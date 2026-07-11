Jack Ginnivan celebrates a goal against Carlton in R17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN have broken Carlton’s incredible winning streak with a comprehensive 64-point win on a wet and wild night at the MCG.

The Blues had won seven games in a row since interim coach Josh Fraser took the reins, but the Hawks proved too strong in tough conditions to record a 15.13 (103) to 6.3 (39) win.

BLUES v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

After last week’s horror loss to Melbourne, it was a strong response from Sam Mitchell’s Hawks, sending a reminder to the rest of the competition that they’re still one of this year’s leading premiership contenders.

While the first half was an arm wrestle, the Hawks flexed their muscles in the second half, booting ten goals to two.

Hawthorn fan favourite Jack Ginnivan’s class shone through, kicking three first-half goals in a scintillating display which included 25 disposals.

When others were unable to execute basic skills given the conditions, Ginnivan’s craftiness and footy IQ stood out.

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Hawthorn swingman Blake Hardwick (25 disposals, five marks) was also pivotal, marshalling the troops superbly in defence, regularly denying Carlton’s forays forward.

Perennially underrated, Hardwick has become somewhat of a swiss army knife for Mitchell, given he is able to win a game at either end of the ground.

Hawthorn forward Connor Macdonald put together one of his best games of the season with 31 touches and seven clearances, while midfielder Josh Ward (23 disposals, one goal) battled hard around the coalface.

Sam Mitchell’s side controlled territory from the outset and were a class above, dominating both contest and clearance.

The Blues were dealt a big blow on the injury front early, after tough on-baller George Hewett was ruled out for the rest of the game with a back issue.

That saw midfielder Adam Cerra spend more time in the engine room, who tried hard all night to finish with 27 disposals, 14 tackles and a goal.

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Teammate Sam Walsh was also solid in defeat, amassing a game-high 35 touches.

Youngsters on both sides impressed throughout the night, including Hawthorn defender Noah Mraz and forward Matt Hill, as well as Carlton Telstra AFL Rising Star contenders Jagga Smith and Harry Dean.

The win means Hawthorn go a step closer to securing a top four berth, while the Blues’ wildcard hopes have taken a hit, but they’re well and truly still in the mix.

BIG HAWK’S KEY RESPONSE

Lloyd Meek certainly hasn’t had the best season of his career, but he was a force to be reckoned with on Saturday night. With fellow ruck Ned Reeves sidelined with a knee injury, Meek shouldered the majority of the ruck load in a dour contest at the MCG. Not only did he give the on-ballers first use on a number of occasions, his presence at stoppage was crucial, laying ten tackles. That’s not to say Carlton debutant Flynn Riley didn’t impress in the ruck either though, producing a moment for the highlight reel with a great snap goal out of congestion in the first term.

AIR CHOL TAKES FLIGHT

Hawthorn forward Mabior Chol submitted his entry for Goal of the Year, with a huge hanger in the third term to send the Hawthorn faithful into a frenzy. Chol used Blues defender Nick Haynes as a step ladder, soaring into the sky to clunk a huge pack mark. On a night where it was tough aerially, Chol provided a moment of absolute brilliance.

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CARLTON 2.0 2.1 4.3 6.3 (39)

HAWTHORN 2.2 5.3 10.7 15.13 (103)

GOALS

Carlton: McGovern 2, Riley, Cerra, Ainsworth, Byrne

Hawthorn: Ginnivan 3, Gunston 3, Moore 2, Hill 2, Morrison, Ward, Chol, Lewis, Day





BEST

Carlton: Cerra, Walsh, Riley, Newman, Smith

Hawthorn: Ginnivan, Hardwick, Meek, Macdonald, Ward, Lewis

INJURIES

Carlton: Hewett (back)

Hawthorn: Nil

Crowd: 70,314 at the MCG