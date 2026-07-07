Darcy Cameron handballs during Collingwood's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE was no surprise at the top of the Pig Pen this week, with last round's most traded-in player and popular captain selection Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $1,100,000) delivering exactly what coaches hoped for. He feasted on the Bombers with a round-high 160, piling up 46 disposals, seven marks and a goal in a performance where he simply did as he pleased. He did what he liked and we certainly liked what he did.

Teammate Brad Hill (MID/DEF, $879,000) joined in the party, thriving with extra responsibility across half-back in the absence of Jack Sinclair. Hill backed up last week's ton with another monster performance, finishing with 42 disposals, 14 marks and a goal to continue his rich vein of form.

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After topping the Fantasy scores last week, Harry Sheezel (MID/DEF, $1,176,000) was right back in the mix with another elite performance. The North star was everywhere against Port Adelaide, collecting 40 disposals, seven marks, nine tackles and a goal for a hard-earned 154.

It was no surprise to see another Saint feature in the top five, with Max Hall (MID/FWD, $878,000) exploding against Essendon. His breathtaking second quarter alone produced 14 disposals, five marks, five tackles and a goal for 79 Fantasy points, helping him finish with a career-best 152.

Rounding out the top five was one of the more unexpected names of the round, with Suns youngster Zeke Uwland (DEF/MID, $619,000) announcing himself in style. The exciting Sun showcased exactly why he's so highly rated, producing his maiden triple-figure score with an outstanding 146.

Many coaches were wishing we had one more week of best 18 as the injury curse continued and the likes of premium Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $974,000) let their coaches down in a time of need.

The Bombers continued to provide scoring platforms for the ages with the Saints ball-winners having a field day and leaving us all wondering what the in-form Lions will do to them this week.

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MOST TRADED IN

Oliver Francou (MID, $278,000)

Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $775,000)

Noah Mraz (DEF, $279,000)

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $1,100,000)

Will Ashcroft (MID, $1,014,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $933,000)

Sam Cumming (MID, $557,000)

Jack Ison (MID, $413,000)

Darcy Cameron (RUC, $773,000)

Sam Banks (DEF, $599,000)

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TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Zeke Uwland (DEF/MID, $619,000) +$99,000

Brad Hill (DEF/MID/FWD, $879,000) +$71,000

Jacob van Rooyen (FWD, $583,000) +$68,000

Harry Sheezel (FWD/MID, $1,176,000) +$65,000

Joel Fitzgerald (MID, $390,000) +$64,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $631,000) -$93,000

Will Setterfield (MID, $889,000) -$63,000

Elliot Yeo (MID/FWD, $665,000) -$62,000

Jack Ross (MID/FWD, $788,000) - $61,000

Hayden Young (MID, $713,000) -$58,000

Jeremy Cameron (left) and Mark Blicavs look dejected after Geelong's loss to Carlton at the MCG in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Oliver Francou (MID, $278,000) -15

Noah Mraz (DEF, $297,000) -15

Zeke Uwland (DEF/MID, $619,000) -9

Marcus Herbert (MID, $375,000) -7

Joel Fitzgerald (MID, $390,000) -7

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Will Setterfield (MID, $889,000) 147

Errol Gulden (MID, $1,031,000) 141

Tom Liberatore (MID, $915,000) 139

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $631,000) 136

Jack Ross (MID/FWD, $788,000) 134

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STOCKS UP

Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $775,000)

The Saint took full advantage of both the match-up and sole ruck duties, pumping out an impressive 118 against the Bombers. It was his third ton of the year and although TDK is expected back in as soon as three weeks, the value of the 30-year-old proven premium is too good to ignore with a BE of 58 and game against the Cats in two weeks.

Will Ashcroft (MID, $1,014,000)

The mid-season form slump may be over, but the 22-year-old still presents value despite ticking over one million dollars. His form has been up there with the best players in the game, averaging an impressive 135 in the last three weeks and it's hard not to see him carry that on with match-ups against the Bombers and Eagles in the next two. He has a BE of 70.

Max Holmes (DEF/MID, $970,000)

The hard-running Cat is having a great season, averaging 104 which is right up there with the top defenders… apart from Nas. He is always going to be a safe pick but I am excited by his fixture, as after this week he faces a green mile of four easy opponents on the trot for defenders made up of St Kilda, Melbourne, Collingwood and… wait for it… Essendon.

Max Holmes in action during Geelong's clash against Fremantle in round 15, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Brad Hill (DEF/MID/FWD, $879,000)

The newly crowned TPP has to be a consideration after embracing some extra responsibility in the absence of Jack Sinclair. He has two hundreds on the trot with the last an impressive season-high 159 from 43 disposals, 14 marks and a goal for 159. Obviously that score came against the lowly Bombers but the role is there and his BE of 40 reflects the value. The safer option for a good price is teammate Callum Wilkie (DEF, $887,000).

Oliver Francou (MID, $278,000)

The 20-year-old made the most of his first opportunity at the top level with an impressive 86 which was highlighted by nine tackles to go with 18 disposals. He didn't look out of place and attended 14 CBAs to make him the No.1 downgrade target this week with a BE of -15. Noah Mraz (DEF, $297,000) was also impressive but doesn't share the same job security.

STOCKS DOWN

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $933,000)

This is a tough one. Whit is a superstar and lock into the top six defenders for the run home but he is guaranteed to miss this week after suffering a concussion with no guarantee of returning the following week. If he does return, it should be instant reward for coaches who hold with a match-up against the Bombers awaiting.

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Darcy Cameron (RUC, $773,000)

With a three-game average of 66, this is a monumental disaster. His $33k price fall this week on the back of a score of 68 takes his season depreciation to a whopping $297k. It's hard to see how he is going to turn this around and Rowan Marshall is sitting there providing an ideal escape plan.

Sam Banks (DEF/MID, $599,000)

Take it to the Banks… this was a bad trade. In the two weeks since becoming a trade target for a number of coaches hunting a bargain, the 23-year-old defensive accumulator has been quiet, recording scores of 46 and 56. He now has a BE of 64 which unfortunately looks a stretch despite a nice match-up for defenders against the Dees.

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $781,000)

It's not good when the biggest reason to keep a player is they aren't worth anything. That's the position we find ourselves in with the Suns recruit who dropped another $28k on the weekend to make the season total $168k. He has a BE of 100, a total he hasn't reached for five games, leading into a tough match-up with the Crows at Adelaide Oval.

Sam Walsh (MID, $906,000)

After looking like he was heating up with scores of 109 and 106, the Blues star frustrated his owners in an easy match-up with the Tigers. The hard-working midfielder collected 22 disposals and took five marks while giving away 12 points worth of free kicks on his way to just 69. It leaves him with a BE of 112, a total he has hit just once this year.

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