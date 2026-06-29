Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against Richmond in round 16, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

IS THIS finally the year for Nick Daicos on Brownlow night?

After a 37-disposal, three-goal performance against Richmond on Saturday evening earned him another three-vote game in AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, Daicos has shot into a massive lead in the expected count.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Check out all the votes

The Brownlow Predictor now has Daicos on 29 votes heading into the final eight matches of the season, eight clear of Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli and Hawthorn co-captain Jai Newcombe on 21 votes each.

Daicos is tipped to poll in 12 of his first 15 games, including seven best-on-ground performances, to move into his commanding lead over a stacked chasing pack. It could even be enough to see him break the all-time votes record, currently held by Carlton captain Patrick Cripps in 2024 when he polled 45 votes.

Bontempelli and Newcombe are a minimum of three games behind Daicos on 21 votes each, while Geelong superstar Bailey Smith is then a couple behind them on a predicted 19 votes.

Port Adelaide's gun duo Zak Butters and Jason Horne-Francis, Sydney star Isaac Heeney, North Melbourne youngster Harry Sheezel and St Kilda jet Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera are then next best on an expected 17 votes each.

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Fremantle's Luke Jackson (16 votes), Melbourne's Kysaiah Pickett (16 votes) and West Coast's Harley Reid (15 votes) are just clinging to the pack, but now sit some way behind Daicos' immense tally.

AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor

29 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

21 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

21 Jai Newcombe (Hawthorn)

19 Bailey Smith (Geelong)

17 Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)

17 Isaac Heeney (Sydney)

17 Jason Horne-Francis (Port Adelaide)

17 Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

17 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (St Kilda)