Western Australia claims first win while Allies clinch a close one against Queensland

Cara Dziegielewski during the National Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Country and Western Australia on July 4th, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARA Dziegielewski's claim as the top ruck prospect in this year's Telstra AFLW Draft was strengthened with another outstanding performance in Western Australia's win over Vic Country.

In the battle of the northern academies (as well as Tasmania and Northern Territory), it was the Allies who emerged triumphant, Greater Western Sydney's Zoe Curry and Sydney's Frankie Walsh forming the perfect inside-outside combination.

The last round of the championships will be held as a triple-header in Victoria on July 11th at Shepley Oval, Dandenong, with free entry.

Ladder coming into the final weekend:

South Australia 12 points, 189 per cent (final opponent Queensland) Vic Metro 8, 138.5 (Vic Country) Allies 8, 108.4 (Western Australia) Queensland 4, 85.3 (South Australia) Western Australia 4, 54.5 (Allies) Vic Country 0, 73.3 (Vic Metro)

Olivia Holmes and Charlotte Fletcher during the National Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Country and Western Australia on July 4th, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Vic Country 5.3 (33) defeated by Western Australia 6.4 (40) at Kennedy Community Centre

A four-goal final term helped Western Australia to a seven-point win over Vic Country, its first of this year's championships.

Star ruck Cara Dziegielewski was the Sandgropers' best with 26 hitouts, 16 disposals and two clearances as she continues to perform strongly at the national championships.

Lexi Strachan played a near-lone hand in the midfield, finishing with 19 disposals, nine clearances and nine tackles, while bottom-age forward Hannah Seaborn kicked two goals from her 10 touches, laying 11 tackles in the process.

Another bottom-ager, Niah Catto, kicked two fourth-quarter goals to help Western Australia's comeback, while defender Mia Carlshausen (13, four marks) was composed under pressure.

Vic Country midfielder Ava Bilyk had comfortably the most footy on the ground, finishing with 28 touches, six clearances and five tackles, a full nine disposals ahead of the next players.

Ava Bilyk during the National Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Country and Western Australia on July 4th, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Defender Milly Shortal toiled hard, laying nine tackles to go with her 12 disposals, while small forward-mid Eliza Roche impressed with 16 touches, six marks and a goal.

Bendigo Pioneers co-captain Beth Morris (19 disposals, 12 handballs) impressed with her contested work at the stoppages in the sometimes-wet conditions.

VIC COUNTRY 2.1 3.1 5.2 5.3 (33)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 0.0 1.3 2.4 6.4 (40)

GOALS

Vic Country: Grace Dillow 2, Skylah McPherson, Eliza Roche, Mia Smith-Clark

Western Australia: Niah Catto 2, Hannah Seaborn 2, Charli Bassett, Caitlin Boss

BEST

Vic Country: Ava Bilyk, Milly Shortal, Eliza Roche, Gabrielle Mehrmann, Beth Morris, Zoe Zach

Western Australia: Cara Dziegielewski, Lexi Strachan, Hannah Seaborn, Mia Carlshausen, Niah Catto, Jasmine Giles

Queensland 8.8 (56) defeated by Allies 8.10 (58) at Brighton Homes Arena

Bottom-age key forward Lola Savala was the match-winner, kicking truly in the seconds before the final siren as the Allies snatched a two-point win over Queensland.

Powerful midfielder Zoe Curry (GWS academy) was the Allies best over the four quarters, recording 23 disposals, five tackles and a goal.

Winger Frankie Walsh (Sydney academy) was busy with 22 disposals and four marks, while fellow Sydney academy member Ashleigh Barlow (16 disposals, seven intercepts) was recognised by her coaches as one of the Allies' best.

Young Tasmanian star Matilda Lange's strong carnival continued with another 17 touches and seven clearances, with top-age Tassie product Evie Ward finishing with 15 and four tackles.

Brisbane academy midfielder Molly Ferguson (26 disposals, six clearances) was named her side's best once again, and should be front-runner for her state's MVP at the end of the carnival.

Ella Bologa and Molly Ferguson during the National Championships U18 Girls match between Queensland and Victoria Country on June 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Bottom-age Gold Coast academy key forward Grace Cooper booted four goals from her 12 disposals, while Brisbane academy prospect Zoe Petrides' fine carnival continued with another 17 touches and a goal.

Freya Ross (Brisbane academy) worked hard to record 15 touches, seven tackles and four clearances.

The ruck pairing of Ella Gibson (22 hitouts) and Sienna Clinch (22 hitouts, seven touches and a goal) dominated the aerial battle.

QUEENSLAND 0.3 1.7 6.7 8.8 (56)

ALLIES 0.3 2.4 4.6 8.10 (58)

GOALS

Queensland: Grace Cooper 4, Sienna Clinch, Zoe Petrides, Aiyana Pritchard, Indiana Scheffler

Allies: Peggy Rock 2, Evie Bowie, Zoe Curry, Majella Day, Evie Henley, Ava Horneman, Lola Savala

BEST

Queensland: Molly Ferguson, Grace Cooper, Zoe Petrides, Freya Ross, Ayla Airdrie, Steph Anguinaldo

Allies: Zoe Curry, Frankie Walsh, Ashleigh Barlow, Matilda Lange, Evie Ward, Charlotte Tidemann