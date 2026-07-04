Kade Chandler during the R10 match between Narrm (Melbourne) and Hawthorn at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN and Melbourne meet for the first time in Launceston to open a Super Saturday of action.

The Hawks tightened their grip on a double chance as they held Greater Western Sydney at arm's length to claim a victory while a top-two spot comes into view.

HAWKS v DEMONS Follow it LIVE

The Hawks have a favourable run to come but first need to turn around a poor record against the Demons with only two wins in the past 12 matches both coming last year, although this is the first time hosting them at their Launceston fortress.

Melbourne returns from a bye hoping to have rediscovered its best form after a stretch of three defeats and wins over bottom-half sides Collingwood and Essendon since it staked a top-four claim with a victory over Hawthorn in round 10.

The Demons will have to flip their form on the road in their first visit to Launceston after five losses in as many matches outside Victoria so far this season.

Both sides have made four changes for the clash, with the Dees welcoming back former Hawk Changkuoth Jiath, Latrelle Pickett, Bailey Laurie and Harrison Petty, while losing Tom McDonald, Jake Melksham, Paddy Cross and Luker Kentfield, all omitted.

There's a double debut for the Hawks with Noah Mraz and Matt Hill to play their first games, as Jack Gunston and Will McCabe return. Karl Among, Ned Reeves and Nick Watson are out injured, with Calsher Dear dropped.

Learn More 02:04

Greater Western Sydney's finals hopes are hanging by a thread after it was again cruelled by injury in a gallant defeat to Hawthorn.

The undermanned Giants were outmuscled by the Hawks' midfield, losing the clearances 54-30, but will have to find quick solutions to their problems in the engine room with the Dockers, Cats and Swans to come in their next four matches.

GIANTS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

Fremantle found a way to keep getting better as it thumped Gold Coast in what might have turned into a wet weather slog to clinch a club-record extending 14th win on the trot.

The Dockers' defence was already the most miserly in the competition but tightened the screw to only allow the Suns to kick three goals, and they have now put themselves in a position to rest players if needed on the run home.

Justin Longmuir has named an unchanged side, with the Giants adding debutants Jack Ough and Riley Hamilton alongside Joey Delana and Harry Rowston, with Max Gruzewski and Brent Daniels injured, and Phoenix Gothard and Leek Aleer managed.

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Gold Coast slumped to a fifth consecutive defeat that might have been the worst of the lot as it failed to fire a shot in a horror show against Fremantle.

The Suns' fate remains in their own hands but without a dramatic form reversal they are at real risk of missing even the wildcard spots, especially with all of their remaining games against finals contenders.

SUNS v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE

Collingwood did what it needed to do in a solid win against an undermanned Richmond as it hit 100 points for only the second time this season and climbed back into the top 10.

The Magpies have little margin for error with the Crows away, Cats, Hawks and Lions still to come on the run home, leaving their next three matches against the Suns, Roos and Blues likely to shape their finals hopes.

Brayden Maynard returns after his shoulder injury alongside debutant Liam Puncher, with Isaac Quaynor to miss with an ankle complaint and Roan Steele dropped.

The Suns also have a debutant with Dylan Patterson to play his first game. Ethan Read is also in, while Charlie Ballard and Jarrod Witts have been omitted.

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Richmond did well to keep pace with Collingwood for three quarters but paid the price for letting down their guard during the second term when it was outscored six goals to one.

The Tigers are still counting the cost of a lengthy injury list but have few excuses for the lack of intensity, with a combined 75 tackles across their past two matches compared to the opposition's 117.

TIGERS v BLUES Follow it LIVE

Carlton has turned a nightmare start to the season into an unlikely finals dream as it extended its incredible run since interim coach Josh Fraser took charge to six wins with a victory over West Coast.

The Blues have become one of the more watchable teams in the competition with their eye-catching ball movement and can now even up their win-loss record against the injury-ravaged Tigers.

Carlton welcome back Ollie Hollands in place of Blake Acres, while the Tigers regain Tom Lynch, Hugo Ralphsmith and Kane McAuliffe, with Sam Grlj, Maurice Rioli and Dion Prestia to miss.