Zeke Uwland during the Round 17 match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium on July 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast youngster Zeke Uwland is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 17 after a career-best performance against Collingwood.

Uwland was a standout in the back half for the Suns on Saturday night, gathering a career-high 32 disposals - including 24 kicks - as well as taking a whopping 16 marks and kicking a goal.

The younger brother of Bodhi, Zeke has averaged 14.8 disposals, 4.2 marks and 1.4 tackles in his debut season since being taken with pick No.2 in last year's draft. He has played all but three games so far in 2026.

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The Suns Academy product was one of four first-round picks playing against the Pies alongside Dylan Patterson, Jai Murray and Beau Adinsall.

Uwland is the club's third Rising Star nominee this season after Murray in round 15 and Leo Lombard in Opening Round.

"Zeke has had a strong start to his AFL career and we’re thrilled to see him earn a Rising Star nomination,” footy boss Craig Cameron said.

"It’s a great piece of recognition not only for Zeke, but for his family and everyone who has played a part in his journey so far.

"We’re looking forward to seeing him continue to develop at our club develop in the years ahead."

2026 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Leo Lombard (Gold Coast)

Round one: Jagga Smith (Carlton)

Round two: Jobe Shanahan (West Coast)

Round three: Willem Duursma (West Coast)

Round four: Cooper Trembath (North Melbourne)

Round five: Jacob Farrow (Essendon)

Round six: Phoenix Gothard (Greater Western Sydney)

Round seven: Sam Grlj (Richmond)

Round eight: Jack Whitlock (Port Adelaide)

Round nine: Sullivan Robey (Essendon)

Round 10: Josh Lindsay (West Coast)

Round 11: Patrick Retschko (Richmond)

Round 12: Harry Dean (Carlton)

Round 13: Cooper Hynes (Western Bulldogs)

Round 14: Jasper Alger (Richmond)

Round 15: Jai Murray (Gold Coast)

Round 16: Ty Gallop (Brisbane)

Round 17: Zeke Uwland (Gold Coast)