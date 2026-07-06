An ankle injury may sideline Connor Budarick past the home and away season

Connor Budarick during match simulation between Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Mission Whitten Oval, February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs recruit Connor Budarick could miss the remainder of the home and away season due to a serious ankle injury.

The 25-year-old is set to be sidelined for approximately 6-8 weeks with a high-grade syndesmosis injury.

Budarick will undergo surgery on Wednesday after injuring his ankle in the first half of last Friday night's loss to Sydney at the SCG.

The former Gold Coast Sun is unlikely to play again in 2026 if the Dogs don't qualify for finals, but will aim to return for the round 24 game against Melbourne.

Budarick has produced the best football of his career this year, returning to a spot in defence since moving to the Whitten Oval last October.

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After bursting out of the blocks to start 2026, Budarick strained his hamstring in round five and missed a few weeks, but has played 13 of 16 games to start his first season at the Kennel.

Luke Beveridge will be required to make two forced changes ahead of this Sunday’s game against West Coast at Marvel Stadium.

Nick Coffield entered concussion protocols on Friday night after playing nine straight games.