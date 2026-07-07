Is it time to believe in the myth of the 'Contract Year'?

Bailey Williams, Finn O'Sullivan and Harry Sharp. Pictures: AFL Photos

MAYBE the myth of the 'Contract Year' isn't so much of a myth after all.

Players finding form the year they're out of contract, generally to garner their next significant payday or to attract the interest of rival clubs, has long been a factor worth keeping an eye on in global sports and particularly across the AFL landscape.

This season has highlighted that there might be some merit in the concept.

Champion Data has compiled its top 10 most improved players in the competition and, perhaps unsurprisingly, four entered the campaign in a contract year, three remain unsigned, and one is still a restricted free agent.

According to Champion Data, West Coast big man Bailey Williams – one of just four restricted free agents left unsigned – is the second-most improved player in the AFL this year, having taken advantage of the League's new ruck rules.

Williams has gone from being the No.324 rated player in the League last season, to being the No.74 rated player this year. That 250-place jump up the standings is now the second-most of any player to have featured in a minimum of 65 per cent of games.

Bailey Williams and Marc Pittonet compete in a ruck contest during the match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

It's on the back of Williams averaging 11.2 player ratings points per game for the Eagles this season, up from 6.0 per game last year, making him the No.11 rated ruck in the competition as things stand.

Melbourne free agent Tom Sparrow is the third-most improved player in the League, according to Champion Data, while St Kilda's uncontracted youngster Darcy Wilson is the No.8 rated player. Both are still unsigned.

Gold Coast defender Bodhi Uwland ranks No.10, having entered the season being in a contract year before inking a well-deserved four-year extension back in April following a fine run of form.

Brisbane veteran Charlie Cameron is remarkably the most improved player in the League, despite turning 32 over the weekend, with North Melbourne's Finn O'Sullivan at No.4 in the AFL.

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A group of gun kids including Melbourne's Harry Sharp, Greater Western Sydney's Harvey Thomas and St Kilda's Hugo Garcia, as well as two-time Brisbane premiership player Kai Lohmann, are the others to feature inside Champion Data's top 10.

Even though they're not ranked inside the AFL's biggest improvers, such was their already high standing last year, fellow restricted free agents Zak Butters and Zac Bailey have also enjoyed better years.

Butters has gone from being the No.10 rated player last year to being the No.5 rated player this season, while Bailey's standing has also risen from No.66 last season all the way to No.20 this year.

Meanwhile, the man who maybe started the myth in Jake Stringer is also taking advantage of being in a contract year. He's jumped from averaging 8.4 rating points last year to being the highest rated key forward in the competition this season with an average of 12.6 points per game.

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Perhaps it really is time to believe in the myth of the 'Contract Year'.