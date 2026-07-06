Elaine Grigg is one of the AFLW's brightest characters and she is bringing plenty of energy to the Western Bulldogs

Elaine Grigg is seen during the Western Bulldogs' official team photo day on July 1, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IF PERSONALITY and spark is what you're looking for at an AFLW game, look no further than Elaine Grigg.

Known as a tackling machine on field, with a goal celebration or two up her sleeve, your eyes can't help but be drawn to the 20-year-old Western Bulldogs up-and-comer.

But her infectiously bright attitude is not just on field, Grigg knows the importance of sharing it with the fans off field, too.

It's a trend we're seeing more of as the seasons go on, with AFLW players either working within their club's media departments, jumping into gameday MC roles or creating their own personal TikToks.

AFLW players have fun personalities they're sharing with the world - and no one has bought into it more than Grigg.

Because when the forward isn't busy throwing her body, literally, on the line at every contest, she's assisting the club's media team as 'Roaming Greg' and making it her mission to rope her fellow teammates into a TikTok or two.

"I'm trying to get the girls into it, trying to get them in! I think it's just fun," Grigg said.

"Showing our personality is a big thing, I think. Showing we're not just footballers; we can have fun as well as being athletes.

"I think [energy is] probably a really big thing for me. If I don't have my energy, I'm probably not playing at my best.

"I think even just bringing that to the girls is really important as well as for me personally."

The dances and trends haven't stayed on TikTok either; they've moved on field too. From hitting a 6-7 "cellie" after a goal, to joining veteran Ellie Blackburn in dancing the Macarena, Grigg loves getting the fans up and going.

"[Ellie Blackburn and I] actually came up with the Macarena one [beforehand]. Her little nephew told her to do it, and we were like, OK, we'll do it together," Grigg said.

"It just brings a little bit of energy after you kick a goal and it involves the fans as well which is great."

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While the goal celebrations may be pre-planned, when it comes to tackling, Grigg is moving on pure instinct. Averaging 5.8 tackles in a game last year, Griggs made sure tackling became one of her strongest weapons to keep her firing.

"I've been liking the cellies, but I think tackling just gives me a lot of energy, especially after I do it," Grigg said.

"I just do it to be honest. I don't think about it, I just do. It comes naturally to me which, it's just great."

Elaine Grigg celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Essendon in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

That "natural" confidence that Grigg exudes then came in handy when returning from the team footy trip in Noosa last year, when Grigg and her teammates bumped into singer Keli Holiday (and one half of DJ duo Peking Duk), at the airport.

With his hit single Dancing 2 doing the rounds at the time, Grigg knew she had to have him join her for a TikTok dance.

"He was in front of us and I was like 'Guys… that's Keli – we've got to ask him.' And all the girls were too shy to ask. And I was like, 'Hey, I'll do it'," Grigg said.

"It was like, 'Hey, by any chance…could we just please, do a dance?' And he was actually really lovely. He was like 'Yeah, yeah, definitely!' He actually commented on the [TikTok] and reposted it, which is crazy."

When asked how she had the confidence ahead of her teammates to ask a celebrity to join her TikTok, her answer was just as self-assured.

"I was like 'Why not?' We don't have anything to lose."

And make no mistake, Grigg is hardly all play, no work. With the Dogs narrowly missing finals by a game last year, Grigg is one of many putting in extra work to have the club back dancing on the big stage.

Returning home to South Australia for the off-season, her manager connected her with iPerform, a strength and conditioning gym where Grigg diligently spent her time leading into the 2026 season.

"My strength and conditioning is really important for me this season so I thought that was an area I could work on a lot, especially in the gym. Most days I was there to be honest like four times a week really, in the gym," Grigg said.

Elaine Grigg handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Geelong in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I feel a lot stronger than I ever have before which is great.

"I think, especially now with the age we are at, it's really important to keep that consistency the whole time. You can't really go three months not doing anything, you kind of just lose everything.

"I found the level's gone up definitely from last year, which is really, really good.

"I think for us, the way we want to play this year is just a better ball movement. Hopefully with that, we can hit the score with it a little bit more. Definitely that's what we're looking forward to. Hopefully making finals and not putting anything on it yet, just taking it step by step."