AN END of season blockbuster arrives early with a top-two clash between pacesetter Fremantle and Sydney opening round 18 on Thursday night.
Fremantle will hope it was the loss it had to have as a club record 14-match winning streak was snapped by Greater Western Sydney.
DOCKERS v SWANS Follow it LIVE
The Dockers conceded their second highest score for the season – and biggest since their defeat to the Cats – as they were smashed 42-28 in clearances and 62-47 for inside 50s, and now have had a five-day break before the top-of-the-ladder clash with the Swans.
Keep up to date with all the action from Optus Stadium in the live blog below.