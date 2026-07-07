L-R: Daniel Turner, Marcus Windhager, Jaspa Fletcher. Pictures: AFL Photos

THERE are three models of captaincy being used by AFL clubs – those with a single leader, the three clubs with two players in the role and then there's Brisbane, which has three skippers.

It is a significant position: the on-field face of a football club and the person or people charged with fronting the group and charging towards success.

But who is the next skipper at each club waiting in the wings? For some, the answer is obvious. For others, particularly at clubs with newly-appointed captains or younger current skippers, there may be some surprise candidates.

Here is AFL.com.au's look at the future captains across the competition.

It is hard to imagine the Crows right now with a captain other than the inspiring Jordan Dawson, and the options to succeed the 29-year-old in the future are not clear cut. Riley Thilthorpe, 23, is the youngest player in the leadership group, but maybe it is emerging star Dan Curtin who takes the next step with his leadership over the coming seasons and succeeds Dawson. Curtin has the potential to be the Crows' best player by that time if he transitions to an inside midfield role, and he has the ability to play forward or back as the team needs, like Dawson. Defender Max Michalanney, 22, is another young player who has been touted as a future captain for the Crows. – Nathan Schmook

Daniel Curtin during the R16 match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on June 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Of the Lions’ current trio of captains, Hugh McCluggage is the youngest at 27, so it could be a while before a change of skipper is needed. Of the next crop, there is a couple of standouts though. Jaspa Fletcher has played 84 consecutive games since his 2023 debut and has already forced his way into the club’s leadership group. At just 22, the half-back flanker shows poise well beyond his years and has displayed a cool head on the biggest of stages. Dual Norm Smith medallist Will Ashcroft would be neck-and-neck with Fletcher as a future candidate, and at the same age, has some ‘follow me’ traits that are very appealing as a leader. - Michael Whiting

Jaspa Fletcher celebrates a goal during the R12 match between Brisbane and Fremantle at The Gabba, on May 30, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

There's no doubt Sam Walsh is Carlton's next captain and could be entrusted with that responsibility within the next 18 months. Walsh has served as part of the Blues' leadership group for seven seasons now, having been elevated ahead of his second year at the club, while he's spent the last four years as vice-captain alongside Jacob Weitering. The type of 'follow me' leader that will relish such a title, Walsh is a Carlton best and fairest and an All-Australian. He also claimed the Gary Ayres Award for the best player in the 2023 finals series, highlighting his ability to stand up when it matters. Walsh's decision to shun free agency offers and sign an eight-year extension earlier this season only further enhanced his claims to one day hold the mantle as skipper. - Riley Beveridge

Jack Ison and Sam Walsh celebrate Carlton's win over Geelong at the MCG in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Nick Daicos is the easy answer. He is the best player in the game and should be the next long-term captain at Collingwood. But at just 23, if Darcy Moore opted to step back in 2027 after injury headaches, it could work to pair Daicos with Brayden Maynard for at least a couple of years. Maynard is 30 and the spiritual leader at the Magpies. Collingwood has two outstanding options and have had co-captains in the past, just not for a long time. - Josh Gabelich

Brayden Maynard (left) and Nick Daicos after the R6 match between Collingwood and Carlton at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon appointed Andrew McGrath as its captain for this year after Zach Merrett’s failed trade bid last year, and it has been a tough first season as skipper for the former No.1 pick. The spiritual leader of the Bombers is clearly Sam Durham, who was elevated to the leadership group and is still coming into his own in that space. He's signed long-term until 2032 and plays in a 'follow me' way. The other long-term option is Archie Roberts, who internally at the Bombers gets strong wraps for his leadership at a young age. - Callum Twomey

Sam Durham celebrates a goal during the round 16 match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, on June 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dockers have the best on-field leaders in the AFL and can't go wrong when they eventually select a successor to Alex Pearce, 31. Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw are co-vice-captains at 25 and 26 respectively, and have rotated the captaincy when Pearce is unavailable. They have led together and helped shape Freo's culture for years and make sense as co-captains, with their styles complementing each other. The other option is inspiring key forward Josh Treacy, whose on-field presence and leadership is obvious. Less obvious is the example he sets internally when working on his craft, bringing young players along with him. Mature for a 23-year-old, he would be ready now if the Dockers made a change, having taken the reins for a pre-season game this year. – Nathan Schmook

Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong after the R9 match between Fremantle and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium on May 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

As Chris Scott's coaching philosophy heavily favours seasoned maturity, the Cats have a few distinct paths they could take once Patrick Dangerfield decides to hand over the reins. If Dangerfield steps down soon, the clear frontrunner is Tom Stewart. As the standalone vice-captain for five consecutive years, Stewart is arguably the structural and emotional heartbeat of the team. He is also a five-time All-Australian and multiple Carji Greeves medallist who commands immense respect across the League. Alternatively, if the Cats skip a generation to mirror the long-term stability enjoyed under Joel Selwood, they could look to their mid-20s core, led by a surging young leader like Max Holmes. - Emily Patterson

Tom Stewart during the round nine match between Geelong and Collingwood at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on May 09, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Noah Anderson is just 18 months into the job and has at least another half-decade should he want it. If that were to change and the Suns needed to find a new skipper, the cupboard looks a little light on. Anderson, along with Matt Rowell, are the youngest players in the leadership group at 25. Beneath them, the standout candidate is Will Graham. Turning 21 later this month, Graham has played just 36 games, but the Palm Beach junior is level-headed and plays the way you’d love a captain to – tough, hard and uncompromising. That also goes for Bodhi Uwland, who although quietly spoken, could develop his leadership credentials in the coming year or two. - Michael Whiting

Will Graham celebrates a goal during the R10 match between Gold Coast and Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) at TIO Stadium on May 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Ahead of the 2026 season, GWS's succession plan became clear when club veterans Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly stepped down from formal leadership positions. This allowed coach Adam Kingsley to establish a new, three-man vice-captaincy tier under Toby Greene. When Greene eventually passes the baton, Tom Green looms as his successor. While sitting out this year after undergoing a knee reconstruction, Green is the centrepiece of the Giants' future and embodies the high-energy, brash edge of the Orange Tsunami. Though contracted until the end of 2027, GWS has already tabled a seven-year extension to fend off rival clubs, including the incoming Tasmania Devils. - Emily Patterson

Tom Green poses during Greater Western Sydney's 2026 team photo day at the Giants HQ. Picture: AFL Photos

For the first time in club history, Hawthorn appointed co-captains this season with Jai Newcombe joining James Sicily in the role. It would not surprise if the Hawks went back to the one-captain model in 2027, with Newcombe as the sole skipper. The 24-year-old has thrived under his new responsibilities, taking his game to a new level to average 27 disposals, eight clearances and four tackles this season to put him right in contention for the Brownlow Medal . For Sicily, relinquishing the top job might unburden him of some of the frustration and angst that has been plaguing his game recently and perhaps allow him to get back to his All-Australian best. Beyond that, the Hawks have a number of other contenders waiting in the wings over the next few years, including Will Day and Cam Mackenzie, who appears to have all the attributes required of being a captain. - Brandon Cohen

Jai Newcombe during round seven between Hawthorn and Gold Coast at University of Tasmania Stadium, April 25, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Max Gawn is going to leave huge shoes to fill when he eventually steps down as the Demons' skipper, but there's a solid group of would-be leaders coming through the ranks at Demonland. When you've already earned the endorsement of one of the best, you're doing something right. Gawn said earlier this year he believes Daniel Turner could be the Demons' next captain, and it's hard to argue with that assessment. Turner is held in incredibly high regard internally at the Demons where his on-and-off field leadership qualities are evident, and he's widely considered to be the next long-term captain of the club. Tom Sparrow and Kade Chandler are other highly respected leaders within the four walls and would be firmly in the conversation. With Turner, Sparrow and Chandler still only 24, 26 and 26 respectively, Melbourne could opt for an experienced stopgap in the meantime, with Jake Lever a logical candidate. Jack Viney has been 2IC under Gawn for the past seven seasons, but given the 32-year-old's ongoing injury issues, it's unlikely he'd be a consideration post-Gawn. - Alison O'Connor

Daniel Turner during the R13 match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Harry Sheezel was well and truly in the mix to become North Melbourne captain when Nick Larkey took the reins ahead of the 2026 season, but will undoubtedly assume the role at some stage in the future. Sheezel has spent the last two years as the Kangas' vice-captain, having been placed into the leadership group at Arden Street ahead of just his second season. That came after he won the best and fairest in his debut year, before adding a second club champion award last season. Even at 21, Sheezel is already among the most important figures at North Melbourne and that standing will only be enhanced when he eventually becomes skipper. Meanwhile his recent decision to extend his time at the club via a contract extension through until 2032, signed earlier this year, puts him in a great spot to grab the role sooner rather than later. - Riley Beveridge

Harry Sheezel in action during the match between North Melbourne and Essendon at Marvel Stadium in round 16, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Connor Rozee is in his third season at the helm and looks to have plenty of good years ahead. Jason Horne-Francis is not currently in Port’s leadership group, but having just turned 23 and already one of the best players in the competition, feels like he has the scope to grow into the role. From the outside, Horne-Francis looks like the type of player others would like to follow as he continues to mature. Mitch Georgiades and Miles Bergman could also fall into that category if they were to stay long-term, with both coming out of contract at the end of next year. - Michael Whiting

Jason Horne-Francis with fans after the R16 match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on June 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Tim Taranto has already served as acting captain for much of this season in the absence of Toby Nankervis. Taranto has comfortably been both Richmond's best and most consistent player this year, neither of which are essential for captaincy, but can certainly help. Should Nankervis opt to step down soon, the 28-year-old Taranto is in the right age bracket, and given he is now in his fourth season at the club, is well entrenched in the set-up. Jack Ross is a younger option at 25, and captained two matches earlier this year when both Nankervis and Taranto were injured. Richmond's other leadership group members – Nathan Broad, Jayden Short and Tom Lynch – are all on the wrong side of 30, while second-year Sam Lalor is a likely candidate down the track. - Sarah Black

Tim Taranto leads the team out ahead of the round four match between Richmond and Port Adelaide at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on April 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

It's hard to imagine the Saints will move past Cal Wilkie and Jack Sinclair anytime soon, but Marcus Windhager is a young player who screams 'leadership'. The 23-year-old was added to the club's leadership group this year after signing a new long-term deal, and is the kind of tough and inspirational player that his teammates would get behind. Superstar Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is also in the leadership group this year, but he carries plenty of responsibility already as the Saints' primary ball-winner and best player, so the club may be wary of putting too much pressure on him. Mitch Owens is another option while young players like Darcy Wilson, Hugo Garcia and Max Hall have leadership attributes as well, but it’s too soon for them. - Martin Smith

Marcus Windhager before the round 10 match between Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) and Richmond at Marvel Stadium, on May 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney's famous Bloods culture dictates a highly structured, succession-focused leadership model. Ahead of the 2026 season, the club again backed Callum Mills as sole captain while elevating Isaac Heeney to vice-captain. Like Tom Stewart at Geelong, Heeney is a contemporary of the current captain rather than a generational shift. If Mills remains skipper long-term, however, the Swans may bypass Heeney for the younger Errol Gulden. A Swans Academy graduate, Gulden is the quintessential Bloods player — relentless, elite under pressure, and a Bob Skilton medallist at just 21. As fellow Academy products, this trio underscores the club's self-sustaining ecosystem, with Gulden primed to take the reins when the time comes. - Emily Patterson

Errol Gulden during round 16 between Brisbane and Sydney at The Gabba, June 25, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

The Eagles have two clear options as long-term captains, with 21-year-old pair Reuben Ginbey and Harley Reid underlining their leadership credentials in 2026. Ginbey is a member of the leadership group after being elevated this year and played like a captain-in-waiting before his quad injury in round 13. Reid, meanwhile, has matured as a superstar midfielder and has started to be viewed as a leader among the club's young players. If Reid extends beyond the end of 2028, he shapes as a future captain or vice-captain alongside Ginbey. Liam Baker, 28, was elevated to co-captain this year alongside Liam Duggan, 29, and has time to potentially hold the role on his own at some point before the young breed take over. – Nathan Schmook

Harley Reid (R) talks to Reuben Ginbey after the R17 match between West Coast and GWS at Optus Stadium on July 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Marcus Bontempelli has been captain since 2020 and is 30, so has years ahead of him to lead this club. The wave below let their football do the talking in vice-captains Ed Richards and Aaron Naughton, plus injured superstar Sam Darcy. Both Naughton and Richards have built their leadership to a point where they would be capable when the time is eventually right for ‘Bont’ to pass the baton. - Josh Gabelich