that five or more instances of umpire contact in a season could result in a fine of up to $50,000.

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It was the Suns - ironically - who were the first club to receive a heavy sanction, fined $20,000 last month after reaching the threshold of five.

If Miller is cited for careless contact on Sunday, the Suns could be fined again, with the League saying last month that any "potential fines will be at the AFL's discretion" for future transgressions.

The MRO also has the discretion to charge players with "misconduct", which - according to the AFL's guidelines - "has a wide meaning and generally is any conduct which would be reasonably regarded as unacceptable or unsportsmanlike". The MRO has the power to refer players to the Tribunal, or impose fines at their discretion, under this clause.

The AFL had tightened its rules around umpire contact after a spike in players running into officials during games, mostly at stoppages.

The League has been unapologetic about protecting umpires.

"This season we have continued to observe a high number of umpire contact incidents across the league. Amongst these instances of umpire contact, a number have resulted in significant injuries to the affected umpires," AFL footy boss Greg Swann said in a statement in June.

"This is a trend in the game which we do not want to see continue. Clubs and players have a responsibility to ensure the number of instances of avoidable contact with umpires are reduced."

More to come ...