Athletes, music gurus and experts are among the people tasked with choosing the perfect theme song for the AFL's newest team

Tasmania mascot Rum'un during the round 10 VFL match between Port Melbourne and Tasmania Devils at ETU Stadium, on May 31, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

TASMANIA has set up a panel to decide on its theme song, with two 'high-profile' athletes, music gurus and experts to make the significant call.

AFL.com.au can reveal that while one Devils panel is catching up with prospective senior coaches, another panel has been made to decide on the Devils' theme song.

The first kick-off meeting is booked in soon, which will follow a process that sees a criteria put together for the Tassie tune.

Devils CEO Brendon Gale will chair the panel, with senior music executive Patrick Donovan, actor and musical theatre legend John X and Tony Fox, the chair of Music Tasmania, all on the panel.

The club also confirmed two high-profile Tasmanian athletes – AFL and AFLW – creatives and music experts will be involved in the process, which will be overseen by the Devils' chief marketing officer Kathryn McCann.

The club has received more than 200 unsolicited submissions to be the team's song once it starts in the AFL in 2028, with the process expected to undertake many more options in coming months.

Tasmania Devils players sing the team song for the first time in the VFL after their win over Coburg at North Hobart Oval in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Tasmania wants to have its theme song locked in by July next year, which will take it a step closer to its start in the AFL competition the following season.

Gale, the Devils' chief executive, told AFL.com.au earlier this year that he had underestimated the task of choosing the theme song.

"Early doors it's not something I really contemplated at all. But the more I've thought about it it's a massive responsibility and we have to get it right. We have been inundated with offers and suggestions and tunes and ditties," Gale said.

"We're going to put in place a process and pull together all of the entrants, evaluating and sifting through them, and we can't do that alone. We're going to need some experts."

The most recent team to enter the competition, Greater Western Sydney in 2012, had its theme song written and produced by Harry James Angus from the Melbourne band The Cat Empire, which has proven to be a big, big sound and success.