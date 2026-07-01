James Hird says he has spoken to president Andrew Welsh about the vacant senior coach role

James Hird speaks to players at the huddle during the match between Port Melbourne and Tasmania at ETU Stadium in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

JAMES Hird has confirmed he will be part of the process for Essendon to find its next senior coach after speaking with president Andrew Welsh last week.

Last Friday, the Bombers confirmed their five-person panel that will determine Brad Scott's replacement, the same day Welsh spoke to Hird, his former teammate, about his interest in the role.

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Hird put his hand up for the job on May 26, the day Scott was sacked, but the club has been silent on whether the club legend will be considered for a return.

Speaking on Channel Nine, Hird said he was looking forward to putting his case forward.

"Andrew Welsh and I had a chat on Friday, just letting me know that the process was about to start and that I'd be part of that process," he said.

"It was good to finally have some contact from the club and have a chat about what the next steps are in this process that we're all looking forward to.

"The job interview was for one role, and that was what was pretty clear."

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Current interim coach Dean Solomon conceded on Sunday that despite initially stating that he won't consider whether he will apply for the permanent role until post-season, the club's confirmation of its selection panel has moved up his timeline.

"Initially (post-season) was my thought process, and I understand there's a panel put in place now, and the process will start," he said.

"So at some stage there will be a conversation that needs to be had, but I'm assuming the short term, the next two or three weeks, I've got to just solely focus on this team. And at some stage, absolutely, I've got to make a decision one way or another."

On Sunday, another Bombers great - Matthew Lloyd - ruled himself out of the job.

The Bombers have gone in-house for their selection panel, which will be made up of Welsh, chief executive Tim Roberts, board members Anthony Di Pietro and Ted Richards as well as the club's people and culture executive general manager Caroline Monzon.

Dean Solomon during Essendon's match against Carlton in R13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"Appointing our next AFL senior coach is one of the most important decisions this club will make," Roberts said last week.

"We will appoint the best coach for Essendon - the right person to lead this club forward, someone who demonstrates a clear and compelling vision for the future of our football club."