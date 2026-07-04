Sam Mitchell says Hawthorn's late fightback wasn't the reality of the game

Sam Mitchell addresses players during the match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at UTAS Stadium in round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN coach Sam Mitchell is refusing to read much into his side's late resurgence against Melbourne, insisting the Demons had eased off with the result already beyond doubt.

Melbourne opened up a staggering 86-9 half-time lead on Saturday afternoon, but the Hawks came to life midway through the third term, going on a run of 12 straight goals to draw within 24 points and threaten the unlikeliest of victories.

But a game-high 96-point deficit proved a bridge too far with Hawthorn falling short by 35 points at UTAS Stadium.

HAWKS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

"Melbourne, they're not playing for a lot after three-quarter time, are they?" Sam Mitchell said post-game.

"They know they've got the game sewn up pretty much, we kicked a few good goals and did a few nice things but I wouldn't read too much into it.

"I don't think that was the reality of the game."

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Mitchell said the contest was effectively decided by Hawthorn's disastrous opening half, with the Demons taking complete control through the midfield before piling on the scoreboard pressure.

The 77-point half-time margin was the biggest for any team this season, built on the back of a crushing 26-9 clearance advantage before the main break.

"One team had all their ducks in a row and came ready to play and the other team didn't," Mitchell said.

"We had problems in every department of the ground and every phase.

"There are some of us that want to look at the second half, but we need to be realistic about where we were at.

"The first half shows that in a competition like this, if you don't show up ready to play, you get taught a lesson, which we did.

"We've got a bit of reflecting to do to make sure we can put up a better early performance than we did today.

"We recognise we've got some work to do to be the best side in the competition, which is what we strive for. We're not there yet."

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The important victory was the Demons' first outside Melbourne under first-year coach Steven King and snapped Hawthorn's 12-game winning run at the venue.

"It's not an easy place to win. To walk away with four points and winning interstate … I'm just so happy with the way the boys set the tone early," King said.

"The last quarter we knew Hawthorn would come out and have a run with it, (but) if you told me we'd win by 35 points, I'd take it."

King was full of praise for skipper Max Gawn, who was unstoppable in the ruck in the first half and picked off intercept marks at will.

The 34-year-old finished with 31 hitouts, five intercepts, five marks and eight score involvements, with King saying his captain had once again set the standard for the side.

Max Gawn evades Jack Ginnivan during the match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at UTAS Stadium in round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"It was pretty epic," King said

"He obviously gave us a a lot of drive around stoppage, but his intercept game behind the footy was huge and I feel pretty lucky as a coach, just to be able to have him there as our leader setting the tone for his teammates.

"He's done that consistently for 12 years now, but I think every game this year he's stepped up and shown the way with his performances, and for him at his age and his experience just to do that .. he just rocks up and as a coach to know what you're going to get from your captain each week is pretty special

"He certainly gave us that ascendancy early."

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The Hawks remain in third spot, while Melbourne moves into sixth spot on the ladder.