Having signed a long-term deal with the Bombers, Amy Gaylor keeps flying under the radar despite being one of AFLW's bright young stars

Amy Gaylor celebrates during the AFLW Round seven match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Windy Hill, September 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

AMY GAYLOR'S star has risen and risen quickly. But somehow, she's still managed to slide under the radar.

A priority signing in 2024, an emerging leader in 2025, and this year, a bonafide member of the leadership group and on a long-term contract to stay at Essendon until at least the end of 2030.

It's a coup the Bombers have managed to pull off, largely away from prying eyes. Despite being named in the All-Australian squad last year, and a second-place finish in the club's best and fairest award, attention often lands on her fellow 2024 signings like Lila Keck, Shineah Goody, Jess Rentsch, Kaitlyn Srhoj, and Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner.

"I think it was a pretty easy decision to be honest," Gaylor told AFL.com.au on her choice to sign her contract extension.

"I bloody love these girls, since the moment I've stepped in, I've felt so welcomed, I felt so safe, but at the same time I felt so challenged from the coaching staff, senior players. There's just a real want to grow and to drive this program, so it felt like a no-brainer to sign long term.

"And to get some people like Maddi Gay signed along with me just makes the decision a lot easier."

Amy Gaylor in action during Essendon's clash against Brisbane in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2024 All-Australian and Essendon best-and-fairest winner Gay extended her contract to 2029 soon after Gaylor, in a sign of confidence for the club.

At just 20 years of age, Gaylor didn't arrive at the Bombers with leadership aspirations. She was fresh off a frustrating knee injury that saw her miss the bulk of her top-age championships campaign.

"Honestly, I'm a pretty quiet person. Growing up I had a couple of leadership roles, but it probably wasn't at the forefront (of my mind) coming in. I was just trying to come into the club and gain respect from my teammates, just play my own football to start with," Gaylor said.

"So, to be in my third year now, being in the leadership group, looking back I never would have expected it, but it's a really proud feeling. Year one me would be so proud."

Amy Gaylor kicks the ball during Essendon's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gaylor admits that her parents were "probably more excited" than she was at the elevation.

"They're probably just proud as well, knowing that I'm more of an introverted person so to see me so comfortably in an environment, I think it just makes them happy," Gaylor said with a beaming smile.

But there's no rest for the wicked. University doesn't stop for AFLW leadership duties, pre-season in full swing, or match simulations creeping around the corner. Gaylor studies science at Melbourne University with the hope of one day becoming a veterinarian.

"It's broad science at the moment, but I'm looking to major in vet science, hopefully get into some sort of animal science, but as AFLW demands get higher, it gets a little bit trickier," Gaylor said.

Amy Gaylor is seen before Essendon's practice match against North Melbourne on August 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"At the moment it's four years full-time, then they've got placement and stuff, so I wouldn't be able to do it. The original plan growing up was to be a doctor, and as soon as football came around it was probably not in the scope of things."

Somehow, a job as a support worker and time spent gardening are in the scope of things between study and footy for the young star.

"I don't really relax," Gaylor said.

"If I have too much free time, I'll procrastinate more, so I just run on go, go, go."

But now it's all about continuing to play her best footy wherever the side needs, and flying under the radar as she hopes to help lead Essendon back to finals in 2026.