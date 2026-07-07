Tony Modra speaks during a Mark and Goal of the Year media opportunity on June 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE great Tony Modra has returned home as he continues his recovery after a serious truck accident last month.

Modra was in intensive care after undergoing surgery on his jaw, cheekbone and eye socket following the accident.

The Adelaide and Fremantle great suffered the injuries when a fallen tree branch smashed through the windshield of the truck he was driving near his sheep and cattle farm about 90km south of Adelaide.

In a short statement on Tuesday, Modra confirmed he was back home and feeling grateful for the support he has received.

"Over the past couple of weeks, I've been overwhelmed by the kindness and care shown to me and my family," he said.

"I have left hospital to continue my recovery at home and only now starting to wrap my head around the incredible amount of support and well wishes that have come our way.

Tony Modra during a Mark and Goal of the Year Media Opportunity at Marvel Stadium on June 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I remain deeply grateful to the members of the public who gave me vital first aid until professional help arrived, to others who offered reassurance, and to the emergency responders, medical staff and specialists who have cared for me since the accident.

"My progress has been encouraging and we kindly ask that our privacy continues to be respected as we focus on my rehabilitation. Thank you."