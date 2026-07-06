The Bulldogs will go into the new season with co-captains

Western Bulldogs duo Isabelle Pritchard and Deanna Berry. Pictures: AFL Photos

ISABELLE Pritchard will join Deanna Berry as a Western Bulldogs co-captain in 2026, while former skipper and vice-captain Ellie Blackburn has stepped down from the leadership group.

Berry has served as solo captain for the past two seasons, but has been joined by the 24-year-old Pritchard in a new-look leadership structure.

"Following a thorough and collaborative review process, it became clear that a co-captain model presented the best leadership structure for our program moving forward," head of women's football Patrice Berthold said.

"The model reflects our commitment to shared, distributed leadership and provides a strong platform for the current season while also creating a stronger pathway for the future, ensuring our next generation continue to develop.

"De has established herself as a respected leader who brings connection, care and consistency to our program, while 'Pritch' has earned significant recognition for her professionalism, standards and leadership growth over recent years.

"Together, they bring complementary strengths and perspectives that will help drive both on-field performance and off-field connection, while continuing to develop leadership capability across the playing group."

Ellie Blackburn, Deanna Berry and Jessica Fitzgerald are seen during the Western Bulldogs' team photo day on July 1, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Ruck Alice Edmonds has joined the leadership group for the first time, alongside stalwarts Jess Fitzgerald and Issy Grant.

Veterans Elle Bennetts and Lou Stephenson have joined Blackburn – who served as vice-captain last season – in stepping down.

"As part of this year's leadership review, Ellie made the selfless decision to step aside from the formal leadership group to help create opportunities for the next generation of leaders to emerge and grow," Berthold said.

"Ellie's experience, leadership and commitment to the club ensure she will always remain one of the most respected and influential leaders within the Western Bulldogs AFLW program."