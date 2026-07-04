Jacob van Rooyen celebrates a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at UTAS Stadium in round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE'S incredible first-half has set up an important 35-point win over Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.

It was a tale of two halves, with the Demons leading by 77 points at the main break before the Hawks lifted significantly in the second half, kicking 12 of the last 14 goals to pull back the margin.

But the Demons' early knockout blow was enough to secure the 19.11 (125) to 14.6 (90) victory and move them into sixth spot on the ladder.

HAWKS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

Against an undermanned Hawks defence, the Demons' forwards feasted to push the lead out to 96 points at one stage of the third quarter. Jacob van Rooyen and Bayley Fritsch kicked five goals each, while Harry Sharp, Harry Petty and Latrelle Pickett finished with two goals apiece.

van Rooyen was particularly brilliant, collecting 24 disposals (14 contested), eight marks and 10 score involvements to go with his five-goal haul.

For the Hawks, Mabior Chol finished with five goals - all in the second half - while debutant Noah Mraz was one of his side's standouts with 12 marks (including six contested and seven intercept marks) and nine intercept possessions.

A tale of two halves

Melbourne came to play in a blistering opening half, dictating play to set up a 77-point lead at the main break. It was the biggest half-time margin for any team this season, and the Demons' second biggest half-time lead in history, built on the back of a dominant inside-50 count (37-23), clearances (26-9) and contested possessions (82-52). But as the Demons stretched the margin out to a game-high 96 points early in the third quarter, the Hawks somehow found another gear and almost pulled off the unbelievable. They kicked 12 unanswered goals either side of three-quarter time to pull the margin back to 24 points, but the Demons snuffed out the late charge, kicking the last two goals of the game.

Double debut for Hawks

Hawthorn unveiled two debutants at UTAS Stadium, with Noah Mraz and Matt Hill earning their first opportunities amid a mounting injury toll at the club. Mraz, taken by the Hawks with pick No.35 in the 2024 draft, was one of Hawthorn's standouts. The composed defender impressed with his reading of the play, finishing with 12 marks - including six contested and seven intercept marks - to go with nine intercept possessions in a cool and composed debut. Hill, a Rugby League convert, made an energetic start to the game and almost marked the occasion with a goal from his first disposal, but his snap drifted narrowly wide.

More to come

HAWTHORN 1.2 1.3 5.5 14.6 (90)

MELBOURNE 7.5 13.8 17.11 19.11 (125)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Chol 5, Ward 2, Ginnivan 2, Macdonald, Lewis, Gunston, Day, Dalton

Melbourne: van Rooyen 5, Fritsch 5, Sharp 2, L.Pickett 2, Petty 2, Laurie, Langdon, Jefferson

BEST

Hawthorn: Ward, Chol, Mraz, Hardwick, Newcombe

Melbourne: van Rooyen, Gawn, Petty, Fritsch, Sparrow, Jiath

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

Melbourne: Nil

Crowd: TBC at UTAS Stadium