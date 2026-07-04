There was plenty of passion in play as tempers flared in a cracker of a contest at People First Stadium

Tim Membrey during round 17 between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium, July 4, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD has put Gold Coast's season on life support with a thrilling six-point win at People First Stadium on Saturday that included a wild all-in melee.

The Magpies led at each change and held off a number of Suns surges to win 15.14 (104) to 15.8 (98) to remain in the top 10.

SUNS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

It was Gold Coast’s sixth consecutive loss, leaving it with a 7-9 record ahead of matches against Adelaide (away) and the Western Bulldogs in the next fortnight.

The match, that was toing and froing all night, will be remembered for a wild exchange on the main break that had all 36 players involved.

Ben Long was the instigator, flooring Brayden Maynard with a bump to the ribs that saw players rushing in.

Moments later when the siren sounded to end the half, the Magpie arrowed his way to Long, bumping into an umpire on the way that could land him in hot water with the Match Review Officer.

Players were strewn all over the turf, wrestling and pulling each other away as tempers flared.

Maynard and Long embraced with a hug after the full-time siren.

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When the teams got back to playing in the second half, the Magpies continued to just be a little too slick and a little too precise for the Suns.

Nick Daicos (31 disposals, one goal and eight clearances) was again the game's best player, with his exquisite vision and creative kicking often the difference between a turnover and a goal.

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Tim Membrey kicked three goals and was magnificent, while Josh Daicos (25) was another excellent contributor.

Gold Coast was vastly improved on last week’s three-goal performance against Fremantle, but often lacked the polish when chances presented themselves.

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Bodhi Uwland was magnificent in defeat. It wasn't just his 28 touches, but his halving of one-on-twos and stoic defending in the face of adversity that shone through.

Younger brother Zeke (32) player the best game of his first season, while Bailey Humphrey almost dragged the Suns over the line with three goals in his best performance in months.

Bailey Humphrey during round 17 between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium, July 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood started the game with a bang, kicking the first two goals and whizzing the ball from end to end with precise kicking.

Zeke Uwland started his big game with a lovely running goal from 45m, but Jack Crisp’s long-range bomb gave the Pies a narrow advantage at the first change.

Gold Coast established a handy lead with three quick goals, including one to debutant Dylan Patterson that saw all 17 teammates rush in to congratulate him.

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However, the Pies hit back hard late in the quarter to regain the lead before the melee rounded out the half.

Late Long hit, Maynard contacts an umpire and a wild melee

It's been a long time since we’ve seen a melee like the one just on half-time. After Bailey Humphrey kicked a goal in the final seconds and then remonstrated with Brayden Maynard who stood the mark, Ben Long rushed in and dropped a shoulder into the Magpie’s ribs, bringing players in from everywhere. When play for the half finished a few seconds later, Maynard made a beeline for Long with a full head of steam. Suns players held him back, but the Pie made contact with an umpire on the way past and all 36 on the ground became involved in a scrap that lasted three minutes. Billy Frampton lost his jumper. There were plenty of words exchanged and eventually the players were taken to the rooms.

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Petracca's wonder goal

Early in the second quarter, Christian Petracca produced a goal from the absolute top drawer. Wedged in the right forward pocket, the Norm Smith Medal winner threw the ball on to his right boot from 30m and uncorked a wonderful banana kick that sailed through half-post high. Touk Miller threw his arms out immediately knowing it went through and Petracca turned to celebrate with the crowd.



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GOLD COAST 3.2 7.3 11.6 15.8 (98)

COLLINGWOOD 4.4 8.9 11.13 15.14 (104)

GOALS

Gold Coast: King 3, Humphrey 3, Long 2, Walter, Read, Petracca, Patterson, Lombard, Anderson, Z.Uwland

Collingwood: Membrey 3, McStay 3, Anderson 2, Swadling, Sidebottom, Schultz, Lipinski, Harrison, N.Daicos, Crisp

BEST

Gold Coast: B.Uwland, Miller, Z.Uwland, Petracca, Noble, Collins

Collingwood: N.Daicos, Membrey, J.Daicos, Howe, Allan, Frampton

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Nil

Collingwood: Nil

Crowd: 21,072 at People First Stadium