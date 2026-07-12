Marcus Bontempelli has again stood up when it mattered, while the Eagles were left ruing inaccuracy

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has hailed Marcus Bontempelli's influence after the skipper stood up at a critical juncture in a 16-point win over West Coast on Sunday.

Bontempelli shone with 25 disposals and 12 clearances, and kicked two crucial goals in the third term, which sparked the Dogs after West Coast had threatened to cause a boilover.

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"They were critical goals and he's done that from time to time, hasn't he?" Beveridge said.

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"I thought our leaders, definitely our captain and our vice-captains in Naughton and Richards, were exemplary in their performances.

"They had a real say in the end on the outcome."

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A fifth consecutive defeat, the loss left the Eagles (4-13) in the bottom three.

"It's definitely disappointing to lose," Eagles coach Andrew McQualter said.

"I thought today was a winnable game for us and we gave ourselves a great chance to win, but accuracy hurt us in the end.

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"It was an arm-wrestle for the majority of the game and it became a game of just taking your moments.

"The Doggies probably just did that a little bit better than us in the end."