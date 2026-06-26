The Bombers have announced the panel to select who will replace Brad Scott in the top job

Essendon President Andrew Welsh speaks to the media during an Essendon Bombers AFL press conference at The Hangar on May 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON has announced a five-person panel that will select the club's next senior coach after Brad Scott's sacking last month.

President Andrew Welsh will be joined by vice-president Anthony Di Pietro along with Football Governance Committee chair Ted Richards, CEO Tim Roberts and People and Culture EGM Caroline Monzon.

In a letter to members on Friday, Roberts said the panel's "deep expertise across leadership, governance, football, and people and culture" would help them appoint the best candidate to replace Scott in the top job.

"We will appoint the best coach for Essendon. The right person to lead this club forward. Someone who demonstrates a clear and compelling vision for the future of our football club," he wrote.

"The best interests of the Essendon Football Club will always be at the centre of our decision-making. We have set a strategy to build a team to compete for the long term and we are well into it. We will continue to bring in high-end talent and high-end people via the draft, player movement and free agency periods. Development and connection are major priorities for our emerging list, as are our culture, environment and overall football structure. Our new coach will be aligned with our strategy."

Roberts said the club would not provide a "running commentary" during the process and that there "has already been strong interest in the role".

Brad Scott during Essendon's loss to North Melbourne in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"When a decision is made on our coach, you'll hear it from us first," he said.

"This is one of the most exciting roles in the game. We have an emerging, talented list we believe in and a passionate member base that we are committed to building back into a true powerhouse."

Scott was sacked late last month after just one win from the previous 24 games.

Interim coach Dean Solomon is yet to taste victory from three games in charge.