Jeremy Cameron, Tanner Bruhn and Jack Henry will remain in Sydney after suffering injuries against the Giants

Jeremy Cameron leaves the field during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Geelong at Engie Stadium in round 18, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG star Jeremy Cameron will spend the night in Sydney after being taken to hospital with a suspected collarbone injury.

Fellow Cats Tanner Bruhn (neck) and Jack Henry (throat) will also spend the night in the Harbour City to be assessed after suffering injuries in the Cats' loss to Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

Geelong coach Chris Scott couldn't definitively give updates on the injured trio, aside from saying they were being "checked medically".

GIANTS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

"You can catastrophise these things. I don't think we should. I think we should just wait to see what the diagnosis is," Scott said.

Cameron hurt his left collarbone in a heavy fourth-quarter collision with Giants star Clayton Oliver, Henry was forced off in the second quarter after a knock to the throat, before a heavy tackle from Giants midfielder Toby Bedford left Bruhn dazed in the opening seconds of the third quarter.

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The Cats were already impacted by injury pre-game, with Mitch Knevitt brought in an hour before the match as a last-minute replacement for Mark O'Connor, while skipper Patrick Dangerfield appeared to play through a sore left calf.

The Cats led by 39 points at the 20-minute mark of the third quarter, before the Giants sprung to life, kicking nine of the last 10 goals to secure a 13-point win.

"We were in control of the game for the majority really and it just started to tell towards the end, but (losing three players) was obviously a challenging situation," Scott said.

"I didn't think it was insurmountable, but we just weren't quite good enough in the end.

"I thought when we had control of the game ... we just didn't do enough to put the game beyond doubt and then they were coming at us and we just didn't have enough in the tank and enough options with those guys out to change the way the game was played to make it harder for them."

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Before being struck down with injury, Cameron had made a surprise cameo in defence to start the game in a shock change up following his recent form woes.

But the two-time Coleman medallist collected a game-high 11 marks (including 10 in the first half), 19 touches and three tackles in a much-needed return to form.

Cameron has still been dealing with the lingering effects of the broken arm he suffered in last year's Grand Final, while he's also been dealing with a hip issue for a large part of the season.

His recent form slump culminated in last week's two-kick outing in the Grand Final rematch - a performance the Coleman medallist himself described as "borderline pathetic".

"We'd like him in the forward line as well as the back half but you've got to choose but ... we felt like we were getting enough from him in the backline to offset the fact he wasn't in our forward half," Scott said.

"He was certainly instrumental in those first three quarters or so."

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The ex-Giant has been a key figure in the Cats' chase of Greater Western Sydney skipper - and good mate - Toby Greene.

Greene is an unrestricted free agent at season's end, with Geelong the hot favourite to land the 32-year-old.

Giants coach Adam Kingsley said the ongoing speculation surrounding Greene's future had done little to distract his captain from the task at hand.

"I didn't notice a difference in his demeanour all week, or his preparation or his leadership or his training," Kingsley said

"He's at a high level in all of those spaces every single week, irrespective of who we play. I think that's why he's such a great player for us.

"The speculation and all that stuff is going to linger, but to be fair, I think he has led as well as he ever has.

"The way that he is attacking the contest, attacking the ball, defending, I've never seen him do it better.

"It's just pretty good to watch."

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While obviously pleased with his side's comeback win, Kingsley said the performance was another reminder of both the Giants' best and worst football.

He praised his players' ability to overturn a significant deficit, but acknowledged consistency remains the biggest challenge facing his side as it hunts a wildcard spot.

"Very pleased with the way that we played in the second half. Our fight, our ability to be resilient, never surrender as we talk about," Kingsley said.

"We're capable. Clearly, consistency again today was a little bit of an issue.

"First half versus second half looked quite different, and so that's our challenge. If we produce like the second half, which I know we're capable of ... then we're a really, really good team in my view.

"But if we drop our levels too far then we're not.

"We were quite fortunate that they missed some shots which kept (the lead) manageable, though it didn't feel like it at the time."

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Kingsley confirmed young forward Phoenix Gothard suffered a dislocated shoulder during the game, with a decision on potential surgery to be made in coming days.