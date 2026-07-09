Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 18 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Lachie Whitfield in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

ANOTHER week, another injury for Fantasy coaches.

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $933,000) is the most traded out player this week after suffering a concussion in Greater Western Sydney's win over Fremantle last week.

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Hugo Hall-Kahan (DEF/MID, $532,000) has been managed in a blow to coaches who would've been relying on the young Crow as cover.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 18 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

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