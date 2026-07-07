The Suns are challenging Ben Long's ban, with six players appealing their sanctions from round 17

Brayden Maynard and Ben Long tangle in front of the umpire during the Round 17 match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium on July 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast forward Ben Long is among six players who will challenge sanctions following a wild round 17.

Long will join Western Bulldogs midfielder Matt Kennedy in challenging a suspension at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

The Suns forward was offered a two-match ban for rough conduct on Collingwood's Brayden Maynard, which sparked a wild all-in brawl at half-time in the Pies' six-point win at People First Stadium.

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Long had floored Maynard with a hard hit into the body, leading to the Pie remonstrating as the siren sounded for the main break.

Maynard and Touk Miller accepted $5000 fines for 'other misconduct' after making contact with an umpire as the melee erupted.

A total of 17 players were fined for their roles in the melee, with all of those sanctions accepted.

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Kennedy, meanwhile, was suspended for one game for forceful front-on contact on Caiden Cleary in the Bulldogs' loss to Sydney, a ban he too is challenging.

From the same game, Will Lewis (staging), Jordan Croft and Dane Rampe (engaging in a melee/wrestle) will also challenge their fines with written submissions to the Tribunal

Jai Newcombe (striking) is also challenging a fine he copped from Hawthorn's loss to Melbourne on Saturday.

There were a total of 45 charges in a wild round 17, with all other sanctions accepted.