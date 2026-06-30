Lachie Neale, Patrick Cripps and Harry Sheezel. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON captain Patrick Cripps is making a remarkable charge.

Having polled just 12 votes in the AFL Coaches Association's Champion Player Award across his first nine games this season, Cripps has now polled 46 of a possible 60 in the six games since Josh Fraser took over as the Blues' interim coach.

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It's seen Cripps jump to 58 total votes, moving inside the top 10 on the leaderboard and within 35 of Collingwood's Nick Daicos in the lead as he's spearheaded Carlton's unexpected rise up the ladder.

It's a similar story in AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, where Cripps has been tipped to poll in five of six games since the coaching change – including four best-on-ground performances – to rack up 13 of his 14 predicted votes in that stretch.

But who is in the race for the key awards at your club? AFL.com.au looks at every side's rankings in the Brownlow Predictor, coaches' votes and based on cumulative totals of Champion Data's AFL player ratings to find out.

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Brownlow Predictor
13 Jordan Dawson
9 Wayne Milera
7 Sam Berry

Coaches' votes
43 Wayne Milera
41 Jordan Dawson
28 Sam Berry 

Player ratings
218.8 Jordan Dawson
179.9 Sam Berry
169.3 Lachie McAndrew

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Brownlow Predictor
13 Lachie Neale
11 Will Ashcroft
6 Zac Bailey

Coaches' votes
52 Lachie Neale
39 Will Ashcroft
38 Zac Bailey

Player ratings
217.2 Lachie Neale
202.3 Zac Bailey
178.4 Charlie Cameron

Lachie Neale celebrates a goal during Brisbane's win over Carlton at the Gabba in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor
14 Patrick Cripps
9 Sam Walsh
4 George Hewett, Jagga Smith

Coaches' votes
58 Patrick Cripps
51 Sam Walsh
26 Jagga Smith

Player ratings
194.8 Patrick Cripps
190.3 Sam Walsh
171.4 Marc Pittonet

Patrick Cripps celebrates a goal during the round 10 match between Carlton and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, on May 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor
29 Nick Daicos
9 Jordan De Goey
4 Scott Pendlebury

Coaches' votes
93 Nick Daicos
38 Jordan De Goey
16 Dan Houston

Player ratings
234.3 Nick Daicos
179.0 Jack Crisp
164.4 Jordan De Goey

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor
6 Darcy Parish, Archie Roberts
1 Sam Durham, Peter Wright

Coaches' votes
21 Darcy Parish
17 Sam Durham
15 Zach Merrett

Player ratings
190.3 Zach Merrett
165.8 Sam Durham
135.9 Darcy Parish

Darcy Parish celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Walyalup in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Brownlow Predictor
16 Luke Jackson
12 Murphy Reid
10 Shai Bolton

Coaches' votes
76 Luke Jackson
49 Shai Bolton
40 Andrew Brayshaw

Player ratings
245.5 Luke Jackson
212.2 Shai Bolton
176.7 Andrew Brayshaw

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against North Melbourne in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor
19 Bailey Smith
13 Max Holmes
5 Jeremy Cameron, Shaun Mannagh

Coaches' votes
65 Max Holmes
55 Bailey Smith
24 Shaun Mannagh

Player ratings
223.1 Bailey Smith
213.5 Max Holmes
181.6 Shaun Mannagh

Bailey Smith celebrates a goal during round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor
12 Christian Petracca
8 Noah Anderson
7 John Noble

Coaches' votes
38 Christian Petracca
28 Noah Anderson, John Noble
27 Bodhi Uwland

Player ratings
235.9 Christian Petracca
203.9 Bodhi Uwland
184.7 Noah Anderson

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor
12 Finn Callaghan
10 Clayton Oliver
6 Lachie Ash

Coaches' votes
45 Clayton Oliver
40 Finn Callaghan
27 Toby Greene

Player ratings
220.8 Clayton Oliver
211.7 Lachie Ash
211.5 Finn Callaghan

Clayton Oliver celebrates a goal during GWS' win over Hawthorn in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor
21 Jai Newcombe
8 Nick Watson
5 Jack Gunston, Connor Macdonald

Coaches' votes
64 Jai Newcombe
32 Jarman Impey
29 Nick Watson, Jack Gunston

Player ratings
235.2 Nick Watson
226.9 Jai Newcombe
163.7 Connor Macdonald

Jai Newcombe in action during Hawthorn's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 16, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Brownlow Predictor
16 Kysaiah Pickett
14 Max Gawn
6 Jack Steele

Coaches' votes
60 Max Gawn
54 Kysaiah Pickett
26 Kade Chandler

Player ratings
281.0 Max Gawn
254.3 Kysaiah Pickett
217.8 Kade Chandler

Max Gawn celebrates a goal during round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor
17 Harry Sheezel
12 Luke Davies-Uniacke
6 Dylan Stephens

Coaches' votes
51 Harry Sheezel
38 Luke Davies-Uniacke
26 Caleb Daniel

Player ratings
210.3 Luke Davies-Uniacke
193.2 Harry Sheezel
160.7 Tristan Xerri

Harry Sheezel celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round six, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Brownlow Predictor
17 Zak Butters, Jason Horne-Francis
5 Aliir Aliir
3 Mitch Georgiades

Coaches' votes
64 Zak Butters
52 Jason Horne-Francis
24 Aliir Aliir

Player ratings
278.9 Zak Butters
182.6 Jason Horne-Francis
171.8 Willem Drew

Zak Butters celebrates Port Adelaide's win over Adelaide in Showdown 60. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor
4 Tim Taranto
3 Kane McAuliffe
2 Sam Lalor, Patrick Retschko, Jack Ross

Coaches' votes
24 Tim Taranto
10 Noah Balta, Jayden Short
7 Jack Ross

Player ratings
169.7 Tim Taranto
163.2 Jack Ross
160.9 Seth Campbell

Tim Taranto celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Brisbane in round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor
17 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
7 Cal Wilkie
5 Hugo Garcia

Coaches' votes
39 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
32 Cal Wilkie
25 Hugo Garcia

Player ratings
199.2 Max Hall
194.7 Jack Sinclair
192.5 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates a goal during the round one match between St Kilda and Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on March 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor
17 Isaac Heeney
10 Brodie Grundy, Chad Warner
6 Nick Blakey

Coaches' votes
69 Isaac Heeney
45 Brodie Grundy
31 Nick Blakey

Player ratings
250.2 Isaac Heeney
246.2 Chad Warner
236.4 Brodie Grundy

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during the match between Sydney and Richmond at the SCG in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor
15 Harley Reid
3 Reuben Ginbey, Tim Kelly, Bailey Williams, Elliot Yeo
2 Tom McCarthy, Jake Waterman

Coaches' votes
43 Harley Reid
19 Jake Waterman
18 Reuben Ginbey

Player ratings
173.7 Harley Reid
145.7 Tim Kelly
143.0 Tom McCarthy

Harley Reid celebrates a goal during West Coast's clash against Essendon in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor
21 Marcus Bontempelli
9 Ed Richards
3 Joel Freijah, Matt Kennedy

Coaches' votes
78 Marcus Bontempelli
25 Ed Richards
20 Bailey Dale

Player ratings
287.7 Marcus Bontempelli
231.7 Ed Richards
191.6 Bailey Dale

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates kicking a goal during the round 12 match between Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, on May 30, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos