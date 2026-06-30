AFL.com.au looks at every side's rankings in the Brownlow Predictor, coaches' votes and Champion Data's AFL player ratings

Lachie Neale, Patrick Cripps and Harry Sheezel. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON captain Patrick Cripps is making a remarkable charge.

Having polled just 12 votes in the AFL Coaches Association's Champion Player Award across his first nine games this season, Cripps has now polled 46 of a possible 60 in the six games since Josh Fraser took over as the Blues' interim coach.

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It's seen Cripps jump to 58 total votes, moving inside the top 10 on the leaderboard and within 35 of Collingwood's Nick Daicos in the lead as he's spearheaded Carlton's unexpected rise up the ladder.

It's a similar story in AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, where Cripps has been tipped to poll in five of six games since the coaching change – including four best-on-ground performances – to rack up 13 of his 14 predicted votes in that stretch.

But who is in the race for the key awards at your club? AFL.com.au looks at every side's rankings in the Brownlow Predictor, coaches' votes and based on cumulative totals of Champion Data's AFL player ratings to find out.

Brownlow Predictor

13 Jordan Dawson

9 Wayne Milera

7 Sam Berry

Coaches' votes

43 Wayne Milera

41 Jordan Dawson

28 Sam Berry

Player ratings

218.8 Jordan Dawson

179.9 Sam Berry

169.3 Lachie McAndrew

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Brownlow Predictor

13 Lachie Neale

11 Will Ashcroft

6 Zac Bailey

Coaches' votes

52 Lachie Neale

39 Will Ashcroft

38 Zac Bailey

Player ratings

217.2 Lachie Neale

202.3 Zac Bailey

178.4 Charlie Cameron

Lachie Neale celebrates a goal during Brisbane's win over Carlton at the Gabba in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor

14 Patrick Cripps

9 Sam Walsh

4 George Hewett, Jagga Smith

Coaches' votes

58 Patrick Cripps

51 Sam Walsh

26 Jagga Smith

Player ratings

194.8 Patrick Cripps

190.3 Sam Walsh

171.4 Marc Pittonet

Patrick Cripps celebrates a goal during the round 10 match between Carlton and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, on May 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor

29 Nick Daicos

9 Jordan De Goey

4 Scott Pendlebury

Coaches' votes

93 Nick Daicos

38 Jordan De Goey

16 Dan Houston

Player ratings

234.3 Nick Daicos

179.0 Jack Crisp

164.4 Jordan De Goey

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor

6 Darcy Parish, Archie Roberts

1 Sam Durham, Peter Wright

Coaches' votes

21 Darcy Parish

17 Sam Durham

15 Zach Merrett

Player ratings

190.3 Zach Merrett

165.8 Sam Durham

135.9 Darcy Parish

Darcy Parish celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Walyalup in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Brownlow Predictor

16 Luke Jackson

12 Murphy Reid

10 Shai Bolton

Coaches' votes

76 Luke Jackson

49 Shai Bolton

40 Andrew Brayshaw

Player ratings

245.5 Luke Jackson

212.2 Shai Bolton

176.7 Andrew Brayshaw

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against North Melbourne in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor

19 Bailey Smith

13 Max Holmes

5 Jeremy Cameron, Shaun Mannagh

Coaches' votes

65 Max Holmes

55 Bailey Smith

24 Shaun Mannagh

Player ratings

223.1 Bailey Smith

213.5 Max Holmes

181.6 Shaun Mannagh

Bailey Smith celebrates a goal during round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor

12 Christian Petracca

8 Noah Anderson

7 John Noble

Coaches' votes

38 Christian Petracca

28 Noah Anderson, John Noble

27 Bodhi Uwland

Player ratings

235.9 Christian Petracca

203.9 Bodhi Uwland

184.7 Noah Anderson

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor

12 Finn Callaghan

10 Clayton Oliver

6 Lachie Ash

Coaches' votes

45 Clayton Oliver

40 Finn Callaghan

27 Toby Greene

Player ratings

220.8 Clayton Oliver

211.7 Lachie Ash

211.5 Finn Callaghan

Clayton Oliver celebrates a goal during GWS' win over Hawthorn in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor

21 Jai Newcombe

8 Nick Watson

5 Jack Gunston, Connor Macdonald

Coaches' votes

64 Jai Newcombe

32 Jarman Impey

29 Nick Watson, Jack Gunston

Player ratings

235.2 Nick Watson

226.9 Jai Newcombe

163.7 Connor Macdonald

Jai Newcombe in action during Hawthorn's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 16, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Brownlow Predictor

16 Kysaiah Pickett

14 Max Gawn

6 Jack Steele

Coaches' votes

60 Max Gawn

54 Kysaiah Pickett

26 Kade Chandler

Player ratings

281.0 Max Gawn

254.3 Kysaiah Pickett

217.8 Kade Chandler

Max Gawn celebrates a goal during round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor

17 Harry Sheezel

12 Luke Davies-Uniacke

6 Dylan Stephens

Coaches' votes

51 Harry Sheezel

38 Luke Davies-Uniacke

26 Caleb Daniel

Player ratings

210.3 Luke Davies-Uniacke

193.2 Harry Sheezel

160.7 Tristan Xerri

Harry Sheezel celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round six, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Brownlow Predictor

17 Zak Butters, Jason Horne-Francis

5 Aliir Aliir

3 Mitch Georgiades

Coaches' votes

64 Zak Butters

52 Jason Horne-Francis

24 Aliir Aliir

Player ratings

278.9 Zak Butters

182.6 Jason Horne-Francis

171.8 Willem Drew

Zak Butters celebrates Port Adelaide's win over Adelaide in Showdown 60. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor

4 Tim Taranto

3 Kane McAuliffe

2 Sam Lalor, Patrick Retschko, Jack Ross

Coaches' votes

24 Tim Taranto

10 Noah Balta, Jayden Short

7 Jack Ross

Player ratings

169.7 Tim Taranto

163.2 Jack Ross

160.9 Seth Campbell

Tim Taranto celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Brisbane in round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor

17 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

7 Cal Wilkie

5 Hugo Garcia

Coaches' votes

39 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

32 Cal Wilkie

25 Hugo Garcia

Player ratings

199.2 Max Hall

194.7 Jack Sinclair

192.5 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates a goal during the round one match between St Kilda and Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on March 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor

17 Isaac Heeney

10 Brodie Grundy, Chad Warner

6 Nick Blakey

Coaches' votes

69 Isaac Heeney

45 Brodie Grundy

31 Nick Blakey

Player ratings

250.2 Isaac Heeney

246.2 Chad Warner

236.4 Brodie Grundy

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during the match between Sydney and Richmond at the SCG in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor

15 Harley Reid

3 Reuben Ginbey, Tim Kelly, Bailey Williams, Elliot Yeo

2 Tom McCarthy, Jake Waterman

Coaches' votes

43 Harley Reid

19 Jake Waterman

18 Reuben Ginbey

Player ratings

173.7 Harley Reid

145.7 Tim Kelly

143.0 Tom McCarthy

Harley Reid celebrates a goal during West Coast's clash against Essendon in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor

21 Marcus Bontempelli

9 Ed Richards

3 Joel Freijah, Matt Kennedy

Coaches' votes

78 Marcus Bontempelli

25 Ed Richards

20 Bailey Dale

Player ratings

287.7 Marcus Bontempelli

231.7 Ed Richards

191.6 Bailey Dale