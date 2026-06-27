Carlton's star defender is set for a longer than expected stint on the sidelines

Jacob Weitering after the R7 match between Carlton and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on April 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

STAR Carlton defender Jacob Weitering is set for a longer stint on the sidelines after aggravating a calf injury, but his absence is being well covered by an emerging star who looks like a "Carlton footballer".

Weitering was initially considered a chance to return for Saturday's 53-point win over West Coast, before being ruled out for the third match in a row after a setback during the week.

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"There's been a slight recurrence there," Fraser said.

"I can't give you much more than that, because I don't know at this point in time, so that's something we'll dig into a bit early in the week.

"Our priority for Jacob, as it is with any player, is to make sure we set them up really well to return with a clean bill of health and come in and play a role for us."

Carlton's defence has stood up magnificently despite Weitering's absence.

The Blues have conceded scores of 67 points, 65 points and 64 points across that three-game stretch, with first-year defender Harry Dean thriving with the extra responsibility.

Dean, a father-son pick taken at No.3 in last year's Telstra National Draft, is just 18 years old but stands at 193cm and is mature beyond his years.

The son of dual premiership player Peter Dean played a key role in restricting West Coast to just four marks inside 50m on Saturday.

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"You saw pretty early on how competitive he was," Fraser said of Dean's progress this year.

"When young players come in, you want them to play to their strengths, but I think he's got a unique set of strengths in that he's the ultimate competitor.

"He looks like a Carlton footballer. He brings an edge, he's demanding on his teammates.

"I've loved what he's added to where we're going for a player in his first season."

The Eagles, meanwhile, hope Tim Kelly (hamstring) will be fit to return against Adelaide, but young ruckman Cooper Duff-Tytler is set to undergo scans on his calf.