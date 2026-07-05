Gold Coast's stars need to do more, Sydney can win in more than one way plus more lessons from round 17

Jeremy Cameron during Geelong's game against Brisbane in R17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover a young Eagle has already made an impact, a Hawk's debut was plenty to get excited about plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 17 of the 2026 season.

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1) The Cats need to make a tough call on Jezza

Whether it's a short rest to heal up, surgery on his troublesome arm or a move up onto the wing, it's time for Geelong to make a decision about Jeremy Cameron. With just four touches against Brisbane on Thursday night, scoreless and clearly hampered by the nerve situation in his previously broken arm, Cameron has been more hindrance than help in recent weeks. Chris Scott said it was the champion's call to keep playing, and to line up forward, but the time has come for the club to bite the bullet. Either send him in for surgery, or give him an extended break if that will help him get back to his best. Cameron is a champion player and a modern great, but he's nowhere near that level at the moment. - Sarah Black

Jeremy Cameron attempts to take a mark in Geelong's game against Brisbane in R17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

2) The Saints may have found their Sinclair replacement

With two-time All-Australian Jack Sinclair ruled out for the remainder of the year with a serious calf injury, Ross Lyon may have found an ideal replacement. Regular midfielder Marcus Windhager spent large chunks of Sunday's game in defence playing as a high defender, turning the Saints defence to attack in their big win over Essendon. Windhager finished the match with 22 disposals including six inside 50s and looked extremely comfortable in the position and while it's impossible to replace Sinclair's class, it's given Lyon an option for the rest of the season with a spot in September in the balance. - Phoebe McWilliams

Marcus Windhager during St Kilda's match against Essendon in R17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

3) Gold Coast needs more from its stars

After six straight losses, this is a bit like a broken record, but if the Suns have any life left in 2026, it's got to come from their stars. In Saturday night's loss to Collingwood, it was first-year players Zeke Uwland (32 disposals and a goal), Beau Addinsall (26) and Dylan Patterson (a goal and six score involvements) that provided the life. Captain Noah Anderson and Brownlow Medal winner Matt Rowell finished with some nice numbers, but you didn't feel their presence, while Ben King came to life in the second half but was hardly sighted in the first. Throw in Mac Andrew, who is still young and has largely been excellent of late, and Wil Powell, who is on the comeback from injury, and a large portion of the high-quality experience was below their absolute best. Christian Petracca's stat line of one single tackle from his past three games is also a concern, although he did have 19 contested possessions against the Pies, proving he's not afraid to get his hands dirty. The kids can show promise and that's nice, but the stars have to shine and it has to happen now if Gold Coast wants to scrape into a wildcard spot. – Michael Whiting

Noah Anderson leaves the field after the round 17 match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium, on July 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

4) This young mid is just what Eagles need

Mid-season draftee Oliver Francou was at his best on Friday night when the Eagles had their backs to the wall against Adelaide, lifting in the second quarter to bring his team back into the game in a terrific debut. Francou had seven disposals, five tackles and eight pressure acts for the quarter – all team-highs – and quickly showed he is an AFL standard inside midfielder with a strong defensive game. With premiership star Elliot Yeo off his game in recent weeks, Francou looks capable of stepping into a key centre ball-up role and supporting Harley Reid and Tim Kelly with his strong frame and safe hands, having finished his first AFL game with 18 disposals, 11 contested possessions and nine tackles. When lined up with impressive half-back Marcus Herbert, the most recent Telstra AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft has been a big long-term win for the Eagles, even if the Crows had their measure on Friday night. – Nathan Schmook

Oliver Francou kicks the ball during the match between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

5) The Carlton kids are alright

In Josh Fraser's reign at Carlton, yes, the club has won seven consecutive games for the first time since 2023 after downing Richmond on Saturday night, but it has done so off the back of and injection of youthful exuberance. What Fraser has done by giving the likes of Jack Ison, Talor Byrne, Billy Wilson and Wade Derksen more opportunity at the top level - along with the continued development of Jagga Smith and Harry Dean - is add a sense of grit and tenacity across the field that allows fans to ride the bumps and invest in the development. It is an energy that has changed the face of Carlton, leaving their second-half blues in the rearview mirror, and a bright horizon ahead. - Gemma Bastiani

Jack Ison during round 17 between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG, July 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

6) This Roo is key to their finals hopes

If North Melbourne is to progress to the finals for the first time since 2016, Charlie Comben looms key. Despite the loss to Port Adelaide on Sunday, the tall defender impressed against the Power with his fearless attack in the air and ability to peel off and intercept proving vital. He finished the game with 20 disposals at 95 per cent efficiency, six marks and eight intercept possessions. Crucially, he used the ball efficiently under duress. The 2019 second round draftee appears to have finally overcome the string of injuries that interrupted his start to life in the AFL and is now among the most important key pillars for Alastair Clarkson's side - Tom Wyman

Charlie Comben and Mitch Georgiades during Port Adelaide's match against North Melbourne in R17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

7) The Giants' best is good enough to do damage

Greater Western Sydney has endured a frustrating season heavily impacted by injuries, but its upset win over Fremantle on Saturday was a reminder that at their best, the Giants can have an impact. Not only did the Giants produce as they usually do from defence, particularly through the dashing Lachie Ash, their midfield stepped up enormously, winning clearances 42-28 against the high-flying Dockers. At 7-9, the Giants haven't delivered often enough this season, but the win was a boost to their hopes of a top-10 finish. And having dominated two of the best teams in the competition in recent weeks - the Dockers and Brisbane - they have proven again that at their best, they can more than match it with the competition's leading teams. – Dejan Kalinic

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8) This young Hawk was worth the wait

On a day that, for three quarters, produced very few highlights for Hawthorn, Noah Mraz's debut game was a genuine bright spot. The composed key defender showcased his outstanding aerial ability, stifling the Demons' forays forward with some strong pack marks. Mraz finished with 16 disposals, 12 marks (six contested and seven intercept) and an equal team-high nine intercept possessions. A second-round draft pick in 2024, knee and hamstring injuries delayed his opportunity, but consistent VFL form this year, where he's averaged 15.6 disposals and 6.9 marks, earned him his chance, and he grabbed it with both hands. - Alison O'Connor

Noah Mraz marks the ball during the Round 17 match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at UTAS Stadium on July 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

9) The Swans can win in different ways

Following a dismantling 43-point loss to Brisbane the week prior, Sydney faced intense scrutiny over its tactical flexibility. However, round 17 proved the Swans possess the maturity to win differently. Instead of forcing their usual high-speed, overlap handball game, they adapted to the Western Bulldogs' defensive setup on Friday night at the SCG. By lowering their eyes to control the tempo with uncontested marks, dominating early territory and starving the Bulldogs of clean entries, the Swans managed to pivot seamlessly. Their convincing 35-point win demonstrated that they are a versatile and resilient premiership threat ahead of a massive test on Thursday night, against Fremantle in Perth. – Emily Patterson