Zak Butters denies reports he's told teammates he will leave at the end of the season

Zak Butters celebrates Port Adelaide's win over Adelaide in Showdown 60. Picture: AFL Photos

ZAK BUTTERS has scoffed at reports he's told teammates he's leaving Port Adelaide.

Butters turned in yet another sensational, best-afield display in the Power's upset 26-point win over arch foe Adelaide on Saturday night.

POWER v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

The man with the AFL's most sought-after signature collected 37 disposals, 13 clearances, 11 inside 50s and laid seven tackles against the Crows.

Before his latest heroics, ABC broadcaster Aaron Bryans reported Butters had already told some Port teammates he was leaving at the end of the season and returning to Victoria.

"First of all, I don't know Aaron," Butters told reporters post-match.

"But I'd love to know where he gets his stuff from.

"But yeah, that hasn't happened. So there you go, Aaron."

Butters said the thought of Saturday night being his last Showdown for Port against arch rivals Adelaide did cross his mind.

"That's just because I'm so grateful to play in Showdowns and for this footy club as well," he said.

"To be able to play and roll out there, I know I've got some close mates who are injured and missing, and (I am) just so grateful to be out there in the biggest moment and play footy and get the win as well.

"For me it's just, if anything, just looking around and been being pretty grateful for the position I'm in and being able to do what I do."

Learn More 12:56

While the Power wait for Butters to make a call, the club can celebrate a famous Showdown win, which came against the odds given the Crows' recent good form and Port's injury list.

Power coach Josh Carr conceded the fact most pundits had written the club off before the game had an impact.

"I'd be lying if I said that the external noise didn't have an influence on your thought process, and that's me personally, and I have no doubt the players at the same time," Carr said.

"I think as a footy club, you can never underestimate us.

Learn More 08:18

"We set out with a clear focus, but also about what Showdowns mean to us as a footy club.

"And when I'm talking about us, I'm talking about everyone, I'm talking about our supporters, and everyone involved.

"We know what it means, and we spoke about that, we spoke about that as a group, and we're not living in the past, we're respecting what our history is, and we understand how important our jumper is."

Crows coach Matthew Nicks conceded Butters and Jason Horne-Francis 'punched them in the mouth', despite his efforts to quell the influence to quell the Power skipper.

Learn More 07:18

"We had a plan in the first half, which we were forced to change at half-time," Nicks said.

"Zak's a super player, he has tags weekly, he learns how to deal with that.

"He was outstanding for the entire game, in the first half with attention and in the second half where we went more of a team style.

"He's obviously dominated the game, so he was too good for us.

"When you have Zak doing what he's doing, and Jason punching us in the mouth in there as well, and that's probably where we look at a part of it and say, 'Well, credit where it's due, they were more powerful in there'."