Zak Butters is ruled out of the remainder of the game after suffering an ankle injury

Zak Butters appears injured during the match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide star Zak Butters might have played his last game for the club after suffering an ankle injury against St Kilda on Saturday afternoon.

Butters landed awkwardly after an attempted spoil on a Max Hall mark late in the third term, with his right ankle getting caught and twisted in the legs of Hall.

SAINTS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

The 25-year-old immediately grabbed at it and looked in serious pain as he was walked off the field at Marvel Stadium in the hands of trainers.

There was injury chaos for the Power, who had one fit player on the bench by the end of the game after also losing Lachie Jones (ribs) and Mitch Georgiades (concussion) to injury earlier in the match.

Learn More 01:09

The restricted free agent has consistently said he won't make his decision on his future until he falls off-contract with Port at the end of the season, but the Western Bulldogs, who Victorian-born Butters supported as a kid, are considered frontrunners for his services.

Geelong, Hawthorn, Collingwood, Melbourne, Essendon and Richmond have also expressed interest in the gun midfielder, who has won Port's club champion award for the past three seasons and is odds-on to collect a fourth this year.

With only six rounds remaining in the season and the Power unlikely to feature in September, even a mid-range absence for Butters would end his season and - if he joins a new club in the off-season - signal his final act as a Port Adelaide player.

More to come