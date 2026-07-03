Havana Harris and Ava Usher are just two of a growing group of Gold Coast Academy graduates

Ava Usher and Havana Harris. Pictures: AFL Photos

THEY'RE the Golden Girls set to steer the Gold Coast Suns into a new era of women's football.

Ava Usher is a year younger than best friend Havana Harris, and has had to wait impatiently on the sidelines for a season before joining the key forward in the AFLW.

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Both supremely powerful athletes, the pair met through surf lifesaving on the beaches of the Gold Coast and have been inseparable since, even travelling down to Melbourne for each other's draft nights, 12 months apart.

The pair are still keen surfers, and Harris joked that she's around at Usher's house most nights, thanks to Kristie Usher's excellent cooking.

"We both grew up doing surf lifesaving, so I knew her from then, then I think after making a few rep (footy) teams together, we just clicked. I've known her six or seven years," Harris said.

"It's really exciting to be playing together again. I've been waiting a whole year for her to join, but I'm excited she's here now.

"Pre-season's been really good. I think she brings a lot of energy to the team, you can definitely hear her from a mile away. We're pretty much locker buddies (separated by perhaps long-suffering co-captain Niamh McLaughlin), so it's cool to have her there.

"Ava just gives it a crack, seriously. I think she gets her head taken off most games. A very aggressive player, but also a really good teammate as well."

Usher's name has been at the top of recruiters' boards for years after dominating the under-16 national championships through the midfield – a ready-made ball-winner with explosive speed from the contest.

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An ACL injury suffered in 2024 and subsequent knee tweak in 2025 has barely seen her take to the field, but she's now fully fit and has been attacking pre-season head-on.

"I've been ready for the level. Coming in and starting pre-season straight away, jumping straight into everything back home has been really fun," Usher said.

"It's been really exciting, I wake up every day and get to go to my job, and it's a really exciting job. I get to see all my best mates when I do it, and to do it with 'Hav', it's even better.

"Hopefully I kick it to her. The connection's definitely there. It was a bit rusty when I came back, but it's definitely there. Hav versus four people, I'll still back her in.

"Hav is an amazing teammate, always does everything for everyone else. Very selfless. She has a great kick, a really big kick, kicks lots of goals, but she's just a great teammate. She really has a crack as well, and when she's locked in, she's scary. I'd be scared if I was everyone else in the comp."

Ava Usher and Havana Harris. Picture: Instagram

Thirteen of the Suns' 2026 squad of 32 have been drafted directly from its club academy over the past two seasons, which was led by current AFLW coach Rhyce Shaw.

While it makes for an incredibly young squad that may tire as the season progresses, the foundation and familiarity with each other's skills and tendencies have been fast-tracked.

"The connection's definitely there. We've all been playing together since we were 12, 13 years old, to now being adults and playing at the highest level you can play at," Usher said.

"The off-field stuff takes a while to build at other clubs, but we've definitely got it already."

Harris has already noticed the difference the recent influx of eight academy graduates has brought to the squad.

"A lot of the younger girls bring a lot of energy, as well. A lot of the older girls are really responding to that – I think it's a really good mix of girls, and I'm really looking forward to the season."

Gold Coast Academy players in its 2026 AFLW squad

Class of 2025:

Dekota Baron

Georja Davies

Rhianna Ingram

Sunny Lappin

Mikayla Nurse

Bronte Parker

Ava Usher

Alannah Welsh

Class of 2024:

Tara Harrington

Havana Harris

Nyalli Milne

Mia Salisbury

Heidi Talbot

Class of 2023:

Darcie Davies

Sienna McMullen

Class of 2020:

Daisy D'Arcy

Lucy Single