Jack Crisp celebrates a goal during round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S Jack Crisp has escaped not only suspension but any match review penalty after a tackle that left North Melbourne's Tom Blamires concussed on Friday night.

Crisp, who holds the current record for most consecutive matches with 279, collected Blamires in a strong tackle in the first quarter of the Pies' win, with Blamires concussed as a result and taking no further part in the game from that point onwards.

The Match Review Officer on Saturday evening said the tackle had been looked at, and Crisp had no case to answer, leaving the veteran free to play next week.

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The Magpies' Billy Frampton was offered a one-match suspension for rough conduct against Matt Whitlock.

MATCH REVIEW OFFICER'S EXPLANATION

Incident Assessed

The tackle by Collingwood’s Jack Crisp on North Melbourne’s Thomas Blamires during the First Quarter of Friday night’s match was assessed by the Match Review Officer. Blamires receives a handball from a teammate and is tackled from the side by Crisp. It was the view of the MRO that Crisp does not use excessive force in executing the tackle and that Blamires had both arms free for him to attempt to brace for impact with the ground. Notwithstanding the injury suffered by Blamires, Crisp's actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances and did not constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.