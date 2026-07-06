Check out the list of players and positions for AFLW Fantasy in 2026

Ash Centra is seen during Collingwood's official team photo day on June 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S time to start preparing.

The positions to start the 2026 AFLW Fantasy season have been locked in by Champion Data.

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Coaches are given a budget of $18,000,000 to select a squad of 29 players.

Check out the list below, with more players still to be added.

Defenders

Player Position Price Average Games Priced at Tilly Lucas-Rodd DEF $880,000 82 12 82 Zipporah Fish DEF $878,000 81.8 12 81.8 Tarni White DEF $869,000 81 12 81 Serene Watson DEF $810,000 75.5 12 75.5 Maeve Chaplin DEF $796,000 74.2 12 74.2 Maddison Gay DEF $795,000 80.5 2 74.1 Cambridge McCormick DEF $737,000 68.7 12 68.7 Harriet Cordner DEF $708,000 66 12 66 Erika O'Shea DEF $704,000 65.6 11 65.6 Breanna Koenen DEF $702,000 65.4 9 65.4 Charlotte Thomas DEF $702,000 65.4 12 65.4 Ella Heads DEF $701,000 65.3 12 65.3 Emma Kearney DEF $688,000 64.1 9 64.1 Jade Ellenger DEF $688,000 64.1 12 64.1 Emma O'Driscoll DEF $684,000 63.7 11 63.7 Libby Birch DEF $676,000 63 12 63 Emily Pease DEF $666,000 62.1 12 62.1 Britney Gutknecht DEF $647,000 60.3 12 60.3 Rebecca Webster DEF $633,000 59 12 59 Katie Lynch DEF $622,000 58 4 58 Alana Gee DEF $614,000 57.3 4 57.2 Emma Swanson DEF $610,000 56.8 11 56.8 Molly Brooksby DEF $606,000 56.5 12 56.5 Chelsea Biddell DEF $604,000 56.3 12 56.3 Mia Busch DEF $604,000 56.3 12 56.3 Tamara Smith DEF $576,000 53.7 11 53.7 Daisy D'Arcy DEF $573,000 0 0 53.4 Jenna Richardson DEF $573,000 53.4 10 53.4 Molly McDonald DEF $569,000 53 6 53 Maggie MacLachlan DEF $567,000 52.8 11 52.8 Meara Girvan DEF $559,000 52.1 11 52.1 Clara Fitzpatrick DEF $559,000 52.1 8 52.1 Amelia Velardo DEF $554,000 51.6 10 51.6 Jordyn Allen DEF $554,000 51.6 8 51.6 Elle Bennetts DEF $548,000 51.1 12 51.1 Eliza Shannon DEF $548,000 51.1 12 51.1 Lucille Cronin DEF $545,000 50.8 12 50.8 Natalie Grider DEF $544,000 50.7 11 50.7 Emily Everist DEF $535,000 49.8 11 49.9 Georgia Clayden DEF $534,000 49.8 12 49.8 Beth Lynch DEF $532,000 49.5 11 49.6 Ciara Fitzgerald DEF $531,000 49.5 12 49.5 Nicole Bresnehan DEF $529,000 58 1 49.3 Georgie Rankin DEF $529,000 49.3 12 49.3 Sophie Van De Heuvel DEF $520,000 37 2 48.5 Georgie Cleaver DEF $518,000 48.3 12 48.3 Sachi Syme DEF $517,000 48.2 12 48.2 Jennifer Dunne DEF $516,000 48.1 12 48.1 Sarah Allan DEF $514,000 47.9 10 47.9 Nicola Barr DEF $506,000 47.1 8 47.2 Claudia Gunjaca DEF $505,000 47.1 11 47.1 Rachel Kearns DEF $505,000 47.1 12 47.1 Paige Trudgeon DEF $497,000 46.4 11 46.3 Jessica Rentsch DEF $497,000 46.4 11 46.3 Sarah Verrier DEF $496,000 46.2 11 46.2 Alexandra Morcom DEF $494,000 46 10 46 Isabella Grant DEF $492,000 45.8 11 45.9 Georgia Clarke DEF $490,000 45.7 12 45.7 Jasmine Grierson DEF $484,000 45.1 12 45.1 Alice Burke DEF $484,000 45.1 12 45.1 Darcy Vescio DEF $476,000 44.3 12 44.4 Maggie Gorham DEF $475,000 44.3 4 44.3 Tessa Boyd DEF $472,000 44 9 44 Chantel Emonson DEF $470,000 0 0 43.8 Rebecca Miller DEF $464,000 43.3 11 43.2 Sinead Goldrick DEF $461,000 43 6 43 Tahlia Gillard DEF $460,000 42.9 7 42.9 Ashleigh Van Loon DEF $458,000 42.7 10 42.7 Lily Postlethwaite DEF $457,000 42.6 12 42.6 Isabel Bacon DEF $452,000 42.2 12 42.1 Maddie Shevlin DEF $449,000 41.8 10 41.8 Laura Pugh DEF $445,000 41.5 12 41.5 Saraid Taylor DEF $440,000 41 9 41 Emma Kilpatrick DEF $440,000 41 11 41 Shannon Campbell DEF $434,000 40.4 12 40.4 Sarah Lampard DEF $427,000 39.8 4 39.8 Brooke Tonon DEF $427,000 39.8 12 39.8 Nicola Stevens DEF $426,000 39.7 11 39.7 Lauren Butler DEF $426,000 39.7 12 39.7 Brenna Tarrant DEF $425,000 39.6 12 39.6 Caitlin Fletcher DEF $420,000 46 1 39.1 Shanae Davison DEF $420,000 39.2 11 39.1 Gabby Seymour DEF $413,000 38.5 8 38.5 Ashleigh Brazill DEF $410,000 38.2 11 38.2 Sarah Steele-Park DEF $410,000 42.5 2 38.2 Jessica Low DEF $409,000 38.1 10 38.1 Kiara Bischa DEF $409,000 38.1 11 38.1 Charlotte Wilson DEF $408,000 38 9 38 Najwa Allen DEF $406,000 37.8 5 37.8 Lara Hausegger DEF $405,000 37.8 12 37.7 Bianca Jakobsson DEF $403,000 37.6 5 37.6 Roxanne Roux DEF $400,000 37.3 10 37.3 Blaithin Mackin DEF $400,000 37.3 4 37.3 Zoe Prowse DEF $400,000 37.3 12 37.3 Amber Schutte DEF $399,000 37.2 11 37.2 Sarah Hosking DEF $392,000 36.5 6 36.5 Sienna Tallariti DEF $392,000 36.6 7 36.5 Lauren Ahrens DEF $384,000 35.8 12 35.8 Sanne Bakker DEF $381,000 35.5 4 35.5 Ella Friend DEF $380,000 35.4 10 35.4 Libby Graham DEF $380,000 35.4 12 35.4 Molly O'Hehir DEF $376,000 35 10 35 Teagan Germech DEF $376,000 35.1 12 35 Kaylee Kimber DEF $376,000 35 11 35 Jessica Doyle DEF $373,000 34.8 10 34.8 Laura Elliott DEF $372,000 34.7 12 34.7 Indi Strom DEF $370,000 34.5 12 34.5 Grace Martin DEF $368,000 34.3 12 34.3 Gabriella Pound DEF $367,000 34.2 5 34.2 Jasmine Ferguson DEF $366,000 34.1 12 34.1 Casey Sherriff DEF $363,000 33.8 12 33.8 Alice Mitchell DEF $363,000 33.8 12 33.8 Madeline Hendrie DEF $359,000 33.4 12 33.5 Beth Schilling DEF $357,000 0 1 33.3 Jemma Rigoni DEF $353,000 32.9 7 32.9 Ebony O'Dea DEF $351,000 32.8 12 32.7 Julie O'Sullivan DEF $350,000 32.6 5 32.6 Mia Salisbury DEF $348,000 32.5 11 32.4 Belinda Smith DEF $346,000 32.3 4 32.2 Laela Ebert DEF $342,000 31.9 12 31.9 Kyla Forbes DEF $341,000 31.8 10 31.8 Kiera Mueller DEF $336,000 31.3 7 31.3 Laura McClelland DEF $334,000 31.1 12 31.1 Brooke Smith DEF $326,000 32 3 30.4 Aoibhin Cleary DEF $324,000 33.5 2 30.2 Grace Baba DEF $323,000 30.1 7 30.1 Lou-Lou Field DEF $310,000 34 1 28.9 Daisy Walker DEF $307,000 28.6 10 28.6 Madeleine Scanlon DEF $306,000 0 0 28.5 Cleo Buttifant DEF $305,000 28.4 5 28.4 Violet Patterson DEF $296,000 27.5 11 27.6 Scarlett Johnson DEF $295,000 0 0 27.5 Alexis Gregor DEF $290,000 27 9 27 Taya Chambers DEF $283,000 26.4 10 26.4 Zoe Wakfer DEF $280,000 26.1 12 26.1 Vaomua Laloifi DEF $276,000 25.8 4 25.7 Eleanor Brown DEF $270,000 25.1 7 25.2 Alissa Brook DEF $267,000 24.9 7 24.9 Indiana West DEF $265,000 24.7 10 24.7 Bryde O'Rourke DEF $262,000 24.4 5 24.4 Amelie Borg DEF $255,000 23.7 11 23.8 Claudia Wright DEF $251,000 26 2 23.4 Evie Cowcher DEF $250,000 0 0 23.3 Brooke Brown DEF $238,000 22.2 6 22.2 Mizuki Brothwell DEF $235,000 0 0 21.9 Siofra O'Connell DEF $218,000 20.3 6 20.3 Holly Egan DEF $200,000 0 0 18.6 Rhianna Ingram DEF $200,000 0 0 18.6 Mikaylah Antony DEF $200,000 0 0 18.6 Ava Stewart DEF $200,000 0 0 18.6 Meg Lappin DEF $200,000 0 0 18.6 Emma Murray DEF $200,000 0 0 18.6 Georgia Stubs DEF $200,000 0 0 18.6 Lucy Boyd DEF $200,000 4 2 18.6 Charlotte Brewer DEF $200,000 0 0 18.6 Maya Louvel-Finn DEF $200,000 0 0 18.6 Olivia Crane DEF $200,000 0 0 18.6 Kayleigh Cronin DEF $200,000 14.8 4 18.6 Maya Dear DEF $200,000 0 0 18.6 Zara Neuwirth DEF $200,000 0 0 18.6 Lilly Baker DEF $200,000 0 0 18.6 Jasmine Evans DEF $200,000 12.4 5 18.6 Sophie McDonald DEF $200,000 0 0 18.6 Sarah Wall DEF $200,000 0 0 18.6 Caitlin Kennedy DEF $200,000 0 0 18.6 Aoife Healy DEF $200,000 0 0 18.6 Mary-Kate Lynch DEF $200,000 0 0 18.6



Midfielders

Player Position Price Average Games Priced at Laura Gardiner MID $1,380,000 128.6 12 128.6 Ebony Marinoff MID $1,372,000 127.8 12 127.9 Ash Riddell MID $1,297,000 120.9 12 120.9 Jasmine Garner MID $1,246,000 116.1 11 116.1 Kiara Bowers MID $1,210,000 112.8 12 112.8 Georgia Nanscawen MID $1,097,000 102.3 12 102.2 Brittany Bonnici MID $1,092,000 101.7 11 101.8 Ella Roberts MID $1,090,000 101.5 11 101.6 Charlie Rowbottom MID $1,076,000 100.3 11 100.3 Gabrielle Newton MID $1,060,000 98.8 12 98.8 Monique Conti MID $1,058,000 98.6 12 98.6 Tyla Hanks MID $1,049,000 97.8 12 97.8 Georgie Prespakis MID $1,003,000 93.5 12 93.5 Aisling McCarthy MID $1,001,000 93.3 12 93.3 Kate Hore MID $996,000 92.8 12 92.8 Nina Morrison MID $976,000 90.9 12 91 Dayna Finn MID $976,000 90.9 12 91 Olivia Purcell MID $956,000 99 2 89.1 Tyanna Smith MID $940,000 87.6 12 87.6 Ellie McKenzie MID $940,000 87.6 10 87.6 Alexandra Anderson MID $940,000 87.6 12 87.6 Abbey Dowrick MID $938,000 87.5 11 87.4 Sofia Hurley MID $938,000 87.4 5 87.4 Zarlie Goldsworthy MID $936,000 87.3 12 87.2 Tanya Kennedy MID $934,000 87.1 12 87 Madison Prespakis MID $926,000 86.3 11 86.3 Jaimee Lambert MID $906,000 84.4 10 84.4 Montana Ham MID $905,000 84.3 12 84.3 Mia King MID $895,000 83.4 9 83.4 Elizabeth McNamara MID $892,000 83.2 12 83.1 Anne Hatchard MID $869,000 81 12 81 Rebecca Beeson MID $858,000 80 12 80 Abbie McKay MID $857,000 79.9 8 79.9 Georgia Patrikios MID $852,000 79.4 12 79.4 Ashleigh Woodland MID $849,000 79.2 12 79.1 Keeley Sherar MID $849,000 79.2 12 79.1 Alyce Parker MID $848,000 39 1 79 Lucy Single MID $847,000 78.9 12 78.9 Niamh McLaughlin MID $847,000 78.9 12 78.9 Isabel Dawes MID $842,000 78.5 12 78.5 Megan Fitzsimon MID $840,000 78.3 12 78.3 Mimi Hill MID $832,000 77.6 9 77.5 Eliza West MID $832,000 77.5 12 77.5 Madison Newman MID $811,000 75.6 12 75.6 Isabelle Pritchard MID $802,000 74.7 10 74.7 Amy Smith MID $795,000 74.1 12 74.1 Emily Bates MID $789,000 73.6 7 73.5 Jasmine Fleming MID $777,000 72.4 9 72.4 Amy McDonald MID $764,000 71.2 12 71.2 Eilish Sheerin MID $762,000 71 7 71 Grace Egan MID $749,000 69.8 9 69.8 Orla O'Dwyer MID $749,000 69.8 12 69.8 Sophie Conway MID $748,000 69.8 12 69.7 Shelley Heath MID $744,000 69.4 11 69.3 Kaitlyn Srhoj MID $744,000 69.3 12 69.3 Ruby Tripodi MID $742,000 69.2 12 69.2 Sarah Goodwin MID $738,000 68.8 12 68.8 Carly Remmos MID $735,000 68.5 8 68.5 Lily Goss MID $727,000 67.8 12 67.8 Ruby Schleicher MID $726,000 67.7 10 67.7 Mikala Cann MID $706,000 65.8 12 65.8 Jess Fitzgerald MID $700,000 65.3 12 65.2 Tess Craven MID $699,000 65.2 12 65.1 Amy Gaylor MID $691,000 64.4 12 64.4 Jaide Britton MID $689,000 64.2 12 64.2 Airlie Runnalls MID $689,000 64.2 12 64.2 Lily Mithen MID $683,000 63.7 12 63.7 Isabella Lewis MID $674,000 62.8 12 62.8 Sarah Rowe MID $667,000 62.2 11 62.2 Shineah Goody MID $666,000 62.1 12 62.1 Elisabeth Georgostathis MID $655,000 61 8 61 Lucy McEvoy MID $654,000 60.9 12 61 Rylie Wilcox MID $651,000 60.6 11 60.7 Stephanie Cain MID $646,000 60.3 12 60.2 Paxy Paxman MID $643,000 59.9 12 59.9 Alison Drennan MID $642,000 59.9 7 59.8 Claudia Whitfort MID $637,000 59.4 5 59.4 Madeleine Guerin MID $632,000 58.9 10 58.9 Laura Stone MID $619,000 57.7 12 57.7 Catherine Svarc MID $614,000 57.3 12 57.2 Niamh Kelly MID $612,000 57 11 57 Madison Brazendale MID $611,000 56.9 12 56.9 Chloe Adams MID $609,000 56.8 12 56.8 Taylah Gatt MID $606,000 56.5 6 56.5 Jasmyn Smith MID $595,000 55.4 9 55.5 Brianna Davey MID $591,000 0 0 55.1 Dana East MID $590,000 55 8 55 Abbygail Bushby MID $583,000 54.4 11 54.3 Brooke Boileau MID $568,000 52.9 12 52.9 Yasmin Duursma MID $559,000 52.1 8 52.1 Ally Dallaway MID $559,000 52.1 11 52.1 Lucinda Pullar MID $551,000 51.3 12 51.4 Bess Keaney MID $542,000 0 0 50.5 Sarah Poustie MID $538,000 50.1 10 50.1 Daisy Flockart MID $532,000 49.6 5 49.6 Courtney Rowley MID $528,000 49.3 8 49.2 Amelia Radford MID $528,000 0 0 49.2 Sara Howley MID $524,000 48.8 12 48.8 Maddy Brancatisano MID $516,000 48.1 12 48.1 Gabby O'Sullivan MID $511,000 47.6 10 47.6 Piper Window MID $509,000 48 3 47.4 Charlotte Baskaran MID $507,000 47.3 12 47.3 Orlagh Lally MID $507,000 47.3 7 47.3 Mattea Breed MID $500,000 0 0 46.6 Maria Moloney MID $494,000 46 12 46 Kirsty Lamb MID $492,000 45.8 6 45.9 Kate Dempsey MID $491,000 45.7 11 45.8 Mikayla Williamson MID $480,000 44.7 11 44.7 Grace Beasley MID $472,000 0 0 44 Matilda Dyke MID $469,000 43.8 12 43.7 Zali Friswell MID $468,000 43.6 11 43.6 Darcy Moloney MID $464,000 43.3 11 43.2 Bridie Hipwell MID $463,000 43.2 6 43.2 Dominique Carruthers MID $451,000 42 12 42 Holly Ridewood MID $439,000 40.9 12 40.9 Brooke Vickers MID $401,000 37.4 8 37.4 Cheyenne Hammond MID $346,000 32.3 7 32.2 Kiera Yerbury MID $290,000 0 0 27 Sunny Lappin MID $285,000 0 0 26.6 Chloe Bown MID $280,000 0 0 26.1 Ava Usher MID $270,000 0 0 25.2 Maggie Johnstone MID $255,000 0 0 23.8 Mikayla Nurse MID $240,000 0 0 22.4 Jordyn Allen MID $225,000 0 0 21 Sophie Eaton MID $220,000 0 0 20.5 Asher Fearn-Wannan MID $210,000 0 0 19.6 Mia Russo MID $205,000 0 0 19.1 Amy Smith MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Tayla McMillan MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Olivia Lacy MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Olivia Gorman MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Renee Morgan MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Imogen Brown MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Lily Smart MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Shauna McElligott MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Matilda Argus MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Molly Thomas MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Charlie O'Connor Moreira MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Baia Pugh MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Amelia Dethridge MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Amaia Wain MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Jade McLay MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Sophia Gaukrodger MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Bronte Parker MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Zoe Hargreaves MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Marlo Graham MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Heidi Talbot MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Charli Hazelhurst MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Monique Bessen MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Chloe Baker-West MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Carys D'Addario MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Chelsea Sutton MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Mia Anderson MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Priya Bowering MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Noa McNaughton MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Lauren Clifton MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Saiorse Lally MID $200,000 0 0 18.6 Juliet Kelly MID $200,000 0 0 18.6



Rucks

Player Position Price Average Games Priced at Mim Strom RUC $1,091,000 101.7 12 101.7 Lucy Wales RUC $1,050,000 97.9 9 97.9 Matilda Scholz RUC $1,021,000 95.2 12 95.2 Ally Morphett RUC $931,000 86.7 11 86.8 Stephanie Wales RUC $827,000 77.1 9 77.1 Alice Edmonds RUC $793,000 73.9 12 73.9 Breann Harrington RUC $763,000 71.1 12 71.1 Tahlia Hickie RUC $744,000 69.3 12 69.3 Imogen Barnett RUC $720,000 67.1 12 67.1 Kim Rennie RUC $667,000 62.2 12 62.2 Eilish O'Dowd RUC $664,000 61.9 12 61.9 Jessica Good RUC $623,000 58.1 10 58.1 Lauren Pearce RUC $602,000 56.1 12 56.1 Mackenzie Eardley RUC $583,000 54.3 10 54.3 Jess Allan RUC $561,000 52.3 11 52.3 Sabrina Frederick RUC $537,000 50.1 12 50 Poppy Kelly RUC $498,000 46.4 12 46.4 Sarah Lakay RUC $492,000 45.9 9 45.9 Darcie Davies RUC $484,000 45.1 10 45.1 Montana McKinnon RUC $473,000 49 2 44.1 Fleur Davies RUC $456,000 42.5 6 42.5 Elizabeth McGrath RUC $441,000 41.1 8 41.1 Emmelie Fiedler RUC $436,000 0 0 40.6 Georgia Campbell RUC $414,000 38.6 9 38.6 Elli Symonds RUC $404,000 37.6 8 37.7 Rene Caris RUC $378,000 35.2 5 35.2 Lily Tarlinton RUC $376,000 35 6 35 Eleanor Hartill RUC $372,000 34.7 12 34.7 Piper Dunlop RUC $365,000 34 9 34 Ariana Hetherington RUC $363,000 33.8 5 33.8 Courtney Murphy RUC $354,000 33 6 33 Caitlin Reid RUC $351,000 32.7 7 32.7 Lauren Bella RUC $347,000 32.4 8 32.3 Caitlin Tipping RUC $309,000 28.8 5 28.8 Keeley Hardingham RUC $292,000 32 1 27.2 Maddison Torpey RUC $282,000 27.7 3 26.3 Georja Davies RUC $260,000 0 0 24.2 Grace Kos RUC $258,000 24 5 24 Maddie Quinn RUC $215,000 0 0 20 Jacinta Hose RUC $200,000 0 0 18.6 Josephine Bamford RUC $200,000 0 0 18.6 Yasmeen Janschek RUC $200,000 0 0 18.6 Maisy Evans RUC $200,000 0 0 18.6



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