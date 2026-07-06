What does history say about a top-two battle late in the home and away season?

Isaac Heeney kicks the ball under pressure from Luke Jackson during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IS IT just a round 18 blockbuster, or could Thursday night's clash between Fremantle and Sydney mean so much more?

If history is any guide, a spot in the Grand Final is likely to await the victor of the huge encounter at Optus Stadium, where the first-placed Dockers will meet the second-placed Swans.

Since 2000, there have been 23 clashes between first and second on the ladder in the final eight weeks of a home and away season.

And 15 of the winners of those meetings have gone on to play in a Grand Final, with eight then winning the flag.

The Dockers (14-2) will deservedly enter the clash as favourites, even after seeing their 14-match winning streak surprisingly ended by Greater Western Sydney last weekend.

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It will be the first meeting between the clubs since round 17 last year, when the Swans won by 11 points at the SCG.

While winning a top-two battle this late in a season has traditionally been a positive sign, history suggests this match isn't necessarily a Grand Final preview.

Only five of the previous 23 such meetings have then repeated on the last Saturday in September.

And there is no historic guide as to how a re-match in finals would end; of the 15 occasions the 1 v 2 sides have met again in September, the reverse result has occurred on eight occasions and been repeated on seven.

Interestingly, the most recent season this occurred was in 2023, when there were two top-two clashes in the closing eight weeks of the season, with Collingwood and Port Adelaide meeting in round 19 and the Pies facing Brisbane in round 23.

The Pies beat the Power before Lions beat the Magpies in the home and away season, before the Pies and Lions faced off in an enthralling Grand Final, which Collingwood won by four points.

While Thursday night may not be a Grand Final preview, there is plenty to suggest the winner is at least set to feature on the biggest day of the season.