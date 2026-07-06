An injury at AAMI AFL Origin cost Sam Taylor a bulk of the season, but the Giants defender backed the concept to continue

Sam Taylor in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

SAM TAYLOR could be the poster boy for cancelling AAMI AFL Origin after a severe hamstring strain sidelined him, but he insists he doesn't want the exhibition match scrapped.

The star defender cherished the experience and hopes to play again with better preparation.

The 27-year-old suffered the high-grade strain while representing Western Australia in February, just three weeks out from Greater Western Sydney's Opening Round clash against Hawthorn, forcing him to consult a surgeon and sit out the first 12 rounds.

While Matt Rowell badly broke a finger, Jacob Weitering fractured several ribs, and both Callum Ah Chee and Mitch Georgiades also suffered hamstring strains in the same game, no layoff had a bigger impact than Taylor's – costing him nearly half the home and away season.

Consequently, Taylor reflects on the exhibition with mixed emotions. He harbours immense guilt for letting his teammates down with the Giants now left in a tough spot late in the season.

"I'm frustrated with myself for letting my teammates down. It's just disappointing to miss so many weeks," Taylor told AFL.com.au.

Sam Taylor is seen on the bench during Western Australia's AAMI AFL Origin clash against Victoria on February 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"Looking back in a more positive light, it was great playing the game and meeting all those good fellas from different teams… but I'm obviously disappointed for my teammates and the position we're in right now. It's mixed feelings.

"I want to be out there to win games, and I hate being in this position this late in the year, where we have to win most games, when I believe we're definitely a top-four team."

Despite the injury, Taylor wants to play Origin again if selected, though he admits he no longer has the autonomy to make that call alone.

"I want to do it again. It's just I don't really have the luxury now to sort of walk in and be like, 'Yes, I want to do it'," he said.

Sam Taylor in action for WA in the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin game on February 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"If I do get picked again, I'd have to ask the leadership group and then ask the coaches if I can play. But I do have a lot of confidence that if they do let me, I'll make sure I do the right things – don't go on a boat or don't do too much one or two days before the game.

"I'll make sure not to be bitten by what you already know, sort of thing."

The build-up to the clash included promotional content featuring a boat trip to catch rock lobsters (crayfish), as well as school visits, jersey presentations, and time for the WA-born players to catch up with friends and family.

"It was a bit too much for me, especially being at the back end of pre-season and training so hard. There's a lot of things that went into it," Taylor said.

Sam Taylor at GWS training in May, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"It's just one of those things you don't really know when you've never done it before. Now that we know, it'll be a lot easier to prepare myself for it. As frustrating as it is, I know now, but it does suck."

Making matters worse, Taylor suffered a setback in March while trying to recover from that initial strain, prolonging his rehabilitation by several weeks.

In his first game back – a 49-point demolition of Melbourne in Alice Springs – the 2025 All-Australian headed to the bench on a few occasions clutching that same right hamstring. While the coaching staff and teammates fell silent with worry, Taylor knew right away he was only experiencing a cramp as his body adjusted to the heat.

Though relieved, he admitted he felt "very nervous" about trusting his body again.

"That first game I was stressed, very stressed. Each week has gone better," he said.

Sam Taylor is seen during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Melbourne in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"It was great to come up against [Josh] Treacy on the weekend; he moved so hard and quick, and it's good just to come against those sorts of players and build that confidence up again. I feel like my best is just around the corner now... Confidence is building week by week."

Having now featured in five games since returning in June, the All-Australian is working his way back into the season, averaging 11 disposals, six spoils and one intercept mark per game in the Giants' backline.

"It was a slow start, sort of trusting my body again to attack the ground ball or sprint hard," Taylor said.

"It was a long injury, and having a setback halfway through was challenging... Especially when we're losing games and not in that top-six position you want to be in. But it's so much fun just being back and finally winning a game. Hopefully the last seven weeks look rosy from here. It's good to be back playing, and hopefully I get back to my best – I feel like I will."

Sam Taylor and Josh Treacy compete during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

While he has returned to the field, Taylor's hamstring requires ongoing management and monitoring to prevent a recurrence of the injury. With the Giants still in the mix for a finals berth, the medical staff must carefully manage his training load through the back end of the season to ensure his body handles the high physical demands of AFL matches.

"I'm being a lot more diligent in my preparation and getting work done during the week. I just have to balance working hard early in the week with taking it easier later in the week – getting speed exposure in, and then having a nice period before the game just to rest," Taylor said.

"I feel like when I've hurt my hamstring in the past, it has been on unusual weeks. So, I've built a more consistent weekly schedule now and I'm very diligent in how I approach games."

Sam Taylor at GWS training in May, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

A bitter pill to swallow, acknowledging his imperfect preparation and pre-game overexertion has been a valuable lesson for Taylor. He promises that if given another opportunity – or ahead of a major final in the future – he will treat his preparation with stricter professionalism to prevent his body from breaking down.

"From every sort of injury, you get some silver lining, and you learn what you need, what you don't need – and you just make sure it doesn't happen again," he said.

"So, hopefully the same thing happens to me."