The coaches' votes for the round 17 games are in

Nick Daicos in action during the match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium in round 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD superstar Nick Daicos is in pole position to win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award for a second time having opened a 25-vote lead at the top of the standings.

Daicos picked up another 10 votes in the Magpies' win over Gold Coast on Saturday night, one of six players to get a perfect score from the coaches in round 17.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

With Marcus Bontempelli and Luke Jackson failing to poll a vote over the weekend, Daicos is now two-and-a-half games clear at the top with seven rounds remaining.

Daicos won the award in 2024 in just his third season in the AFL.

Max Gawn was another player to get a perfect 10 votes from the weekend, moving him up to fifth in the standings, while Jordan Dawson, Jake Stringer, George Hewett and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera also got 10 votes each.

Will Ashcroft got nine votes from Brisbane's win over Geelong on Thursday night, Brodie Grundy and Charlie Curnow got nine each from Sydney's win over the Western Bulldogs, while Jason Horne-Francis (nine) was voted best on ground in Port Adelaide's win over North Melbourne.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

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Geelong v Brisbane

9 Will Ashcroft (BL)

5 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

5 Josh Dunkley (BL)

4 Zac Bailey (BL)

3 Kai Lohmann (BL)

3 Darcy Gardiner (BL)

1 Shannon Neale (GEEL)

Sydney v Western Bulldogs

9 Charlie Curnow (SYD)

9 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

5 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

4 Bailey Dale (WB)

2 James Jordon (SYD)

1 Will Edwards (SYD)

West Coast v Adelaide

10 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

8 Lachlan McAndrew (ADEL)

5 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)

3 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

2 James Borlase (ADEL)

1 Ben Keays (ADEL)

1 Rory Laird (ADEL)

Hawthorn v Melbourne

10 Max Gawn (MELB)

8 Jacob Van Rooyen (MELB)

6 Bayley Fritsch (MELB)

2 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

2 Tom Sparrow (MELB)

2 Changkuoth Jiath (MELB)

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle

10 Jake Stringer (GWS)

8 Toby Greene (GWS)

5 Lachie Ash (GWS)

3 Connor Idun (GWS)

3 Clayton Oliver (GWS)

1 Karl Worner (FRE)

Gold Coast v Collingwood

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)

4 Bodhi Uwland (GCFC)

4 Tim Membrey (COLL)

4 Zeke Uwland (GCFC)

3 Ned Moyle (GCFC)

3 Josh Daicos (COLL)

1 Jeremy Howe (COLL)

1 Brayden Maynard (COLL)

Richmond v Carlton

10 George Hewett (CARL)

8 Jagga Smith (CARL)

5 Tim Taranto (RICH)

3 Seth Campbell (RICH)

2 Adam Cerra (CARL)

1 Francis Evans (CARL)

1 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

Essendon v St Kilda

10 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

8 Bradley Hill (STK)

5 Max Hall (STK)

3 Darcy Wilson (STK)

2 Rowan Marshall (STK)

2 Hugo Garcia (STK)

Port Adelaide v North Melbourne

9 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

5 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

5 Charlie Comben (NMFC)

4 Zak Butters (PORT)

3 Ollie Wines (PORT)

2 Darcy Byrne-Jones (PORT)

1 Jack Whitlock (PORT)

1 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

LEADERBOARD

103 Nick Daicos COLL

78 Marcus Bontempelli WB

76 Luke Jackson FRE

74 Isaac Heeney SYD

70 Max Gawn MELB

68 Zak Butters PORT

65 Max Holmes GEEL

64 Jai Newcombe HAW

61 Jason Horne-Francis PORT

59 Patrick Cripps CARL

56 Kysaiah Pickett MELB

55 Bailey Smith GEEL