Rowan Marshall handballs during St Kilda's clash against Carlton in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HARRY Sheezel (MID/FWD, $1,111,000) put on a Fantasy masterclass against Essendon, making the most of a dream match-up in a display of pure piggery. Every one of his 43 disposals, 12 marks and eight tackles was a joy to watch as he cruised to a season-high 173. The monster score lifts his season average to a career-best 116, and despite his premium price tag, he still carries a BE of just 71 after such a dominant outing.

It was another familiar sight near the top, with Nick Daicos (MID, $1,163,000) producing his second straight score above 140. The Magpies superstar carved up the Tigers with 37 disposals, six marks, three tackles and three goals for 143, rewarding the vast majority of coaches who handed him the captaincy.

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Zak Butters (MID, $988,000) reminded everyone of his ceiling in an unforgettable Showdown, returning to his brilliant best with 37 disposals, four marks and seven tackles for his second highest score of the season, a massive 142.

Caleb Daniel (DEF, $899,000) proved last week's 153 was no fluke, backing it up with another huge 139. North Melbourne's ball movement continues to run through him, allowing the veteran to rack up 40 disposals and nine marks. His outstanding form has driven his BE down to just 41, making him one of the more interesting players in the competition given his fixture.

Speaking of players in red-hot form, Will Ashcroft (MID, $959,000) looks back to his damaging best. Scores of 152 and 134 across his past two matches have reignited coaches' interest, and with a BE of just 50, he won't remain under a million dollars for long.

The byes are finally over and it's all systems go to 'complete' our teams. It will be hard to see the back of three trades per week, but it's good to be back to normal for the run home.

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MOST TRADED IN

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $1,049,000)

Sam Durham (MID/FWD, $766,000)

Josh Goater (DEF, $265,000)

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $748,000)

Marcus Herbert (MID, $312,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Brent Daniels (MID/FWD, $730,000)

Jai Serong (DEF/MID, $740,000)

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $809,000)

Jack Sinclair (DEF, $910,000)

Darcy Cameron (RUC, $806,000)

Learn More 01:45

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Hugo Hall-Kahan (DEF/MID, $469,000) +$69,000

Caleb Daniel (DEF, $899,000) +$65,000

Will Ashcroft (MID, $959,000) +$56,000

Jack Dalton (MID, $317,000) +$56,000

Harry Sheezel (MID/FWD, $1,111,000) +$55,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Jye Caldwell (MID, $646,000) -$61,000

Jarrod Witts (RUC, $579,000) -$59,000

James Peatling (MID, $778,000) -$53,000

Toby Nankervis (RUC, $822,000) - $51,000

Izak Rankine (MID/FWD, $870,000) -$49,000

Izak Rankine kicks the ball during Adelaide's clash against Melbourne in round 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Jack Dalton (MID, $317,000) -12

Marcus Herbert (MID, $312,000) -11

Joel Fitzgerald (MID, $326,000) -5

Josh Goater (DEF, $265,000) 2

Hugo Hall-Kahan (DEF/MID, $469,000) 0

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Bailey Smith (MID, $1,127,000) 151

John Noble (DEF, $998,000) 137

Izak Rankine (MID/FWD, $870,000) 137

Errol Gulden (MID, $1,066,000) 135

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $958,000) 132

STOCKS UP

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $1,049,000)

The 23-year-old superstar was in hot form leading up to his bye with a five-game average of 115. Fresh off a week break, he steps straight into the Bombers match-up where the writing is on the wall for a huge performance after watching the Sheez dominate against them last round. He has a BE of 94 and the only small flag would be a potential tag run in rounds 19, 20 and 21.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera during round 13 between Sydney and St Kilda at the SCG, June 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $748,000)

For years 'Monster Marsh' has dominated as a solo ruck, scoring with the best players in the game. This year he has dropped $362k after averaging just 74 due to sharing ruck duties with TDK. Given his partner in crime's injury status where he is set to miss at least a month, Marshall is set to once again be thrown the keys, where he is capable of averaging triple figures in that time.

Sam Durham (MID/FWD, $766,000)

The return of a few key midfielders didn't slow the 24-year-old who remained in the middle and dominated, especially in the first half. He is averaging 112 in his last three which includes the 108 against the Roos and leaves him with a BE of just 40 which reinforces his value.

Callum Wilkie (DEF, $867,000)

The veteran Saint is at a bargain price, largely due to an injury in round nine where he managed just 21. He was a bit patchy upon return but hit top form prior to his bye, taking advantage of the Dogs match-up for defenders with 123 which included 14 marks. He has a BE of just 75 heading into the Bombers clash.

Callum Wilkie handballs during St Kilda's clash against Sydney in round 13, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Will Ashcroft (MID, $959,000)

The 22-year-old is back in top form following a mid-season slump. His last two scores of 152 and 134 have taken his average of 102 and he has a BE of just 50 as a result. Following a tough match-up this week at the Cattery, he has a great run home and looks set for a big finish to the year.

STOCKS DOWN

Brent Daniels (MID/FWD, $730,000)

After a big spike in CBAs and scoring, Brent became a popular trade target and for a bargain price. Unfortunately, his calf couldn't carry the weight of expectations and gave way last week, causing a $30k price drop and a forced trade.

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $809,000)

Once considered the second best forward of the year, the Suns recruit has been off the boil to say the least, finding himself removed from Roy's Rollin' 22. He has a five-game average of just 77 and has dropped $139k since the start of the year. He has a BE of 118 this week, a score he hasn't reached since Opening Round.

Christian Petracca in action during Gold Coast's clash against Fremantle in round 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

John Noble (DEF, $998,000)

After dominating down back and being the No.1 distributor for the Suns for a number of weeks, the 29-year-old was randomly thrown on a wing and the result of that move was never more evident than the weekend where he didn't record a statistic there in the first quarter. The role shift hasn't worked, but who knows what the Suns will do moving forward. He has a thumping BE of 137.

Josh Rachele (MID/FWD, $683,000)

It has been a hard watch for his owners of late, stuck forward and averaging just 66 in his last five games. His 38-point effort on the weekend marked his 10th consecutive game without reaching triple figures and he has a BE of 88 heading into this week's match-up with the Eagles.

Jai Serong (DEF/MID, $740,000)

The Swans recruit has been sensational, averaging an impressive 75 for the year which has seen him increase in value by $466k. Unfortunately, he only managed 39 on the weekend which triggered his price to start moving in the wrong direction. With his BE up to 98, it's time to say thanks and part ways.

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