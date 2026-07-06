IT'S time to start preparing.
The positions to start the 2026 AFLW Fantasy season have been locked in by Champion Data.
FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more
Coaches are given a budget of $18,000,000 to select a squad of 29 players.
Check out the list below, with more players still to be added.
Defenders
|Player
|Position
|Price
|Average
|Games
|Priced at
|Tilly Lucas-Rodd
|DEF
|$880,000
|82
|12
|82
|Zipporah Fish
|DEF
|$878,000
|81.8
|12
|81.8
|Tarni White
|DEF
|$869,000
|81
|12
|81
|Serene Watson
|DEF
|$810,000
|75.5
|12
|75.5
|Maeve Chaplin
|DEF
|$796,000
|74.2
|12
|74.2
|Maddison Gay
|DEF
|$795,000
|80.5
|2
|74.1
|Cambridge McCormick
|DEF
|$737,000
|68.7
|12
|68.7
|Harriet Cordner
|DEF
|$708,000
|66
|12
|66
|Erika O'Shea
|DEF
|$704,000
|65.6
|11
|65.6
|Breanna Koenen
|DEF
|$702,000
|65.4
|9
|65.4
|Charlotte Thomas
|DEF
|$702,000
|65.4
|12
|65.4
|Ella Heads
|DEF
|$701,000
|65.3
|12
|65.3
|Emma Kearney
|DEF
|$688,000
|64.1
|9
|64.1
|Jade Ellenger
|DEF
|$688,000
|64.1
|12
|64.1
|Emma O'Driscoll
|DEF
|$684,000
|63.7
|11
|63.7
|Libby Birch
|DEF
|$676,000
|63
|12
|63
|Emily Pease
|DEF
|$666,000
|62.1
|12
|62.1
|Britney Gutknecht
|DEF
|$647,000
|60.3
|12
|60.3
|Rebecca Webster
|DEF
|$633,000
|59
|12
|59
|Katie Lynch
|DEF
|$622,000
|58
|4
|58
|Alana Gee
|DEF
|$614,000
|57.3
|4
|57.2
|Emma Swanson
|DEF
|$610,000
|56.8
|11
|56.8
|Molly Brooksby
|DEF
|$606,000
|56.5
|12
|56.5
|Chelsea Biddell
|DEF
|$604,000
|56.3
|12
|56.3
|Mia Busch
|DEF
|$604,000
|56.3
|12
|56.3
|Tamara Smith
|DEF
|$576,000
|53.7
|11
|53.7
|Daisy D'Arcy
|DEF
|$573,000
|0
|0
|53.4
|Jenna Richardson
|DEF
|$573,000
|53.4
|10
|53.4
|Molly McDonald
|DEF
|$569,000
|53
|6
|53
|Maggie MacLachlan
|DEF
|$567,000
|52.8
|11
|52.8
|Meara Girvan
|DEF
|$559,000
|52.1
|11
|52.1
|Clara Fitzpatrick
|DEF
|$559,000
|52.1
|8
|52.1
|Amelia Velardo
|DEF
|$554,000
|51.6
|10
|51.6
|Jordyn Allen
|DEF
|$554,000
|51.6
|8
|51.6
|Elle Bennetts
|DEF
|$548,000
|51.1
|12
|51.1
|Eliza Shannon
|DEF
|$548,000
|51.1
|12
|51.1
|Lucille Cronin
|DEF
|$545,000
|50.8
|12
|50.8
|Natalie Grider
|DEF
|$544,000
|50.7
|11
|50.7
|Emily Everist
|DEF
|$535,000
|49.8
|11
|49.9
|Georgia Clayden
|DEF
|$534,000
|49.8
|12
|49.8
|Beth Lynch
|DEF
|$532,000
|49.5
|11
|49.6
|Ciara Fitzgerald
|DEF
|$531,000
|49.5
|12
|49.5
|Nicole Bresnehan
|DEF
|$529,000
|58
|1
|49.3
|Georgie Rankin
|DEF
|$529,000
|49.3
|12
|49.3
|Sophie Van De Heuvel
|DEF
|$520,000
|37
|2
|48.5
|Georgie Cleaver
|DEF
|$518,000
|48.3
|12
|48.3
|Sachi Syme
|DEF
|$517,000
|48.2
|12
|48.2
|Jennifer Dunne
|DEF
|$516,000
|48.1
|12
|48.1
|Sarah Allan
|DEF
|$514,000
|47.9
|10
|47.9
|Nicola Barr
|DEF
|$506,000
|47.1
|8
|47.2
|Claudia Gunjaca
|DEF
|$505,000
|47.1
|11
|47.1
|Rachel Kearns
|DEF
|$505,000
|47.1
|12
|47.1
|Paige Trudgeon
|DEF
|$497,000
|46.4
|11
|46.3
|Jessica Rentsch
|DEF
|$497,000
|46.4
|11
|46.3
|Sarah Verrier
|DEF
|$496,000
|46.2
|11
|46.2
|Alexandra Morcom
|DEF
|$494,000
|46
|10
|46
|Isabella Grant
|DEF
|$492,000
|45.8
|11
|45.9
|Georgia Clarke
|DEF
|$490,000
|45.7
|12
|45.7
|Jasmine Grierson
|DEF
|$484,000
|45.1
|12
|45.1
|Alice Burke
|DEF
|$484,000
|45.1
|12
|45.1
|Darcy Vescio
|DEF
|$476,000
|44.3
|12
|44.4
|Maggie Gorham
|DEF
|$475,000
|44.3
|4
|44.3
|Tessa Boyd
|DEF
|$472,000
|44
|9
|44
|Chantel Emonson
|DEF
|$470,000
|0
|0
|43.8
|Rebecca Miller
|DEF
|$464,000
|43.3
|11
|43.2
|Sinead Goldrick
|DEF
|$461,000
|43
|6
|43
|Tahlia Gillard
|DEF
|$460,000
|42.9
|7
|42.9
|Ashleigh Van Loon
|DEF
|$458,000
|42.7
|10
|42.7
|Lily Postlethwaite
|DEF
|$457,000
|42.6
|12
|42.6
|Isabel Bacon
|DEF
|$452,000
|42.2
|12
|42.1
|Maddie Shevlin
|DEF
|$449,000
|41.8
|10
|41.8
|Laura Pugh
|DEF
|$445,000
|41.5
|12
|41.5
|Saraid Taylor
|DEF
|$440,000
|41
|9
|41
|Emma Kilpatrick
|DEF
|$440,000
|41
|11
|41
|Shannon Campbell
|DEF
|$434,000
|40.4
|12
|40.4
|Sarah Lampard
|DEF
|$427,000
|39.8
|4
|39.8
|Brooke Tonon
|DEF
|$427,000
|39.8
|12
|39.8
|Nicola Stevens
|DEF
|$426,000
|39.7
|11
|39.7
|Lauren Butler
|DEF
|$426,000
|39.7
|12
|39.7
|Brenna Tarrant
|DEF
|$425,000
|39.6
|12
|39.6
|Caitlin Fletcher
|DEF
|$420,000
|46
|1
|39.1
|Shanae Davison
|DEF
|$420,000
|39.2
|11
|39.1
|Gabby Seymour
|DEF
|$413,000
|38.5
|8
|38.5
|Ashleigh Brazill
|DEF
|$410,000
|38.2
|11
|38.2
|Sarah Steele-Park
|DEF
|$410,000
|42.5
|2
|38.2
|Jessica Low
|DEF
|$409,000
|38.1
|10
|38.1
|Kiara Bischa
|DEF
|$409,000
|38.1
|11
|38.1
|Charlotte Wilson
|DEF
|$408,000
|38
|9
|38
|Najwa Allen
|DEF
|$406,000
|37.8
|5
|37.8
|Lara Hausegger
|DEF
|$405,000
|37.8
|12
|37.7
|Bianca Jakobsson
|DEF
|$403,000
|37.6
|5
|37.6
|Roxanne Roux
|DEF
|$400,000
|37.3
|10
|37.3
|Blaithin Mackin
|DEF
|$400,000
|37.3
|4
|37.3
|Zoe Prowse
|DEF
|$400,000
|37.3
|12
|37.3
|Amber Schutte
|DEF
|$399,000
|37.2
|11
|37.2
|Sarah Hosking
|DEF
|$392,000
|36.5
|6
|36.5
|Sienna Tallariti
|DEF
|$392,000
|36.6
|7
|36.5
|Lauren Ahrens
|DEF
|$384,000
|35.8
|12
|35.8
|Sanne Bakker
|DEF
|$381,000
|35.5
|4
|35.5
|Ella Friend
|DEF
|$380,000
|35.4
|10
|35.4
|Libby Graham
|DEF
|$380,000
|35.4
|12
|35.4
|Molly O'Hehir
|DEF
|$376,000
|35
|10
|35
|Teagan Germech
|DEF
|$376,000
|35.1
|12
|35
|Kaylee Kimber
|DEF
|$376,000
|35
|11
|35
|Jessica Doyle
|DEF
|$373,000
|34.8
|10
|34.8
|Laura Elliott
|DEF
|$372,000
|34.7
|12
|34.7
|Indi Strom
|DEF
|$370,000
|34.5
|12
|34.5
|Grace Martin
|DEF
|$368,000
|34.3
|12
|34.3
|Gabriella Pound
|DEF
|$367,000
|34.2
|5
|34.2
|Jasmine Ferguson
|DEF
|$366,000
|34.1
|12
|34.1
|Casey Sherriff
|DEF
|$363,000
|33.8
|12
|33.8
|Alice Mitchell
|DEF
|$363,000
|33.8
|12
|33.8
|Madeline Hendrie
|DEF
|$359,000
|33.4
|12
|33.5
|Beth Schilling
|DEF
|$357,000
|0
|1
|33.3
|Jemma Rigoni
|DEF
|$353,000
|32.9
|7
|32.9
|Ebony O'Dea
|DEF
|$351,000
|32.8
|12
|32.7
|Julie O'Sullivan
|DEF
|$350,000
|32.6
|5
|32.6
|Mia Salisbury
|DEF
|$348,000
|32.5
|11
|32.4
|Belinda Smith
|DEF
|$346,000
|32.3
|4
|32.2
|Laela Ebert
|DEF
|$342,000
|31.9
|12
|31.9
|Kyla Forbes
|DEF
|$341,000
|31.8
|10
|31.8
|Kiera Mueller
|DEF
|$336,000
|31.3
|7
|31.3
|Laura McClelland
|DEF
|$334,000
|31.1
|12
|31.1
|Brooke Smith
|DEF
|$326,000
|32
|3
|30.4
|Aoibhin Cleary
|DEF
|$324,000
|33.5
|2
|30.2
|Grace Baba
|DEF
|$323,000
|30.1
|7
|30.1
|Lou-Lou Field
|DEF
|$310,000
|34
|1
|28.9
|Daisy Walker
|DEF
|$307,000
|28.6
|10
|28.6
|Madeleine Scanlon
|DEF
|$306,000
|0
|0
|28.5
|Cleo Buttifant
|DEF
|$305,000
|28.4
|5
|28.4
|Violet Patterson
|DEF
|$296,000
|27.5
|11
|27.6
|Scarlett Johnson
|DEF
|$295,000
|0
|0
|27.5
|Alexis Gregor
|DEF
|$290,000
|27
|9
|27
|Taya Chambers
|DEF
|$283,000
|26.4
|10
|26.4
|Zoe Wakfer
|DEF
|$280,000
|26.1
|12
|26.1
|Vaomua Laloifi
|DEF
|$276,000
|25.8
|4
|25.7
|Eleanor Brown
|DEF
|$270,000
|25.1
|7
|25.2
|Alissa Brook
|DEF
|$267,000
|24.9
|7
|24.9
|Indiana West
|DEF
|$265,000
|24.7
|10
|24.7
|Bryde O'Rourke
|DEF
|$262,000
|24.4
|5
|24.4
|Amelie Borg
|DEF
|$255,000
|23.7
|11
|23.8
|Claudia Wright
|DEF
|$251,000
|26
|2
|23.4
|Evie Cowcher
|DEF
|$250,000
|0
|0
|23.3
|Brooke Brown
|DEF
|$238,000
|22.2
|6
|22.2
|Mizuki Brothwell
|DEF
|$235,000
|0
|0
|21.9
|Siofra O'Connell
|DEF
|$218,000
|20.3
|6
|20.3
|Holly Egan
|DEF
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Rhianna Ingram
|DEF
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Mikaylah Antony
|DEF
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Ava Stewart
|DEF
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Meg Lappin
|DEF
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Emma Murray
|DEF
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Georgia Stubs
|DEF
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Lucy Boyd
|DEF
|$200,000
|4
|2
|18.6
|Charlotte Brewer
|DEF
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Maya Louvel-Finn
|DEF
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Olivia Crane
|DEF
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Kayleigh Cronin
|DEF
|$200,000
|14.8
|4
|18.6
|Maya Dear
|DEF
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Zara Neuwirth
|DEF
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Lilly Baker
|DEF
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Jasmine Evans
|DEF
|$200,000
|12.4
|5
|18.6
|Sophie McDonald
|DEF
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Sarah Wall
|DEF
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Caitlin Kennedy
|DEF
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Aoife Healy
|DEF
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Mary-Kate Lynch
|DEF
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
Midfielders
|Player
|Position
|Price
|Average
|Games
|Priced at
|Laura Gardiner
|MID
|$1,380,000
|128.6
|12
|128.6
|Ebony Marinoff
|MID
|$1,372,000
|127.8
|12
|127.9
|Ash Riddell
|MID
|$1,297,000
|120.9
|12
|120.9
|Jasmine Garner
|MID
|$1,246,000
|116.1
|11
|116.1
|Kiara Bowers
|MID
|$1,210,000
|112.8
|12
|112.8
|Georgia Nanscawen
|MID
|$1,097,000
|102.3
|12
|102.2
|Brittany Bonnici
|MID
|$1,092,000
|101.7
|11
|101.8
|Ella Roberts
|MID
|$1,090,000
|101.5
|11
|101.6
|Charlie Rowbottom
|MID
|$1,076,000
|100.3
|11
|100.3
|Gabrielle Newton
|MID
|$1,060,000
|98.8
|12
|98.8
|Monique Conti
|MID
|$1,058,000
|98.6
|12
|98.6
|Tyla Hanks
|MID
|$1,049,000
|97.8
|12
|97.8
|Georgie Prespakis
|MID
|$1,003,000
|93.5
|12
|93.5
|Aisling McCarthy
|MID
|$1,001,000
|93.3
|12
|93.3
|Kate Hore
|MID
|$996,000
|92.8
|12
|92.8
|Nina Morrison
|MID
|$976,000
|90.9
|12
|91
|Dayna Finn
|MID
|$976,000
|90.9
|12
|91
|Olivia Purcell
|MID
|$956,000
|99
|2
|89.1
|Tyanna Smith
|MID
|$940,000
|87.6
|12
|87.6
|Ellie McKenzie
|MID
|$940,000
|87.6
|10
|87.6
|Alexandra Anderson
|MID
|$940,000
|87.6
|12
|87.6
|Abbey Dowrick
|MID
|$938,000
|87.5
|11
|87.4
|Sofia Hurley
|MID
|$938,000
|87.4
|5
|87.4
|Zarlie Goldsworthy
|MID
|$936,000
|87.3
|12
|87.2
|Tanya Kennedy
|MID
|$934,000
|87.1
|12
|87
|Madison Prespakis
|MID
|$926,000
|86.3
|11
|86.3
|Jaimee Lambert
|MID
|$906,000
|84.4
|10
|84.4
|Montana Ham
|MID
|$905,000
|84.3
|12
|84.3
|Mia King
|MID
|$895,000
|83.4
|9
|83.4
|Elizabeth McNamara
|MID
|$892,000
|83.2
|12
|83.1
|Anne Hatchard
|MID
|$869,000
|81
|12
|81
|Rebecca Beeson
|MID
|$858,000
|80
|12
|80
|Abbie McKay
|MID
|$857,000
|79.9
|8
|79.9
|Georgia Patrikios
|MID
|$852,000
|79.4
|12
|79.4
|Ashleigh Woodland
|MID
|$849,000
|79.2
|12
|79.1
|Keeley Sherar
|MID
|$849,000
|79.2
|12
|79.1
|Alyce Parker
|MID
|$848,000
|39
|1
|79
|Lucy Single
|MID
|$847,000
|78.9
|12
|78.9
|Niamh McLaughlin
|MID
|$847,000
|78.9
|12
|78.9
|Isabel Dawes
|MID
|$842,000
|78.5
|12
|78.5
|Megan Fitzsimon
|MID
|$840,000
|78.3
|12
|78.3
|Mimi Hill
|MID
|$832,000
|77.6
|9
|77.5
|Eliza West
|MID
|$832,000
|77.5
|12
|77.5
|Madison Newman
|MID
|$811,000
|75.6
|12
|75.6
|Isabelle Pritchard
|MID
|$802,000
|74.7
|10
|74.7
|Amy Smith
|MID
|$795,000
|74.1
|12
|74.1
|Emily Bates
|MID
|$789,000
|73.6
|7
|73.5
|Jasmine Fleming
|MID
|$777,000
|72.4
|9
|72.4
|Amy McDonald
|MID
|$764,000
|71.2
|12
|71.2
|Eilish Sheerin
|MID
|$762,000
|71
|7
|71
|Grace Egan
|MID
|$749,000
|69.8
|9
|69.8
|Orla O'Dwyer
|MID
|$749,000
|69.8
|12
|69.8
|Sophie Conway
|MID
|$748,000
|69.8
|12
|69.7
|Shelley Heath
|MID
|$744,000
|69.4
|11
|69.3
|Kaitlyn Srhoj
|MID
|$744,000
|69.3
|12
|69.3
|Ruby Tripodi
|MID
|$742,000
|69.2
|12
|69.2
|Sarah Goodwin
|MID
|$738,000
|68.8
|12
|68.8
|Carly Remmos
|MID
|$735,000
|68.5
|8
|68.5
|Lily Goss
|MID
|$727,000
|67.8
|12
|67.8
|Ruby Schleicher
|MID
|$726,000
|67.7
|10
|67.7
|Mikala Cann
|MID
|$706,000
|65.8
|12
|65.8
|Jess Fitzgerald
|MID
|$700,000
|65.3
|12
|65.2
|Tess Craven
|MID
|$699,000
|65.2
|12
|65.1
|Amy Gaylor
|MID
|$691,000
|64.4
|12
|64.4
|Jaide Britton
|MID
|$689,000
|64.2
|12
|64.2
|Airlie Runnalls
|MID
|$689,000
|64.2
|12
|64.2
|Lily Mithen
|MID
|$683,000
|63.7
|12
|63.7
|Isabella Lewis
|MID
|$674,000
|62.8
|12
|62.8
|Sarah Rowe
|MID
|$667,000
|62.2
|11
|62.2
|Shineah Goody
|MID
|$666,000
|62.1
|12
|62.1
|Elisabeth Georgostathis
|MID
|$655,000
|61
|8
|61
|Lucy McEvoy
|MID
|$654,000
|60.9
|12
|61
|Rylie Wilcox
|MID
|$651,000
|60.6
|11
|60.7
|Stephanie Cain
|MID
|$646,000
|60.3
|12
|60.2
|Paxy Paxman
|MID
|$643,000
|59.9
|12
|59.9
|Alison Drennan
|MID
|$642,000
|59.9
|7
|59.8
|Claudia Whitfort
|MID
|$637,000
|59.4
|5
|59.4
|Madeleine Guerin
|MID
|$632,000
|58.9
|10
|58.9
|Laura Stone
|MID
|$619,000
|57.7
|12
|57.7
|Catherine Svarc
|MID
|$614,000
|57.3
|12
|57.2
|Niamh Kelly
|MID
|$612,000
|57
|11
|57
|Madison Brazendale
|MID
|$611,000
|56.9
|12
|56.9
|Chloe Adams
|MID
|$609,000
|56.8
|12
|56.8
|Taylah Gatt
|MID
|$606,000
|56.5
|6
|56.5
|Jasmyn Smith
|MID
|$595,000
|55.4
|9
|55.5
|Brianna Davey
|MID
|$591,000
|0
|0
|55.1
|Dana East
|MID
|$590,000
|55
|8
|55
|Abbygail Bushby
|MID
|$583,000
|54.4
|11
|54.3
|Brooke Boileau
|MID
|$568,000
|52.9
|12
|52.9
|Yasmin Duursma
|MID
|$559,000
|52.1
|8
|52.1
|Ally Dallaway
|MID
|$559,000
|52.1
|11
|52.1
|Lucinda Pullar
|MID
|$551,000
|51.3
|12
|51.4
|Bess Keaney
|MID
|$542,000
|0
|0
|50.5
|Sarah Poustie
|MID
|$538,000
|50.1
|10
|50.1
|Daisy Flockart
|MID
|$532,000
|49.6
|5
|49.6
|Courtney Rowley
|MID
|$528,000
|49.3
|8
|49.2
|Amelia Radford
|MID
|$528,000
|0
|0
|49.2
|Sara Howley
|MID
|$524,000
|48.8
|12
|48.8
|Maddy Brancatisano
|MID
|$516,000
|48.1
|12
|48.1
|Gabby O'Sullivan
|MID
|$511,000
|47.6
|10
|47.6
|Piper Window
|MID
|$509,000
|48
|3
|47.4
|Charlotte Baskaran
|MID
|$507,000
|47.3
|12
|47.3
|Orlagh Lally
|MID
|$507,000
|47.3
|7
|47.3
|Mattea Breed
|MID
|$500,000
|0
|0
|46.6
|Maria Moloney
|MID
|$494,000
|46
|12
|46
|Kirsty Lamb
|MID
|$492,000
|45.8
|6
|45.9
|Kate Dempsey
|MID
|$491,000
|45.7
|11
|45.8
|Mikayla Williamson
|MID
|$480,000
|44.7
|11
|44.7
|Grace Beasley
|MID
|$472,000
|0
|0
|44
|Matilda Dyke
|MID
|$469,000
|43.8
|12
|43.7
|Zali Friswell
|MID
|$468,000
|43.6
|11
|43.6
|Darcy Moloney
|MID
|$464,000
|43.3
|11
|43.2
|Bridie Hipwell
|MID
|$463,000
|43.2
|6
|43.2
|Dominique Carruthers
|MID
|$451,000
|42
|12
|42
|Holly Ridewood
|MID
|$439,000
|40.9
|12
|40.9
|Brooke Vickers
|MID
|$401,000
|37.4
|8
|37.4
|Cheyenne Hammond
|MID
|$346,000
|32.3
|7
|32.2
|Kiera Yerbury
|MID
|$290,000
|0
|0
|27
|Sunny Lappin
|MID
|$285,000
|0
|0
|26.6
|Chloe Bown
|MID
|$280,000
|0
|0
|26.1
|Ava Usher
|MID
|$270,000
|0
|0
|25.2
|Maggie Johnstone
|MID
|$255,000
|0
|0
|23.8
|Mikayla Nurse
|MID
|$240,000
|0
|0
|22.4
|Jordyn Allen
|MID
|$225,000
|0
|0
|21
|Sophie Eaton
|MID
|$220,000
|0
|0
|20.5
|Asher Fearn-Wannan
|MID
|$210,000
|0
|0
|19.6
|Mia Russo
|MID
|$205,000
|0
|0
|19.1
|Amy Smith
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Tayla McMillan
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Olivia Lacy
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Olivia Gorman
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Renee Morgan
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Imogen Brown
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Lily Smart
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Shauna McElligott
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Matilda Argus
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Molly Thomas
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Charlie O'Connor Moreira
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Baia Pugh
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Amelia Dethridge
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Amaia Wain
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Jade McLay
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Sophia Gaukrodger
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Bronte Parker
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Zoe Hargreaves
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Marlo Graham
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Heidi Talbot
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Charli Hazelhurst
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Monique Bessen
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Chloe Baker-West
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Carys D'Addario
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Chelsea Sutton
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Mia Anderson
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Priya Bowering
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Noa McNaughton
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Lauren Clifton
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Saiorse Lally
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Juliet Kelly
|MID
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
Rucks
|Player
|Position
|Price
|Average
|Games
|Priced at
|Mim Strom
|RUC
|$1,091,000
|101.7
|12
|101.7
|Lucy Wales
|RUC
|$1,050,000
|97.9
|9
|97.9
|Matilda Scholz
|RUC
|$1,021,000
|95.2
|12
|95.2
|Ally Morphett
|RUC
|$931,000
|86.7
|11
|86.8
|Stephanie Wales
|RUC
|$827,000
|77.1
|9
|77.1
|Alice Edmonds
|RUC
|$793,000
|73.9
|12
|73.9
|Breann Harrington
|RUC
|$763,000
|71.1
|12
|71.1
|Tahlia Hickie
|RUC
|$744,000
|69.3
|12
|69.3
|Imogen Barnett
|RUC
|$720,000
|67.1
|12
|67.1
|Kim Rennie
|RUC
|$667,000
|62.2
|12
|62.2
|Eilish O'Dowd
|RUC
|$664,000
|61.9
|12
|61.9
|Jessica Good
|RUC
|$623,000
|58.1
|10
|58.1
|Lauren Pearce
|RUC
|$602,000
|56.1
|12
|56.1
|Mackenzie Eardley
|RUC
|$583,000
|54.3
|10
|54.3
|Jess Allan
|RUC
|$561,000
|52.3
|11
|52.3
|Sabrina Frederick
|RUC
|$537,000
|50.1
|12
|50
|Poppy Kelly
|RUC
|$498,000
|46.4
|12
|46.4
|Sarah Lakay
|RUC
|$492,000
|45.9
|9
|45.9
|Darcie Davies
|RUC
|$484,000
|45.1
|10
|45.1
|Montana McKinnon
|RUC
|$473,000
|49
|2
|44.1
|Fleur Davies
|RUC
|$456,000
|42.5
|6
|42.5
|Elizabeth McGrath
|RUC
|$441,000
|41.1
|8
|41.1
|Emmelie Fiedler
|RUC
|$436,000
|0
|0
|40.6
|Georgia Campbell
|RUC
|$414,000
|38.6
|9
|38.6
|Elli Symonds
|RUC
|$404,000
|37.6
|8
|37.7
|Rene Caris
|RUC
|$378,000
|35.2
|5
|35.2
|Lily Tarlinton
|RUC
|$376,000
|35
|6
|35
|Eleanor Hartill
|RUC
|$372,000
|34.7
|12
|34.7
|Piper Dunlop
|RUC
|$365,000
|34
|9
|34
|Ariana Hetherington
|RUC
|$363,000
|33.8
|5
|33.8
|Courtney Murphy
|RUC
|$354,000
|33
|6
|33
|Caitlin Reid
|RUC
|$351,000
|32.7
|7
|32.7
|Lauren Bella
|RUC
|$347,000
|32.4
|8
|32.3
|Caitlin Tipping
|RUC
|$309,000
|28.8
|5
|28.8
|Keeley Hardingham
|RUC
|$292,000
|32
|1
|27.2
|Maddison Torpey
|RUC
|$282,000
|27.7
|3
|26.3
|Georja Davies
|RUC
|$260,000
|0
|0
|24.2
|Grace Kos
|RUC
|$258,000
|24
|5
|24
|Maddie Quinn
|RUC
|$215,000
|0
|0
|20
|Jacinta Hose
|RUC
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Josephine Bamford
|RUC
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Yasmeen Janschek
|RUC
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Maisy Evans
|RUC
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
Forwards
|Player
|Position
|Price
|Average
|Games
|Priced at
|Mikayla Bowen
|MID/FWD
|$980,000
|91.3
|12
|91.3
|Courtney Hodder
|MID/FWD
|$838,000
|78.1
|11
|78.1
|Chloe Molloy
|FWD
|$823,000
|76.7
|9
|76.7
|Bonnie Toogood
|FWD
|$785,000
|73.2
|10
|73.2
|Erone Fitzpatrick
|MID/FWD
|$765,000
|71.3
|12
|71.3
|Ellie Blackburn
|MID/FWD
|$746,000
|69.5
|12
|69.5
|Jacqueline Parry
|FWD
|$731,000
|68.2
|12
|68.1
|Ashleigh Richards
|MID/FWD
|$716,000
|66.7
|7
|66.7
|Eden Zanker
|FWD
|$714,000
|66.6
|12
|66.5
|Aishling Moloney
|FWD
|$705,000
|65.8
|12
|65.7
|Hayley Miller
|FWD
|$700,000
|65.3
|12
|65.2
|Charlotte Mullins
|MID/FWD
|$690,000
|64.3
|11
|64.3
|Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw
|FWD
|$676,000
|63
|12
|63
|Tayla Harris
|FWD
|$675,000
|62.9
|12
|62.9
|Julia Crockett-Grills
|FWD
|$674,000
|62.9
|7
|62.8
|Tarni Evans
|FWD
|$668,000
|62.3
|12
|62.3
|Georgia Garnett
|FWD
|$663,000
|61.8
|12
|61.8
|Lauren Wakfer
|FWD
|$654,000
|60.9
|12
|61
|Havana Harris
|FWD
|$646,000
|60.3
|12
|60.2
|Aine McDonagh
|FWD
|$646,000
|60.3
|12
|60.2
|Ashley Centra
|MID/FWD
|$640,000
|59.6
|8
|59.6
|Indy Tahau
|FWD
|$637,000
|59.3
|12
|59.4
|Lucia Painter
|FWD
|$630,000
|58.7
|10
|58.7
|Jenna Bruton
|FWD
|$621,000
|57.9
|10
|57.9
|Aileen Gilroy
|FWD
|$621,000
|57.9
|7
|57.9
|Megan Kauffman
|MID/FWD
|$602,000
|56.1
|12
|56.1
|Ryleigh Wotherspoon
|FWD
|$599,000
|55.8
|10
|55.8
|Danielle Ponter
|FWD
|$597,000
|55.7
|12
|55.6
|Eloise Jones
|FWD
|$596,000
|55.6
|12
|55.5
|Blaithin Bogue
|FWD
|$594,000
|55.3
|12
|55.4
|Tahlia Randall
|FWD
|$593,000
|55.3
|12
|55.3
|Teah Charlton
|MID/FWD
|$590,000
|55
|10
|55
|Aine Tighe
|FWD
|$586,000
|37
|1
|54.6
|Hannah Munyard
|FWD
|$584,000
|64
|1
|54.4
|Jacqueline Dupuy
|FWD
|$578,000
|53.9
|9
|53.9
|Emma King
|FWD
|$578,000
|53.8
|6
|53.9
|Nicola Xenos
|FWD
|$574,000
|53.5
|4
|53.5
|Alice O'Loughlin
|FWD
|$574,000
|53.5
|10
|53.5
|Elaine Grigg
|FWD
|$574,000
|53.5
|12
|53.5
|Caitlin Greiser
|FWD
|$569,000
|53
|12
|53
|Caitlin Gould
|FWD
|$569,000
|53
|7
|53
|Greta Bodey
|FWD
|$564,000
|52.6
|12
|52.6
|Sierra Grieves
|MID/FWD
|$563,000
|52.4
|9
|52.5
|Katie Brennan
|FWD
|$561,000
|52.3
|11
|52.3
|Sophie McKay
|FWD
|$561,000
|52.3
|12
|52.3
|J'Noemi Anderson
|FWD
|$552,000
|51.4
|10
|51.4
|Taylor Smith
|FWD
|$548,000
|51.1
|12
|51.1
|Lily-Rose Williamson
|MID/FWD
|$548,000
|51.1
|11
|51.1
|Brodee Mowbray
|FWD
|$535,000
|49.8
|12
|49.9
|Kate Shierlaw
|FWD
|$533,000
|49.6
|11
|49.7
|Gemma Houghton
|FWD
|$531,000
|49.5
|12
|49.5
|Vikki Wall
|FWD
|$522,000
|48.7
|9
|48.6
|Bella Eddey
|MID/FWD
|$521,000
|48.6
|10
|48.6
|Kaitlyn Ashmore
|MID/FWD
|$520,000
|48.4
|9
|48.5
|Brooke Walker
|FWD
|$515,000
|48
|4
|48
|Ellie Gavalas
|FWD
|$508,000
|47.4
|11
|47.3
|Grace Belloni
|MID/FWD
|$506,000
|47.1
|8
|47.2
|Grace Kelly
|FWD
|$506,000
|47.2
|11
|47.2
|Alyssa Bannan
|FWD
|$505,000
|47.1
|12
|47.1
|Tara Bohanna
|FWD
|$504,000
|47
|10
|47
|Taylah Levy
|MID/FWD
|$504,000
|47
|9
|47
|Cynthia Hamilton
|FWD
|$500,000
|46.6
|11
|46.6
|Sophie Alexander
|FWD
|$497,000
|46.3
|12
|46.3
|Olivia Vesely
|MID/FWD
|$489,000
|53
|1
|45.6
|Kate Surman
|FWD
|$489,000
|45.6
|12
|45.6
|Georgia Gee
|MID/FWD
|$487,000
|45.4
|11
|45.4
|Sarah Hartwig
|FWD
|$487,000
|45.4
|12
|45.4
|Poppy Scholz
|FWD
|$486,000
|45.3
|12
|45.3
|Hannah Priest
|FWD
|$486,000
|45.3
|12
|45.3
|Ruby Svarc
|FWD
|$485,000
|45.2
|11
|45.2
|Kellie-Maree Gibson
|FWD
|$483,000
|45
|11
|45
|Kalinda Howarth
|FWD
|$477,000
|44.5
|11
|44.5
|Mikayla Western
|FWD
|$476,000
|44.4
|11
|44.4
|Angelique Stannett
|FWD
|$473,000
|44.1
|12
|44.1
|Justine Mules-Robinson
|FWD
|$471,000
|43.9
|12
|43.9
|India Rasheed
|FWD
|$469,000
|43.7
|12
|43.7
|Emma McDonald
|FWD
|$463,000
|43.2
|11
|43.2
|Dakota Davidson
|FWD
|$458,000
|42.7
|12
|42.7
|Alexia Hamilton
|FWD
|$457,000
|42.6
|9
|42.6
|Jasmin Stewart
|FWD
|$455,000
|42.4
|5
|42.4
|Matilda Banfield
|FWD
|$452,000
|42.1
|8
|42.1
|Keely Coyne
|FWD
|$451,000
|42
|12
|42
|Charli Wicksteed
|MID/FWD
|$451,000
|42
|6
|42
|Kate Kenny
|FWD
|$449,000
|41.8
|12
|41.8
|Jasmine Sowden
|FWD
|$448,000
|41.7
|11
|41.8
|Ella Boag
|FWD
|$446,000
|41.6
|12
|41.6
|Maggie Mahony
|FWD
|$445,000
|41.5
|10
|41.5
|Meg Robertson
|FWD
|$444,000
|12.7
|3
|41.4
|Ellie Hampson
|FWD
|$442,000
|41.2
|6
|41.2
|Kayla Dalgleish
|FWD
|$442,000
|41.2
|10
|41.2
|Sarah Grunden
|FWD
|$434,000
|40.4
|9
|40.4
|Heidi Woodley
|FWD
|$428,000
|39.9
|12
|39.9
|Katelyn Pope
|FWD
|$419,000
|39.1
|12
|39
|Darcy Guttridge
|FWD
|$418,000
|39
|5
|39
|Hayley McLaughlin
|FWD
|$415,000
|38.7
|10
|38.7
|Caitlin Wendland
|FWD
|$415,000
|0
|0
|38.7
|Amber Clarke
|FWD
|$405,000
|37.8
|12
|37.7
|Annabel Kievit
|FWD
|$404,000
|37.7
|12
|37.7
|Mikayla Pauga
|MID/FWD
|$403,000
|37.6
|12
|37.6
|Daria Bannister
|FWD
|$402,000
|37.5
|10
|37.5
|Amy Gavin Mangan
|FWD
|$392,000
|36.6
|7
|36.5
|Lauren Young
|FWD
|$389,000
|36.3
|4
|36.3
|Hannah Ewings
|FWD
|$384,000
|37.7
|3
|35.8
|Georgia Gall
|FWD
|$383,000
|35.7
|9
|35.7
|Georgie Brisbane
|FWD
|$379,000
|35.4
|11
|35.3
|Keeley Kustermann
|FWD
|$378,000
|35.3
|11
|35.2
|Louise Stephenson
|FWD
|$376,000
|35
|11
|35
|Chantal Mason
|FWD
|$373,000
|34.8
|8
|34.8
|Holly Cooper
|FWD
|$368,000
|34.3
|12
|34.3
|Poppy Boltz
|FWD
|$363,000
|27.3
|3
|33.8
|Mia Austin
|FWD
|$362,000
|33.8
|4
|33.7
|Mackenzie Ford
|FWD
|$360,000
|33.6
|12
|33.6
|Amy Boyle-Carr
|FWD
|$359,000
|33.4
|9
|33.5
|Alyssia Pisano
|FWD
|$358,000
|33.4
|5
|33.4
|Keeley Skepper
|FWD
|$357,000
|33.3
|10
|33.3
|Lily Paterson
|FWD
|$356,000
|33.2
|6
|33.2
|Lila Keck
|FWD
|$355,000
|33.1
|11
|33.1
|Eliza James
|FWD
|$354,000
|25.5
|2
|33
|Paige Scott
|FWD
|$351,000
|32.8
|12
|32.7
|Julia Teakle
|FWD
|$351,000
|28
|1
|32.7
|Charlotte Riggs
|FWD
|$350,000
|32.6
|10
|32.6
|Elise Barwick
|MID/FWD
|$349,000
|0
|0
|32.5
|Neasa Dooley
|FWD
|$349,000
|32.5
|11
|32.5
|Paris McCarthy
|FWD
|$347,000
|32.3
|12
|32.3
|Alicia Eva
|FWD
|$343,000
|32
|4
|32
|Deanna Berry
|FWD
|$340,000
|31.7
|7
|31.7
|Niamh Martin
|FWD
|$336,000
|0
|0
|31.3
|Jamie Stanton
|FWD
|$333,000
|31
|9
|31
|Chloe Scheer
|FWD
|$331,000
|0
|0
|30.8
|Ella Slocombe
|FWD
|$328,000
|36
|1
|30.6
|Emelia Yassir
|FWD
|$325,000
|30.3
|9
|30.3
|Bella Smith
|FWD
|$322,000
|30
|4
|30
|Tunisha Kikoak
|FWD
|$322,000
|30
|11
|30
|Montana Beruldsen
|FWD
|$321,000
|29.9
|8
|29.9
|Isabel Huntington
|FWD
|$317,000
|29.5
|12
|29.5
|Jess Vukic
|FWD
|$304,000
|28.3
|7
|28.3
|Olivia Wolmarans
|FWD
|$300,000
|0
|0
|28
|Amelia Martin
|FWD
|$290,000
|27
|6
|27
|Aisling Reidy
|FWD
|$282,000
|26.3
|4
|26.3
|Amy Franklin
|FWD
|$276,000
|25.7
|10
|25.7
|Alex Neyland
|FWD
|$275,000
|0
|0
|25.6
|Sophie Peters
|FWD
|$270,000
|22.3
|3
|25.2
|Imogen Trengove
|MID/FWD
|$265,000
|0
|0
|24.7
|Analea McKee
|FWD
|$264,000
|20
|1
|24.6
|Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner
|FWD
|$261,000
|21
|1
|24.3
|Tara Harrington
|FWD
|$251,000
|23.4
|8
|23.4
|Sienna McMullen
|FWD
|$251,000
|24.7
|3
|23.4
|Lily Johnson
|FWD
|$250,000
|23.3
|9
|23.3
|Kellyann Hogan
|FWD
|$247,000
|23
|4
|23
|Alannah Welsh
|FWD
|$245,000
|0
|0
|22.8
|Christina Leuzzi
|FWD
|$237,000
|26
|1
|22.1
|Emily Gough
|FWD
|$232,000
|0
|0
|21.6
|Nyalli Milne
|FWD
|$231,000
|21.5
|4
|21.5
|Dekota Baron
|FWD
|$230,000
|0
|0
|21.4
|Sophie Strong
|FWD
|$227,000
|21.2
|5
|21.2
|Zoe Besanko
|FWD
|$227,000
|21.2
|10
|21.2
|Ellie Veerhuis
|FWD
|$224,000
|20.9
|11
|20.9
|Rania Crozier
|FWD
|$211,000
|20.7
|3
|19.7
|Brooke Barwick
|FWD
|$204,000
|19
|4
|19
|Emma Dineen
|FWD
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Evie Parker
|FWD
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Aoife Horisk
|FWD
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Hannah Looney
|FWD
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Lavinia Cox
|FWD
|$200,000
|19.7
|3
|18.6
|Nalu Brothwell
|FWD
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Evie Long
|FWD
|$200,000
|15.8
|4
|18.6
|Abby Hobson
|FWD
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Jovie Skewes-Clinton
|FWD
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Grace Parsons
|FWD
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Claire Mahony
|FWD
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Georgia McKee
|FWD
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Fina Dethlefsen
|FWD
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Lucy Waye
|MID/FWD
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Mischa Barwin
|MID/FWD
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Chloe Gaunt
|FWD
|$200,000
|17.6
|7
|18.6
|Lily Baxter
|FWD
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Sienna Gerardi
|FWD
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Alicia Blizard
|FWD
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Georgia Knight
|FWD
|$200,000
|11.4
|5
|18.6
|Jemma Charity
|FWD
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6
|Sophie Butterworth
|FWD
|$200,000
|13.3
|4
|18.6
|Ana Mulholland
|FWD
|$200,000
|0
|0
|18.6