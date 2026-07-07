The Bombers asked a number of senior players for their take on the club's next coach

Essendon players are seen during a clash against Collingwood in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON had a group of senior players contribute their thoughts on the characteristics required to be the club's next senior coach as part of a dossier of notes underpinning the Bombers' search.

In between sacking Brad Scott in May and announcing their official process and coaching panel late last month, it can be revealed the Bombers surveyed a number of senior players for their take on the credentials, attributes and priorities needed for Scott's successor.

A smaller group of younger players were also understood to have been part of the process, as well as administration staff from different parts of the business to gauge wider views on who and what the Bombers should target.

The Bombers took the feedback and opinions from the wide group to form their coaching criteria, with the club reaching out to potential candidates this week and due to start the first round of formal interviews next week.

It's understood there was a focus on connection, development and making Essendon's football program as modern as possible within the feedback, though some players still remain disappointed at the sacking blindside of Scott mid-season with a year and a half left on his contract.

James Hird has publicly confirmed he has had contact with Essendon president Andrew Welsh and that he is seeking a return to the coaching role at the Bombers, with a number of assistant coaches around the competition set to also be contacted.

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Former Sydney coach John Longmire is also expected to be on the list of discussions, though it is not clear what level of interest there is in the 2012 premiership coach, who is in discussions with the Devils for their inaugural coaching role and who also has Carlton expected to make contact with him soon as part of its process.

The Bombers have won one game this season and sit on the bottom of the ladder, getting closer to just their second wooden spoon since 1933. They have won just one of their past 29 games.