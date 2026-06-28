Matthew Lloyd says he's comfortable with his current roles in the media and school footy

Matthew Lloyd during the match between Essendon and the Western Bulldogs on July 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON legend Matthew Lloyd has ruled himself out of a coaching role at the Bombers as the club ramps up its search for Brad Scott's replacement.

AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett said this week that Lloyd "must be given very serious consideration" by the Bombers as they search for their next coach, with Lloyd's former teammates James Hird and Dean Solomon also in contention for the job.

While Lloyd has not held a coaching role at AFL level since his retirement from playing in 2009, he is the head coach at Melbourne school Haileybury and coached the likes of Ben and Max King, Andrew Brayshaw, Luke Davies-Uniacke and Archie Roberts before they were drafted to the AFL.

But on Sunday, Lloyd said the combination of his media work, including for AFL.com.au, and his role at Haileybury is enough.

"No - I don't have an interest in coaching at AFL level," he said on the Nine Network.

"I appreciate that Damo thinks I'd be worthy of that. I just love the balance I have in my life and going full 24/7, I just don't really want that at this stage in life."

On Friday, Essendon announced a five-person panel that will appoint the next senior coach, led by president Andrew Welsh.

Matthew Lloyd is presented to the crowd ahead of the match between Essendon and Carlton at the MCG in round 13, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

While Lloyd said he would have liked to have seen a former coach on the panel, he's keen to see the process begin.

"I look forward to it now getting started," he said.

"The only thing I said was that I would have probably liked to have seen someone who has coached on that panel. Aside from that, it all gets going."

The Bombers are one of three clubs on the hunt for a senior coach, alongside Carlton and the new Tasmania Devils club.