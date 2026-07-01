The Blues are 6-0 under caretaker coach Josh Fraser but captain Patrick Cripps remains unsure what happens next

Josh Fraser (left) and Patrick Cripps celebrate a win over Geelong during round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON captain Patrick Cripps doesn't expect to be consulted on the club's search for its next senior coach, saying he's unsure whether interim Josh Fraser will ultimately throw his hat into the ring to win the job full-time.

Fraser has led the Blues to a 6-0 record since taking charge as caretaker coach following Michael Voss' departure in May, with the side suddenly back in the finals picture despite starting the year at 1-8.

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But Cripps, speaking as an ambassador for Kayo Sports, said he remains uncertain as to whether Fraser will go for the position having repeatedly stressed that he doesn't feel ready to take on the job on a permanent basis.

"It's the million-dollar question, isn't it?" Cripps told AFL.com.au on Wednesday.

"He's done a great job, hasn't he? I think everyone agrees with that. The way he carries himself in the media and just around the club is first class.

"But the reality is, he has openly said right now he's not ready for it. I'm sure, in time, he'll make that decision on whether he wants to go through the process. But all the boys really enjoy him coaching."

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps. Picture: Kayo Sports

Carlton has put together a four-person selection panel to identify the club's next senior coach with president Rob Priestley, chief executive Graham Wright, football boss Chris Davies and West Coast premiership coach Adam Simpson all part of the group, which will also consult with football director Greg Williams.

However, Cripps does not expect to be involved in the process and said he's comfortable with leaving the final decision to the key personnel included in the selection committee.

"Not really," Cripps said.

"It's one of those things … when you have a selection process you have to back those guys in to make the right call. They've got a lot more experience than me in footy. They've been around the game for 20 or 30 years and have seen what success looks like. You back the key decision makers in throughout those times."

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Carlton's remarkable six-match winning streak under Fraser has come immediately after a seven-game losing streak, with Cripps suggesting that confidence has played a huge part in the side's turnaround.

While the Blues have seemed more stable defensively, and have been able to thwart opposition momentum swings more frequently, Cripps said nothing fundamental had changed in terms of the side's gameplan.

"There have been a few small tweaks," Cripps said.

"From the outside everyone's thinking, 'What's the big difference?' I feel like the things we've actually been working on over pre-season and at the start of the year, when we were getting those tough lessons, they really started to come back.

"There have been a couple of tweaks to the gameplan, but there hasn't been a massive systematic shift even though some of the numbers might suggest it.

"The other thing is, when you do get a few wins, you do get guys who get some confidence back in their game. That makes a huge difference. There's obviously a lot of little things that add up, but I don't think there's been one massive, big shift."

Patrick Cripps celebrates victory after the round 16 match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, on June 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton now enters Saturday night's clash against Richmond with the chance to even the ledger at 8-8 this season, with the club now just two points behind Collingwood in a wildcard spot and two games behind Adelaide in the top six.

However, Cripps said finals remains a long way from the team's thoughts and has reiterated his hopes that the Blues can ride their momentum through until the end of the campaign.

"We're actually not looking too far ahead," Cripps said.

"The beauty of it is it's in our own hands now. All the games we have left, they're against teams that are either around us or above us. It's perfect in a way, because if you're good enough you'll get there.

"We've made a clear focus to keep enjoying the work and to focus on the right stuff and build momentum. If you do that, the end takes care of itself.

"We've felt that before in different periods over my career. When you focus on the right stuff as a team, you build momentum. That's what we've done really well over the last five or six weeks and that's going to be a pretty consistent message.

"The main thing is, the boys are working bloody hard and they're enjoying the work. You can see the connection on the footy field is really strong at the moment, which can be hard to get sometimes. When you're in that space, you try and make sure you hold onto it as long as you can."

The next five Carlton games are exclusively live in Victoria on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports.