Isaac Heeney at Sydney training, July 7, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY midfielder Isaac Heeney has given credit to Greater Western Sydney for beating top-tier Fremantle, but warned the result could serve as a wake-up call that forces the Dockers to fix their mistakes before they meet the Swans on Thursday night.

The Giants pulled off a massive 21-point upset over the ladder-leaders last Saturday in Canberra, winning 16.13 (109) to 13.10 (88) to break Fremantle's club-record 14-game winning streak. It was just the Dockers' second loss of the season, and their first since facing Geelong in round one.

The loss officially broke Fremantle's club-record 14-game winning streak and handed the side just their second loss of the season — their first since facing Geelong in round one.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Heeney said the Giants provided a "blueprint" for beating the Dockers by playing a high-pressure, physical style of football required to win intense finals matches.

"I don't know whether it's a good or a bad thing — it probably wakes them up," he said.

Isaac Heeney at Sydney training, July 7, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"It does give you a bit of a blueprint. The way the Giants played is probably a finals sort of style of football that is really competitive against a lot of teams, especially the top teams.

"It's not an easy way of doing it, but to do it the way they did was pretty impressive. It started with their defence, which was unbelievable. Their pressure was amazing, and then their ball use — they sort of took any option that was available and converted really well. And I think Toby Greene getting after them was an inspirational captain's move."

When asked if he had spoken to his business partner Greene, Heeney admitted he hadn't yet, but planned to call him to catch up before boarding his flight later that day.

Meanwhile, Heeney expressed satisfaction with his team's improved four-quarter defensive performance against the Western Bulldogs, noting it got them back on track, but emphasised Sydney must elevate its game even further against Fremantle this week.

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There's also been a lot of talk about the Swans' distinctive forward-handball game this season and whether it will hold up in finals footy. However, there seems to be a better focus on winning in other ways and taking what the opponent gives them.

When asked if playing with more flexibility has been a real focus over the last month, Heeney agreed it was crucial to have alternative options when things don't go to plan.

"You look at the best teams — I look at 'Brizzy' (Brisbane), I look at Geelong, Freo this year — they've got multiple ways of winning the game," he said.

"For us, during the first half of the year, we probably relied purely on our attack. Then over that last six weeks, we probably slipped off in defence a little bit, and we need to get back to that — that's our blueprint. If we're really strong there, it supports us in attack.

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"Then it's about finding different ways, like when teams give you kicking options rather than forward-handball options, or when they clog up the middle of the ground and make you go around. Good teams will do that and try to exploit you, so we need to learn to adapt. We're starting to, and I think it was a good step forward on the weekend."

With a top-two finish essentially locked up due to their immense percentage, Sydney can play with total house-money freedom.

"There's an element of that, yeah," he said.

"You also want to challenge yourself against the best. You want to start to settle at this time of year with your team and your game plan, and then really kick into gear.

"'Coxy' (coach Dean Cox) might have a few things he wants to try, so it's a really good challenge."