The Fremantle legend returns to his old home town as part of the enemy

Matthew Pavlich ahead of Sydney's match against the Western Bulldogs in R17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MATTHEW Pavlich admits both the Fremantle Dockers and Sydney Swans hold a massive, non-competing share of his heart, likening the split allegiance to "asking me which one of my kids I love the most".

This unique test of loyalty will be on full display as the Swans head west to take on the Dockers in a blockbuster 1 v 2 clash at Optus Stadium on Thursday night, leaving the first-year club chief executive to tackle the inevitable emotional conflict of returning to the city where he built his AFL career.

Originally from Adelaide, Pavlich relocated to Perth after being selected by Fremantle with pick number four in the 1999 Draft — remaining in Western Australia for a legendary 17-year playing career and subsequent media and business roles.

While acknowledging that this deep history with the Dockers — spanning 353 games and nearly a decade as captain — is not something he can just abandon, his allegiance has pivoted since taking over from Tom Harley as CEO of the Swans at the end of the 2025 season.

Travelling west in an entirely new light, Pavlich insists his dedication to his current role is absolute.

When AFL.com.au spoke to 'Pav', it is 12 months to the day since his wife, Lauren, and their three children — Harper, Jack, and William — visited Sydney for a holiday.

Matthew Pavlich, wife Lauren and three children, Harper, Jack, and William. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"That's how we pitched it to the kids," Pavlich recalls. "And we were telling people about our Sydney trip last July school holidays."

Now, after about eight months of getting his feet under the desk, Pavlich is prepared and excited for the emotional tug-of-war of the upcoming top-two battle.

"It'll be great to get back to Perth and see friends and family first and foremost. I'm also really excited to watch what should be a really good game of football between two teams playing really well at the top end of the ladder," he says.

"Freo, my first football love, is on fire, and it warms my heart to say that. But at the same time, I'm now on the other side of the fence, and I'm really excited about what we can do at the Swans this year. It's going to be a tremendous match.

Justin Longmuir and Matthew Pavlich before round 16 between Fremantle and St Kilda at Optus Stadium, June 29, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"I keep saying to a few people that it'll be a bit like asking me which one of my kids I love the most — it's an impossible question to answer, albeit that I'm all in on where I am at the moment."

Having swapped the purple and white for the red and white, Pavlich is unsure how the local crowd and his old networks will react to seeing him in Swans gear.

"I might have to wear a neutral suit," he says with a laugh. "I think everyone — whether it's Lauren, the three kids, or everyone in between that I've shared 26 great years in Perth with and have a strong connection to the Freo football club — will feel a bit strange and awkward about it.

"That being said, my love for that club won't change, and my passion, direction, and real ambition for the Swans is certainly not diminishing just because we're playing my old team."

During his time in the west, Pavlich delivered the greatest and most versatile career in Fremantle's history. As a six-time All-Australian, six-time Doig Medallist and long-serving captain, he anchored the young club as its record games player and leading goalkicker, shaping the very foundation of the modern Dockers identity.

Matthew Pavlich after his last game in round 23 between Fremantle and Western Bulldogs at Domain Stadium, August 28, 2016. Picture: AFL Media

But his impact didn't stop there; even in retirement, footy fans can thank him for the national phenomenon of Wharfie Time.

The expression was first uttered by Pavlich in 2009 while he was mic'd up for a broadcast during a Fremantle pre-match team huddle. Trying to fire up his teammates, he famously told the group: "Put on your Superman capes boys, it's Wharfie Time! Let's go!"

The phrase took on a new life in 2024, when the club introduced it as an official stadium experience to energise the crowd and players during tight, late-game moments, tapping into the working-class roots and port-city identity of Fremantle to signal that the team needs to clock in, roll up their sleeves and secure a hard-fought win.

When a game is a little too close for comfort, an Undertaker-style gong rings out, the stadium lights flash, AC/DC's Hells Bells plays and the big screens go all-in on the "Wharfie Time" theme to whip the crowd into a frenzy.

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"I keep saying to the AFL, (Fremantle CEO) Simon Garlick, and Freo that I'll send an invoice soon, and yeah, you're welcome for the great fan activation that I established for the club," Pavlich jokes.

"But look, it's the people's thing — it's not mine, it's not the club's, it's not the AFL's. It's the people that have been drawn to it and really latched onto it. What was a mumble-jumble of pre-game words in 2009 has now become a bit of folklore.

"We're all just passing through footy clubs, so hopefully my legacy is a little bit more than just Wharfie Time, but if that's all that it is, I'm happy for that to be the case."

Asked how he will react if Thursday night's match triggers the activation against his new side, Pavlich admits the moment might be a bit awkward.

"I don't know, I'll probably smile and wave to the crowd if I happen to flash up on the big screen," he says.

Matthew Pavlich ahead of Sydney's match against the Western Bulldogs in R17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

However, Pavlich dismisses the idea that the Swans will devote any energy to the stadium theatre during the week, noting that the playing group is entirely focused on stopping Fremantle's stars.

Reflecting on his leadership journey, Pavlich draws a direct line between his nine-year tenure as Fremantle captain and his current approach in the corporate suite.

"I was made captain at 24 and thrown into the deep end when I really wasn't prepared for it," he says.

"It's quite a cathartic process looking back at all the things you got wrong, all the lessons you learned, and all the challenging times. You draw on all your experiences in life to help you understand situations, make decisions, and, for this role, coach and work with our executive team to get the best out of themselves and the club."

The Swans currently hold the best winning percentage of any interstate team at Optus Stadium, including a record-breaking 128-point win against the Eagles earlier this season. That victory kept Sydney's record under senior coach Dean Cox a perfect 3-0 in Western Australia.

James Jordon during round four between West Coast and Sydney at Optus Stadium, April 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Asked what makes the club so uniquely successful in Perth, Pavlich points directly to the team's enduring on-field standard and identity.

"The Swans have been a very good outfit on the field for a long period of time. Having played in teams that were not so good and teams right at the pointy end, if you've got a good footy team, it doesn't matter where you're playing — you show up well and put in a good performance," he says.

"The 'Bloods' Way' and the Bloods' culture about competing anywhere, having courage, and a real sense of respect for both the opposition and us has always been at the heart of what we are about. I'm not sure about this stadium particularly and why we play well there, but hopefully it continues."

Joining Pavlich in heading home is Cox, who built a legendary playing career in Western Australia with West Coast. While their past on-field battles were defined by a deep mutual respect, the two are now aligned in their pursuit of success with Sydney.

"I think now and then there's a bit of a sideways glance at one another and a bit of a giggle on how we've ended up here," Pavlich says.

"But we've got work to do, so we don't necessarily sit around talking about that.

"It is unique. Two guys who played and applied their careers in the west, now teaming up in the east — it's a nice storyline."