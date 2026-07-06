Patrick Dangerfield during the round 17 match between Geelong and Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, on July 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WELCOME to Reaction Time.

Early each week, AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge will discuss the topic that deserves a reaction at your club and grade it on the 'Urgency Index'.

It could be anything from an issue that's got a team pondering drastic change, or the form of an underrated star that requires immediate recognition.

The gradings, which relate specifically to the topics, are as follows:

The gradings are as follows:

Panic Stations.

Simmering.

Watch This Space.

Green Shoots.

Flying.

In this week's Reaction Time, we delve into the subtle position switch changing Carlton's season, the veteran making a case for a shock All-Australian blazer, another bitterly disappointing North Melbourne performance, trade targets for Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs, as well as the issue plaguing West Coast's campaign.

Is the Fog lifting? Small sample size, yes, but Darcy Fogarty is now the League's fourth-highest-rated player across the last fortnight. Five goals last week, four goals this week, the highest-rated player on the ground in both matches. After a frustrating start, his uptick in form is perfect timing for Crows coach Matthew Nicks a couple of months out from finals.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots

Learn More 01:21

Adelaide has $10 million over seven years on the table for Zac Bailey, while Brisbane's increased its own offer to keep the free agent to seven years as well. This is why. Another 20 disposals and three goals on Thursday night, the 15th time he's had 20-plus touches and multiple goals in a game since the start of 2025. It's the joint-most of any player in the competition across that stretch, alongside Sydney superstar Isaac Heeney.

Urgency Index: Flying

Zac Bailey celebrates a goal during the Round 17 match between Brisbane and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on July 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

One of the subtle positional switches that's helped turn Carlton's season around has been getting Harry McKay in the ruck. He's averaging close to 30 per cent game time in the ruck across the past eight matches and is averaging 16.1 disposals, 6.4 marks, 1.8 goals, 1.9 contested marks, 2.5 clearances and six score involvements across that stretch. He was the 29th-highest-rated Blues player in the first eight matches. He's No.4 over the last eight.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots

Harry McKay celebrates a goal during the match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 16, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Every team has a couple of 'gotta have it' wins over the course of a season. This was a big one for Collingwood. The Brayden Maynard bump, the half-time melee, the back-and-forth nature of the contest, the delicate situation of both sides' seasons, it all felt massive. But the Pies stood up when it mattered. That was reflected in the fact Collingwood finished 32 ahead for tackles on its way to moving back into a wildcard spot and going ahead of the ledger at 8-7-1. And the Pie who laid the most tackles? Maynard, of course, with nine.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots

Brayden Maynard after the round 17 match between Collingwood and Gold Coast at People First Stadium, on July 04, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Unwatchable.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations

Andrew McGrath looks dejected as he leads the team from the field after the round 17 match between Essendon and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, on July 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

It was the first time Fremantle's midfield has been genuinely beaten in a very, very long time. Lost contest by 12, clearance by 14 and entries by 15. A small blip on the radar.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space

Toby Bedford tackles Murphy Reid during the round 17 match between Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle at Corroboree Group Oval Manuka, on July 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Patrick Dangerfield is keen to play on into 2027 and Geelong should be doing everything in its power to ensure he does. Five goals from 17 disposals and six tackles on Thursday night, proving even at 36 he remains one of the most powerful and dominant figures in the game when he's on. Will likely end this year having just ticked over 380 appearances, if all goes to plan, and should have 400 on his agenda. Still a superstar, even in year 19.

Urgency Index: Flying

Learn More 00:46

Gold Coast had to cut deep to fit Christian Petracca and four first-round Academy prospects into its side last year. The result is this slightly strange and very disappointing transition season. There's no doubt the likes of Ben Ainsworth, Connor Budarick, Brayden Fiorini, Sam Flanders and Malcolm Rosas could have played roles for the Suns this year. Instead, they were moved out to snare picks and points and now, with the depth of the squad tested through injury, Damien Hardwick has had to call upon kids. It's meant that Gold Coast has a fight on its hands to even play finals, let alone contend.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations

Damien Hardwick speaks with Beau Addinsall during the round 15 match between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at People First Stadium, on June 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A full 11 years after his last All-Australian blazer, you could make the argument that Jake Stringer deserves his second. He's now the highest-rated key forward in the competition after his career-high seven-goal haul spurred Greater Western Sydney to an upset win over Fremantle on Saturday. Make that 35 goals for the season, a campaign that – at age 32 – is destined to be his most fruitful since he was a young pup at the Dogs in 2015.

Urgency Index: Flying

Learn More 01:59

A truly bizarre afternoon down in Launceston, but in amongst the madness of both the result and the topsy-turvy nature of the game was a sensational debut from Noah Mraz. There's a bit of James Sicily about the way the Hawthorn youngster attacks the play from behind the ball. He finished with seven intercept marks from his 12 grabs. No player in the competition took more intercept marks across the weekend. Something to work with.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots

Noah Mraz during the Round 17 match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at UTAS Stadium on July 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Liked the look of Jacob van Rooyen as Melbourne's second ruck. Took a season-high 17 contests on Saturday. Still kicked his five goals in a really exciting display up forward, but complemented that with 24 disposals, 14 contested possessions, four clearances and 10 score involvements. Should be called upon to deputise for Max Gawn more often.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots

Jacob van Rooyen celebrates a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at UTAS Stadium in round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Just so bitterly disappointing. It had always shaped as a month to define North Melbourne's season with genuine 50/50s against Port Adelaide, Collingwood, Melbourne and St Kilda. This was a truly awful way to start that run. It makes next Friday night huge. Simply must produce a response if anyone is going to take the Kangas seriously before September.

Urgency Index: Simmering

Charlie Comben walks off with teammates after the Round 17 match between North Melbourne and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on July 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

It's been a season of positivity for Port Adelaide, but maybe also a season of 'what could have been?' If not for losses of one, two, two, three and three points, the Power would have been challenging for a wildcard spot if not for a position even higher. Still, some demons were exorcised on Sunday night. Level at three-quarter time and set for yet another close one, Port kicked three unanswered goals and held North Melbourne to just one scoring shot and five entries in the clutch moments of the final term. Another tick for Josh Carr.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots

Port Adelaide players sing the song after the Round 17 match against North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on July 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

That's why everyone involved at Richmond has been so desperate to finally see a few glimpses of Taj Hotton. Looked fantastic on Saturday night with his clever goal complementing 18 disposals, 10 contested possessions, four clearances, four tackles, seven score involvements and five intercepts. After two seasons blighted by an ACL recovery and a major hip injury, there's light at the end of the Taj and Tiger tunnel.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots

Taj Hotton is congratulated by teammates after kicking a goal during the round 17 match between Richmond and Carlton at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on July 4, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

By his lofty standards, you could describe Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera's first half of the season as relatively lean. Not anymore. He's averaged 36.5 disposals across his past six weeks to stamp his name as the most prolific player in the game. After 44 and 46 touches in the last fortnight, who's to say he doesn't crack 50 against Port Adelaide next week?

Urgency Index: Flying

Learn More 02:49

The market for Hayden McLean would have to be building. Contracted at Sydney for 2027, but will explore his options if Joel Amartey takes up the club's five-year contract offer in a move that would likely keep him out of the team. He's kicked 26 goals from eight games at VFL level and has continued that form whenever called upon in the seniors. Returned on Friday night in the absence of Amartey and Logan McDonald and booted another three from 14 disposals and five marks, making it 12 in five for the Swans this season.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space

Hayden McLean celebrates a goal during the round 17 match between Sydney and Western Bulldogs at Sydney Cricket Ground, on July 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

It's time to change the pre-game routine, because West Coast's slow starts are a genuine issue. The Eagles are now 3-13 in first quarters this season, outscored by a cumulative margin of 234 points in opening terms all year. It happened once more on Friday night, when Andrew McQualter's side found itself 29 down and once again playing catch-up for the rest of the game after conceding a six-goal start. West Coast actually won the remainder of the match, kicking 10.5 (65) to 9.7 (61) for the final three quarters. It wasn't enough, though, as the Eagles yet again paid for snoozing at the starting gates.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations

Harley Reid after the Round 17 match between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium on July 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

In amongst the pursuit of Zak Butters and the search for a key defender, the Dogs have quietly been scouring the ruck market. Friday night was a big reason why. Luke Beveridge said afterwards that his big men, led by Tim English, simply found Brodie Grundy to be "too strong". It led to the Dogs taking English out of the ruck completely, competing in just 31 per cent of the side's total ruck contests and finishing the match stationed deep in defence as Rory Lobb was entrusted with taking on Grundy. Would someone like West Coast free agent Bailey Williams, or perhaps an older veteran like Brisbane's Darcy Fort or Gold Coast's Jarrod Witts, have helped the Bulldogs fare any better on Friday night?

Urgency Index: Watch This Space

Brodie Grundy competes with Tim English during the round 17 match between Sydney and Western Bulldogs at Sydney Cricket Ground, on July 03, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FOOTY ASIDE …

The Socceroos shouldn't be satisfied with a round of 32 exit. While the side's setup against Türkiye and Paraguay was understandable, Australia was far too cautious from the outset against the United States and similarly went back into its shell from the moment it found an equaliser against Egypt on Saturday morning. This side has the type of young core to excel at major tournaments in the future, but now it needs to foster an environment that is willing for them to show their attacking talents. The likes of Nestory Irankunda, Christian Volpato, Jordy Bos, Alessandro Circati, Mo Toure, Lucas Herrington and Patrick Beach are all under 23 and have the best part of two or three more World Cup cycles in them. But, come the Asian Cup in six months or the 2030 World Cup in four years, they must be allowed to play to their strengths and no longer be inhibited by a timid just-don't-lose approach. Play to win.

Urgency Index: Simmering