On comeback from injury Braydon Maynard didn't hold back, cranking it up further after fiery incident

Brayden Maynard reacts during the match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium in round 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

POLARISING Collingwood defender Brayden Maynard has been lauded for the fearless way he attacked his return from a dislocated shoulder against Gold Coast.

Back for the first time since popping his shoulder twice on King’s Birthday, Maynard played with his trademark aggression as the Magpies ground out a crucial six-point win.

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AFL expert Kate McCarthy told AFL.com.au's The Round So Far that Maynard's effort and intent were central to the victory.

The Magpies vice-captain finished with 15 disposals, nine tackles and four score involvements, with the important win lifting Collingwood back into the Wildcard placings

"You wouldn't know (he was coming back from injury) with the effort and intent that he brought all day," McCarthy said on AFL.com.au's The Round So Far.

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"He was great."

Maynard was central to a wild exchange on the main break that had all 36 players involved.

Ben Long was the instigator, flooring Maynard with a bump to the ribs just before half-time that saw players rushing in.

Moments later when the siren sounded to end the half, the Magpie arrowed his way to Long before an all-in fracas broke out, with players strewn all over the turf, wrestling and pulling each other away as tempers flared.

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McCarthy said the incident seemed to "light a fuse" in the Magpies' defender, who laid six tackles in the second half alone.

"It was the desperation and a whole lot of (tackles) in the second half after the little incident that I think lit the fuse," she said.

"He's a bit like one of those players where you don't want to poke the bear … he gives everything week in, week out, but he just dials it up a notch when there’s something on the line for him."