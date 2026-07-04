Brayden Maynard copped a cheap shot from Ben Long, but he is in hot water himself for touching an umpire

Brayden Maynard and Ben Long tangle in front of the umpire during the Round 17 match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium on July 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD coach Craig McRae was not happy with the bump by Gold Coast's Ben Long that started Saturday night's wild all-in melee at People First Stadium.

After Bailey Humphrey kicked a goal in the dying seconds of the first half, Long rushed in to clash with Brayden Maynard who stood the mark, dropping a shoulder into his exposed ribs.

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As Maynard laid on the turf, players rushed in to remonstrate.

Moments later after play resumed and the siren sounded for half-time, a fired-up Maynard arrowed towards Long, appearing to push umpire Nick Brown out of the way in the process.

The AFL has previously frowned upon umpire contact, with Giants skipper Toby Greene copping a six-week ban in 2021 for an action the League deemed intentional.

Although Maynard's act was not as severe, he is set to come under scrutiny from the Match Review Officer, as could Gold Coast vice-captain Touk Miller who also appears to make contact with the umpire.

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Speaking post-match, McRae said he saw the initial incident but was already in the dressing-room by the time all 36 players became involved.

"I'm not aware of how long it went for, but I don't know what the AFL do with that. I'm sure they'll be looking at it all," he said.

"I wasn't happy with the guy getting hit off the ball, I'm not sure that's something we'd love every week."

Maynard and Long embraced after the full-time siren, but the Magpie enforcer thrived in his back-and-forth with his adversary.

"If you're going to come hit me cheaply, you're going to get something back," Maynard told Fox Footy after the match.

"It's all part of the game. I didn't mind it really. I think I might have a broken rib."

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Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick was reluctant to comment on Long's initial hit, saying it was the AFL's job to make a decision.

"The game's a pretty important game for both sides. Physical game. At the end of the day, boys will be boys," Hardwick said.

Once the teams got back to playing football in the second half, the Magpies hung on for a third straight victory, solidifying their spot in the top 10.

Maynard was magnificent, laying nine tackles, including a goal-saver on Ben King.

"This guy popped his shoulder out three weeks ago and for most, that's season-ending," McRae said.

"This guy's worked hard and got it right. He's so pivotal. I'm sure our fans love him. We love what we he does, what he brings to the table, he inspires us in so many different ways and I'm certain we will show a couple of those examples late in the game."

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For the Suns, it was a sixth straight loss and an opportunity squandered to move back into Finals calculations.

Hardwick was thrilled with his youngsters, including four first-year players, but said his team didn't play their moments.

"Our season is what it is. It's not where we want to be … we're below expectation," he said.

"Unfortunately, we're not where we want to be. We'll keep ploughing along and try and get as many wins as we can … and hopefully form a space in the top 10.

"That's what our aim is and what it always will be."