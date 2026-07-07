Emma Juneja gathers the ball during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls Australia v All Stars match at RSEA Park on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has called up winger Emma Juneja to its AFLW squad as a replacement player for the upcoming campaign after defender Alice Mitchell was ruled out of the 2026 season.

Mitchell tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) at training last month, prompting the Swans to sign Juneja out of the AFL Sydney Women's Premier Division.

The 20-year-old local product had been playing for Sydney University, coming off a strong Under-22 series for AFL Sydney. It follows a breakout 2025 campaign where she featured in eight games for Box Hill's VFLW program, building on her state-league debut for Sydney in 2024.

Emma Juneja in action during the VFLW semi-final between Collingwood and Box Hill at ETU Stadium on August 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The young talent has been named among her club's best players in the opening rounds of the season, boasting a football resume that includes a three-year stint with the Sydney Swans Academy and appearances for the Allies in the AFLW Under-18 Championships in both 2023 and 2024.

Across her three games for Sydney University this season, Juneja has compiled a note-worthy stat line, averaging 18 disposals, seven tackles, and seven contested possessions.

Mainly deployed as a wing, Juneja is widely recognised for her high-end endurance, speed, and agility, operating as an elite two-way runner between the arcs.

While her preferred position is on the outside where she can use her run and carry, she can also push deep into defence as an interceptor - though she showcased her versatility in 2025 by spending significant time on the ball to develop her inside game.