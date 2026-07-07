GOLD Coast forward Ben Long is among six players who will challenge sanctions following a wild round 17.
Long will join Western Bulldogs midfielder Matt Kennedy in challenging a suspension at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.
The Suns forward was offered a two-match ban for rough conduct on Collingwood's Brayden Maynard, which sparked a wild all-in brawl at half-time in the Pies' six-point win at People First Stadium.
Long had floored Maynard with a hard hit into the body, leading to the Pie remonstrating as the siren sounded for the main break.
Maynard and Touk Miller accepted $5000 fines for 'other misconduct' after making contact with an umpire as the melee erupted.
A total of 17 players were fined for their roles in the melee, with all of those sanctions accepted.
Kennedy, meanwhile, was suspended for one game for forceful front-on contact on Caiden Cleary in the Bulldogs' loss to Sydney, a ban he too is challenging.
From the same game, Will Lewis (staging), Jordan Croft and Dane Rampe (engaging in a melee/wrestle) will also challenge their fines with written submissions to the Tribunal
Jai Newcombe (striking) is also challenging a fine he copped from Hawthorn's loss to Melbourne on Saturday.
There were a total of 45 charges in a wild round 17, with all other sanctions accepted.