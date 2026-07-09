Don't miss a second of the action from Thursday night's blockbuster clash between the Dockers and Swans

Shai Bolton and Chad Warner during Fremantle's match against Sydney in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AN END of season blockbuster arrives early with a top-two clash between pacesetter Fremantle and Sydney opening round 18 on Thursday night.

Fremantle will hope it was the loss it had to have as a club record 14-match winning streak was snapped by Greater Western Sydney.

DOCKERS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

The Dockers conceded their second highest score for the season – and biggest since their defeat to the Cats – as they were smashed 42-28 in clearances and 62-47 for inside 50s, and now have had a five-day break before the top-of-the-ladder clash with the Swans.

Keep up to date with all the action from Optus Stadium in the live blog below.