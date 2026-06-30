CARLTON captain Patrick Cripps is making a remarkable charge.
Having polled just 12 votes in the AFL Coaches Association's Champion Player Award across his first nine games this season, Cripps has now polled 46 of a possible 60 in the six games since Josh Fraser took over as the Blues' interim coach.
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It's seen Cripps jump to 58 total votes, moving inside the top 10 on the leaderboard and within 35 of Collingwood's Nick Daicos in the lead as he's spearheaded Carlton's unexpected rise up the ladder.
It's a similar story in AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, where Cripps has been tipped to poll in five of six games since the coaching change – including four best-on-ground performances – to rack up 13 of his 14 predicted votes in that stretch.
But who is in the race for the key awards at your club? AFL.com.au looks at every side's rankings in the Brownlow Predictor, coaches' votes and based on cumulative totals of Champion Data's AFL player ratings to find out.
Brownlow Predictor
13 Jordan Dawson
9 Wayne Milera
7 Sam Berry
Coaches' votes
43 Wayne Milera
41 Jordan Dawson
28 Sam Berry
Player ratings
218.8 Jordan Dawson
179.9 Sam Berry
169.3 Lachie McAndrew
Brownlow Predictor
13 Lachie Neale
11 Will Ashcroft
6 Zac Bailey
Coaches' votes
52 Lachie Neale
39 Will Ashcroft
38 Zac Bailey
Player ratings
217.2 Lachie Neale
202.3 Zac Bailey
178.4 Charlie Cameron
Brownlow Predictor
14 Patrick Cripps
9 Sam Walsh
4 George Hewett, Jagga Smith
Coaches' votes
58 Patrick Cripps
51 Sam Walsh
26 Jagga Smith
Player ratings
194.8 Patrick Cripps
190.3 Sam Walsh
171.4 Marc Pittonet
Brownlow Predictor
29 Nick Daicos
9 Jordan De Goey
4 Scott Pendlebury
Coaches' votes
93 Nick Daicos
38 Jordan De Goey
16 Dan Houston
Player ratings
234.3 Nick Daicos
179.0 Jack Crisp
164.4 Jordan De Goey
Brownlow Predictor
6 Darcy Parish, Archie Roberts
1 Sam Durham, Peter Wright
Coaches' votes
21 Darcy Parish
17 Sam Durham
15 Zach Merrett
Player ratings
190.3 Zach Merrett
165.8 Sam Durham
135.9 Darcy Parish
Brownlow Predictor
16 Luke Jackson
12 Murphy Reid
10 Shai Bolton
Coaches' votes
76 Luke Jackson
49 Shai Bolton
40 Andrew Brayshaw
Player ratings
245.5 Luke Jackson
212.2 Shai Bolton
176.7 Andrew Brayshaw
Brownlow Predictor
19 Bailey Smith
13 Max Holmes
5 Jeremy Cameron, Shaun Mannagh
Coaches' votes
65 Max Holmes
55 Bailey Smith
24 Shaun Mannagh
Player ratings
223.1 Bailey Smith
213.5 Max Holmes
181.6 Shaun Mannagh
Brownlow Predictor
12 Christian Petracca
8 Noah Anderson
7 John Noble
Coaches' votes
38 Christian Petracca
28 Noah Anderson, John Noble
27 Bodhi Uwland
Player ratings
235.9 Christian Petracca
203.9 Bodhi Uwland
184.7 Noah Anderson
Brownlow Predictor
12 Finn Callaghan
10 Clayton Oliver
6 Lachie Ash
Coaches' votes
45 Clayton Oliver
40 Finn Callaghan
27 Toby Greene
Player ratings
220.8 Clayton Oliver
211.7 Lachie Ash
211.5 Finn Callaghan
Brownlow Predictor
21 Jai Newcombe
8 Nick Watson
5 Jack Gunston, Connor Macdonald
Coaches' votes
64 Jai Newcombe
32 Jarman Impey
29 Nick Watson, Jack Gunston
Player ratings
235.2 Nick Watson
226.9 Jai Newcombe
163.7 Connor Macdonald
Brownlow Predictor
16 Kysaiah Pickett
14 Max Gawn
6 Jack Steele
Coaches' votes
60 Max Gawn
54 Kysaiah Pickett
26 Kade Chandler
Player ratings
281.0 Max Gawn
254.3 Kysaiah Pickett
217.8 Kade Chandler
Brownlow Predictor
17 Harry Sheezel
12 Luke Davies-Uniacke
6 Dylan Stephens
Coaches' votes
51 Harry Sheezel
38 Luke Davies-Uniacke
26 Caleb Daniel
Player ratings
210.3 Luke Davies-Uniacke
193.2 Harry Sheezel
160.7 Tristan Xerri
Brownlow Predictor
17 Zak Butters, Jason Horne-Francis
5 Aliir Aliir
3 Mitch Georgiades
Coaches' votes
64 Zak Butters
52 Jason Horne-Francis
24 Aliir Aliir
Player ratings
278.9 Zak Butters
182.6 Jason Horne-Francis
171.8 Willem Drew
Brownlow Predictor
4 Tim Taranto
3 Kane McAuliffe
2 Sam Lalor, Patrick Retschko, Jack Ross
Coaches' votes
24 Tim Taranto
10 Noah Balta, Jayden Short
7 Jack Ross
Player ratings
169.7 Tim Taranto
163.2 Jack Ross
160.9 Seth Campbell
Brownlow Predictor
17 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
7 Cal Wilkie
5 Hugo Garcia
Coaches' votes
39 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
32 Cal Wilkie
25 Hugo Garcia
Player ratings
199.2 Max Hall
194.7 Jack Sinclair
192.5 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
Brownlow Predictor
17 Isaac Heeney
10 Brodie Grundy, Chad Warner
6 Nick Blakey
Coaches' votes
69 Isaac Heeney
45 Brodie Grundy
31 Nick Blakey
Player ratings
250.2 Isaac Heeney
246.2 Chad Warner
236.4 Brodie Grundy
Brownlow Predictor
15 Harley Reid
3 Reuben Ginbey, Tim Kelly, Bailey Williams, Elliot Yeo
2 Tom McCarthy, Jake Waterman
Coaches' votes
43 Harley Reid
19 Jake Waterman
18 Reuben Ginbey
Player ratings
173.7 Harley Reid
145.7 Tim Kelly
143.0 Tom McCarthy
Brownlow Predictor
21 Marcus Bontempelli
9 Ed Richards
3 Joel Freijah, Matt Kennedy
Coaches' votes
78 Marcus Bontempelli
25 Ed Richards
20 Bailey Dale
Player ratings
287.7 Marcus Bontempelli
231.7 Ed Richards
191.6 Bailey Dale