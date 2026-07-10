Collingwood has kicked the last two goals of the game to defeat North Melbourne by four points

Tim Membrey celebrates a goal during round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE BEST rise when it matters.

With the game on the line, Collingwood’s stars lifted to hold off a courageous North Melbourne to win by four points in a Friday night thriller.

In front of a packed crowd at Marvel Stadium, Collingwood, after leading for the majority of the game, rose to another level when the game was in contention in the dying moments.

MAGPIES v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

Leaders Nick Daicos, Jack Crisp, Josh Daicos and Steele Sidebottom were all involved in pivotal times the final term, carrying their side on their backs to win 13.11 (89) to 12.13 (85) in front of a near-capacity crowd of 48,369.

Nick Daicos kicked a goal after North had hit the lead at the start of the final term, wrestling momentum back after it looked like the Roos were going to run away.

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Crisp, who had a relatively quiet night, kicked one of his own, before Josh Daicos, who was arguably best on ground, took an important contested mark as North looked to attack.

Tim Membrey kicked the sealer, and a Steele Sidebottom tackle stopped what would have been a dangerous foray forward by the Roos with seconds remaining.

But North will not have lost any admirers after showing the footy world it can handle the prime time slot and a big crowd.

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The Kangaroos were led by Paul Curtis (three goals),who returned to the side following a three-match suspension, and former captain Jy Simpkin (32 disposals), who wound back the clock with an excellent performance in the midfield filling the vacant spot left by George Wardlaw who injured his hamstring last week.

Nick Larkey had his moments, some really good and some really bad, taking strong marks, but inaccuracy plagued the key forward in front of goal, adding to his struggles in front of the big sticks recently.

At the final siren the match proved a perfect representation of where the two sides sit on the ladder, the Pies sitting just higher than North Melbourne, as they added another four points next to their name.

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Skip’s yips

North skipper Nick Larkey had a nightmare start to Friday night’s game. The key forward found himself in dangerous positions in the Roos’ forward line, earning four shots on goal in the first term. The only problem was that he missed his first three attempts. The first two were set shots within close range, then he found himself first to the ball in the goal square, but unbelievably missed again. Finally a 50m penalty against the Pies gave him his fourth shot. Thankfully it was fourth time lucky. Larkey finished the game with three goals and four behinds.

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Second-quarter chaos

Both sides were left a player down in the second half after injuries to North defender Tom Blamires and Collingwood livewire forward Lachie Schultz. Blamires was taken from the ground after hitting his head on the turf in a tackle, whilst Schultz injured his ankle in a contest. Schultz came out and tried to warm up his injured foot, but it didn’t take long for the Pies' medical team to rule him out.

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COLLINGWOOD 4.4 7.5 10.7 13.11 (89)

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.4 6.6 9.10 12.13 (85)

GOALS

Collingwood: McStay 3, Lipinski 2, Membrey 2, Schultz, Pendlebury, Swadling, Cameron, N.Daicos, Crisp

North Melbourne: Curtis 3, Larkey 3, Trembath, Darling, Banch, Spargo, Hardeman, Xerri

BEST

Collingwood: J.Daicos, N.Daicos, McStay, Lipinski, De Goey

North Melbourne: Simpkin, Sheezel, Xerri, Zurhaar, Curtis

INJURIES

Collingwood: Lachie Schultz (ankle)

North Melbourne: Tom Blamires (concussion)

Crowd: 48,369 at Marvel Stadium