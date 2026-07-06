All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Miyu Endersby before the National Academy Girls match between Australia U18 and All Stars, June 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S a new ladder leader in the VFLW, and the SANFLW has been shaken up with some surprise results.

Draft prospects Polly Turner, Miyu Endersby, and Lucy Moore impressed in South Australia, while some bottom-agers across both the SANFLW and WAFLW have fans excited for the 2027 draft.

SANFLW

Sturt 3.3 (21) def. by West Adelaide 4.13 (37)

A dominant second half from West Adelaide secured an upset win over Sturt on Saturday, but the margin was arguably narrower than that dominance should have allowed.

Emily Mableson – one of South Australia's best draft prospects – was more than handy with 18 disposals and 12 tackles, but contributed to the inaccurate scoreline with two behinds, while Zoe Venning laid 14 tackles in an equally impressive defensive performance.

Bottom-ager Madeline Nuss kicked a goal for Sturt, and Isobel Kuiper (28 disposals, 11 tackles) continued her strong season around the contest.

Woodville-West Torrens 3.2 (20) def. by North Adelaide 8.5 (53)

While Woodville-West Torrens remains atop the ladder, its position is becoming increasingly precarious with back-to-back losses for the first time this year.

Father-daughter prospect to Adelaide or Carlton Polly Turner impressed in the Roosters' win, with 20 disposals, two goals, and six tackles, as former West Coast and Adelaide defender Amber Ward kicked three goals of her own.

Fresh off a strong U18 Championships performance, Lucy Moore (16 disposals, seven tackles, six clearances) did her chances of being drafted in December no harm despite the loss.

Polly Turner during the National Championships U18 Girls match between South Australia and Victoria Metro, June 27th, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

South Adelaide 1.8 (14) def. by Central District 3.6 (24)

Reigning premier South Adelaide has now dropped three games on the trot, with a loss to Central District on Saturday tightening up the middle section of the ladder.

Top draft prospect Miyu Endersby (32 hitouts, one goal) was outstanding for the Bulldogs in the win, as Laitiah Huynh was the side's leading ball winner with 20. Meanwhile another highly rated potential draftee Layla Vizgaudis (20 disposals, six clearances, one goal) was South Adelaide's best in the loss.

Glenelg 2.6 (18) def. by Norwood 11.6 (72)

Norwood set up its seventh win of the season with a six-goal opening term, surging to second spot on the ladder.

2027 draft prospect Lani Cocks (20 disposals, two goals, 10 tackles) was brilliant in the win, covering the ground beautifully, and Jade Halfpenny's star continues to rise thanks to her 26 disposals, seven inside 50s, and eight tackles.

Eligible for this year's AFLW draft, Georgie Fielder (11 disposals, one goal) had an impact for Glenelg, and Astrid Gooley was the side's other goalkicker in the loss.

QAFLW

The QAFLW had a bye

WAFLW

Swan Districts 8.6 (54) def. East Fremantle 4.3 (27)

Jaime Henry starred for Swan Districts once again with 33 disposals and six tackles, as former Fremantle spearhead Ashley Sharp was one of three players to kick two goals in the win that keeps the club a game clear atop the WAFLW ladder.

Meanwhile, Lara Fuller kicked three of East Fremantle's goals, and Chloe Colegate led the side with 20 disposals.

Peel Thunder 5.5 (35) def. by Subiaco 10.5 (65)

A pair of teenagers were impressive for Peel on Saturday against Subiaco, but the experience of the latter ultimately won out.

Tiama Collard – not eligible for the AFLW draft until next year – had 24 disposals and four tackles for Peel, while Alira Cooper kicked two goals in the loss.

But a host of former AFLW players were dominant for Subiaco, with Krstel Petrevski (38 disposals, one goal), Lisa Steane (29, one), Paige Sheppard (28, one), Annabel Johnson (13, two), and Courtney Lindgren (14, two) were all impressive.

Krstel Petrevski during AFLW Round nine between West Coast and Western Bulldogs at Mineral Resources Park, October 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

East Perth 3.6 (24) def. by Perth 9.9 (63)

Both Isabella Shannon and Taya Strickland kicked three goals in Perth's big win over East Perth on Saturday, continuing the side's move up the ladder.

Shannon also won 33 disposals and seven tackles for the game in a best on ground performance, as Alyssa Smogavec was also impressive with 23 disposals, two goals, and eight tackles.

Elissa Price, Brooke Edwards, and Holly Touchell were East Perth's goalkickers in the loss.

Claremont 12.8 (80) def. West Perth 1.6 (12)

A seven-goal second quarter set Claremont up for a massive win over West Perth on Sunday.

Former AFLW player Hayley Bullas was dynamic up forward with two goals from her 14 disposals, and Bec Anderson kicked three goals from six scores, while former Sydney winger Ruby Sargent-Wilson finished with 20 disposals and six tackles.

Hayley Bidefeld was West Perth's sole goalkicker.

VFLW

Tasmania 6.4 (40) def. Box Hill 5.1 (31)

Tasmania recorded its second win since joining the VFLW, led by spearhead Grace White (three goals) and dynamic midfielder Angelica Clark (19 disposals, six clearances), while former North Melbourne-listed midfielder Perri King laid a whopping 16 tackles for the match.

Former West Coast midfielder Kayley Kavanagh was Box Hill's best, with 21 disposals, seven tackles, and a goal.

Perri King seals a famous win for the Devils 👏



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/FIDmvZe0Km — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 4, 2026

Williamstown 6.6 (42) def. Footscray 4.1 (25)

Dark horse Williamstown has shot to the top of the VFLW ladder, thanks to three goals from Mia Zielinski and Megan Williamson's (17 disposals, 12 tackles) work through the middle of the ground.

Jorja Livingstone did all she could to hold back the tide, with 30 disposals, seven tackles, and two goals from the wing for the Western Bulldogs.

Collingwood 4.6 (30) def. Carlton 3.8 (26)

Carlton nearly handed Collingwood its first loss of the season, but couldn't quite finish its work.

Stella Huxtable (33 disposals, eight clearances) was outstanding for the Pies, and Amelia Peck bagged two goals in the narrow win, while Octavia Di Donato (22 disposals, one goal, 13 tackles) was impressive for the Blues.

North Melbourne Werribee 14.11 (95) def. Geelong 3.3 (21)

A five-goal first quarter was a sign of what was to come from North Melbourne, as it ran over the top of Geelong on Saturday.

Nyakoat Dojiok kicked four goals, and each of Brooke Sheridan, Charlotte Ryan, and Tahlia Meier kicked two in a strong attacking line, as Alana Barba (26 disposals, eight clearances, one goal) led the midfield.

Annie Lee's impressive season for the Cats continued in spite of the loss, with 30 disposals and 10 intercepts.

Casey 1.1 (7) def. by Port Melbourne 7.6 (48)

Port Melbourne put the foot down in the second half to post a commanding win over a struggling Casey outfit.

Emily Harley was dangerous in attack with three goals, and Mia Caffry (24 disposals, 10 clearances, 14 tackles) was the Borough's most consistent performer throughout the match. Zoe Mitchell kicked Casey's sole goal.